Bill Gates Says He's Sorry About Control-Alt-Delete

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum today, Carlyle Group co-founder and CEO David Rubenstein asked Microsoft founder Bill Gates to account for one of the most baffling questions of the digital era: Why does it take three fingers to lock or log in to a PC, and why did Gates ever think that was a good idea? Grimacing slightly, Gates deflected responsibility for the crtl-alt-delete key command, saying, "clearly, the people involved should have put another key on to make that work." Rubenstein pressed him: does he regret the decision? "You can't go back and change the small things in your life without putting the other things at risk," Gates said. But: "Sure. If I could make one small edit I would make that a single key operation." Gates has made the confession before. In 2013, he blamed IBM for the issue, saying, "The guy who did the IBM keyboard design didn't want to give us our single button."
This was my reaction exactly.
Actually, I think CTRL-ALT-DEL is one of the things they got right. There is little chance of doing it by accident, a dedicated button would have been a waste of keyboard real estate, and resulted in far more inadvertent resets.
It actually makes sense that the decision was forced on Microsoft, and if the decision had been left up to Bill, he would have taken the dumb alternative.
What do you expect from a man with only a 640KB brain??
For all the others, both God and I give him the one-finger solute. [nasa.gov]
I'd go so far as to say, it was one of the few things he got right!
Of course if the software quality had made it unnecessary, that would be a whole different evaluation.
Blaming IBM eh?
Looks like it's time for another volume of "What Happened".
Linux has kernel panics too.
>"Linux has kernel panics too."
While that is true, it has happened to me only a few times in dozens of years. From my observations, it was perhaps 1% of what MS-Windows users were experiencing.
In any case, the problem with A-C-D to reboot was not a problem under MS-DOS, or even MS-Windows until MS decided to use it to "log on" in "multiuser" mode, which was really quite stupid. No other multi-user system required such an arcane and ridiculous key sequence for a login. Not only was in inconvenient, it
I don't understand. (Score:5, Interesting)
I thought it was supposed to be a *good* thing to prevent people from accidentally restarting their machines by pressing the wrong button. From that perspective, it's a success.
The fact that windows now adds a whole bunch of other options to that command, like change password, log off, lock the computer, etc, is entirely their fault; there's nothing stopping them from adding *those* commands to another button, say an F10 or something, that allows you those options. So what is wrong with Ctl-alt-del again?
That's a terrible thing to say about the President!!
Re: (Score:3)
Yup. Back in the days when Ctrl-Alt-Del did an immediate soft reboot of your computer, it was really smart to not have it be a single button. Not only was it not a single button, they chose keys that were all over the keyboard, making it very difficult to press them all accidentally. If you slipped and mashed your hand down on the keyboard, there's no chance you'd just happen to hit those keys.
Now, I don't know. What does it do? It opens the login screen if you're in a domain? It brings up a menu to
And in fact, Gate's quote that he thinks he made a mistake and that it should always have been a single button is actually odd. That would have been a disaster. There's no way to make a single button more secure than three buttons if you are trying to prevent an accidental restart.
Using a single button to show a screen where you'd have the option to restart is bad too, because back in the early days you needed to restart *quickly* sometimes.
It was a reacton to the Apple II reset key (Score:3)
The IBM PC was designed by observing the market leader (the Apple II with a Microsoft CP/M card) and copying all the good stuff while trying to avoid its problems. One of the problems of the Apple II was that reset was a simple key close to the return key. So it wasn't rare for you to type in stuff all night only to watch it all vanish due to a slightly misplaced finger. A popular add-on product for the Apple II was a little plastic cap for the reset key that you had to lift before you could press it. IBM s
And it was a good enough idea that others copied it. The Amiga had ctrl-amiga-amiga and mac had cmd-option-escape, which is difficult to hit by accident but which can be done reasonably with one hand, as long as you have the left one.
Yeah. I've had keyboards on client machines with a power button right next to home and delete. It's the most insane, horrific thing ever.
You shouldn't be able to POWER DOWN A SERVER with a single keyboard press. You don't power down machines that often. You shouldn't even be able to restart Windows with a single accidental press by pressing the windows key and then a couple more keys (this has happened). You don't make "high risk, low occurrence" things faster... unless you're an idiot.
I, for one, want a bu
Exactly. It's as a key combination that wasn't used by something else (as far as I know) and wasn't going to be accidentally triggered. Giving them a dedicated key for it would have caused issues with accidental key presses and everyone else trying to hijack the key for other functionality. CTRL+ALT+DEL is fine.
The only legit complaint I could think of is that it may be hard for people with disabilities to trigger.
What's wrong with Alt-F4? I use it all the time.
The reason they used that combo in the first place was for compatibility with legacy applications. In legacy Windows, CTRL+ALT+DEL was handled at a low level and could bring up task manager or restart the machine. Applications could not detect the keypress.
When they went to implement multi-user and logins, they realized they needed to ensure applications could not spoof the login screen to trick users into entering their credentials. A malicious application could potentially save and reuse these credentials especially if they were of a DIFFERENT user or an admin user.
What to do? Well if they had the user press a key combination that applications couldn't detect to log in, or even a key combination that would result in a different action if they were already logged in, a fake application would not be able to detect this keypress and spoof the actual login screen. Guess what, an existing key combination fit this criteria. They could have invented a new combination, of course, but chances are a legacy application might use this combination as a hotkey, and reserving it for login user would break that application.
so where was this single NMI button supposed to go - right next to the enter key I suppose.
Besides, it's not as if c-a-d gets my PC's immediate attention anyway, I can sometimes wait 10 minutes after I hit it, unless I get impatient and hit the power button. If the machine is doing OK then Billy could have picked any key to get its attention, when things go wrong the Non-Maskability of the interrupt doesn't seem to do the trick reliably
In between TAB and CAPS LOCK.
"Sure. If I could make one small edit I would make that a single key operation."
On an Apple ][ we had a reset key. However it only would work in conjunction with the CTRL key.
Why? So you can not hit it by accident and cause a reboot.
Basically every Workstation, Mini Computer, uses a 2 or 3 key combo which REQUIRES BOTH HANDS, so it can not be triggered by accident.
Is ctrl/alt/del a good combo? No idea, never cared.
At least in MS-DOS days it was a complete soft reboot of the system. Not the kind of thing that should be doable by accident. As soon as the Windows 95 era you had keyboards with dedicated keys like the windows key and volume controls. Which we yelled at constantly since hitting the Windows key back then was guaranteed to crash your system or at best lock it up for thee minutes. I doubt there was ever an era where a one button solution was both desirable and impossible.
Er, hitting the windows key while gaming would crash or lock up the system. Left that part out.
Otherwise, malicious or other programs might be able to spoof the login screen and capture a users credentials.
Good thinking, but it just led to some convoluted keyboard contortions as a result.
I thought the point of Ctrl-Alt-Del was that it generated a system-level interrupt that no other program would be allowed to supercede
It generates a non-maskable interrupt. However, under the IBM architecture, it has always been possible to install your own handler for that interrupt (and it's always been possible to mask it).
It's called a NMI, or non-maskable interrupt... except... it actually isn't one of those, at least not at the hardware level. There's no line dedicated to it on the keyboard bus. It might have been way back in the way back when the keyboard controller was a big fat DIP IC.
back in my dos/windows days (long ago) i didnt mind ctrl-alt-delete at all, frankly dont see why people make a big deal of it.
I remember a time when I was young and my desk was so cluttered there was nowhere to set down my coffee when the app froze, and I had to three-finger with two fingers and my nose. Surely it is more convenient than putting random items in your mouth?
I like it (Score:2)
Its pretty clear from the abstract that they're *not* talking about Ctrl-Alt-Del as the sequence for resetting the computer. Rather, they're talking about Ctrl-Alt-Del as the non-app-trappable sequence for triggering certain behaviors in Windows NT (login prompt, etc.). In that context, a single button actually would have been fine.
Of course this is Slashdot, so everyone is ignoring that and just skipping to assuming it was the former
:-)
Y'all are missing out on something. There is a SysRq key, generally remembered for... actually, it isn't remembered much at all. BUT, the purpose was to be an intentional out-of-the-way key that did System Requests. AKA, things like reboots and shutdowns.
It has very rarely been used by anyone or anything at all, because neither Microsoft nor IBM ever got around to figuring out why they put this odd key on the keyboard in the first place. It might do something if you have some antiquated KVM switch (keyboard
WIN+L will do that just fine.