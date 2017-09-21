Google Buys Part of HTC's Smartphone Team For $1.1 Billion (betanews.com) 12
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: Today, a deal finally happens, but Google didn't buy HTC outright. Strangely, as the deal is laid out, the search giant has seemingly bought HTC employees. Yes, for $1.1 billion, the search giant has sort of purchased human beings -- plus it gets access to some intellectual property. HTC gets a much-needed big influx of cash. "Google and HTC Corporation today announced a definitive agreement under which certain HTC employees -- many of whom are already working with Google to develop Pixel smartphones -- will join Google. HTC will receive $1.1 billion in cash from Google as part of the transaction. Separately, Google will receive a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property (IP). The agreement is a testament to the decade-long strategic relationship between HTC and Google around the development of premium smartphones," says HTC.
What do you think, when Google bought the HTC employees, do you think they made them strip naked and then had an auction?
Tech workers, you have no idea how precarious your world is. You may think you're on top of the whole capitalism game, but when push comes to shove, you're going to get the shit end of the feudalism stick like everyone else who works for a living.
they probably bought diversity since the billions they poured in "girl code" bootcamps didn't deliver the right kind of females they need to fill their ratios (i.e. non-white, non-asian).
It's becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to live up to their level of phony.
My current beef with him is that Android is still total crap on the tablets
I have the latest Samsung tab (10 inch) and it's a magnificent device. Snappy, polished, free of bloatware. Menus are friendly and convenient, the browser (not chrome) is fast and has a sensible adblock ecosystem, gps is great, cameras are great. Only thing I don't like is that it doesn't do wireless charging, which is one of those things that once you've tried it you don't want to go back to what you had before.
So yes Android can work on tablets, just not on google ones. Stil I wish there was a more open s
What the fuck are you talking about? (Score:2)
Seriously, what the actual fuck are you talking about?
Have you ever worked with a Taiwanese company? I am guess not. I have worked with several over the year. And yes, even HTC. From both US (California) and Europe.
They are extremely demanding and extremely "into the details".
In fact, at one point our mother company brought in one guy to act as our COO from one of our Taiwan locations with the idea that the team in CA should adapt towards the Taiwanese working style. The end result was 30% of the employees
