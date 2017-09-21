Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Buys Part of HTC's Smartphone Team For $1.1 Billion (betanews.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the highest-bidder dept.
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: Today, a deal finally happens, but Google didn't buy HTC outright. Strangely, as the deal is laid out, the search giant has seemingly bought HTC employees. Yes, for $1.1 billion, the search giant has sort of purchased human beings -- plus it gets access to some intellectual property. HTC gets a much-needed big influx of cash. "Google and HTC Corporation today announced a definitive agreement under which certain HTC employees -- many of whom are already working with Google to develop Pixel smartphones -- will join Google. HTC will receive $1.1 billion in cash from Google as part of the transaction. Separately, Google will receive a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property (IP). The agreement is a testament to the decade-long strategic relationship between HTC and Google around the development of premium smartphones," says HTC.

  • What do you think, when Google bought the HTC employees, do you think they made them strip naked and then had an auction?

    Tech workers, you have no idea how precarious your world is. You may think you're on top of the whole capitalism game, but when push comes to shove, you're going to get the shit end of the feudalism stick like everyone else who works for a living.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      they probably bought diversity since the billions they poured in "girl code" bootcamps didn't deliver the right kind of females they need to fill their ratios (i.e. non-white, non-asian).

      It's becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to live up to their level of phony.

  • Well, Google is in for some mass firings soon. There's going to be a huge culture clash between Google's far left SJW culture and Taiwan's meh don't care culture. If you think James Damore was bad (and he wasn't, the man was super reasonable, he was trying to help when Google's diversity classes told him they couldn't figure out why the company wasn't more diverse [youtu.be]) then all these new Taiwanese employees are going to be a nightmare. You think these Taiwanese are going to go to the gay pride parade? People

    • Seriously, what the actual fuck are you talking about?
      Have you ever worked with a Taiwanese company? I am guess not. I have worked with several over the year. And yes, even HTC. From both US (California) and Europe.
      They are extremely demanding and extremely "into the details".
      In fact, at one point our mother company brought in one guy to act as our COO from one of our Taiwan locations with the idea that the team in CA should adapt towards the Taiwanese working style. The end result was 30% of the employees

      • You completely missed the point, didn't you? And called other people racist instead of thinking outside your bubble, which is par for the course. This is the result of our universities producing too many word thinkers. Yes I've worked with Taiwanese companies. Taiwanese value work results first, while Google values hard left culture first. Thus they are headed for a big culture clash, and Google being the owner is going to win. I'd guess more than 30% will quit (or more likely be fired) by Google.
  • Seems to be such blatant look the other way when it comes to antitrust laws by our government and the media, particularly when it comes to Google. Looks like Google continues to make the right investments in politicians and the news media.

