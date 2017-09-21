Corporations Just Quietly Changed How the Web Works (theoutline.com) 122
Adrianne Jeffries, a reporter at The Outline, writes on W3C's announcement from earlier this week: The trouble with DRM is that it's sort of ineffective. It tends to make things inconvenient for people who legitimately bought a song or movie while failing to stop piracy. Some rights holders, like Ubisoft, have come around to the idea that DRM is counterproductive. Steve Jobs famously wrote about the inanity of DRM in 2007. But other rights holders, like Netflix, are doubling down. The prevailing winds at the consortium concluded that DRM is now a fact of life, and so it would be be better to at least make the experience a bit smoother for users. If the consortium didn't work with companies like Netflix, Berners-Lee wrote in a blog post, those companies would just stop delivering video over the web and force people into their own proprietary apps. The idea that the best stuff on the internet will be hidden behind walls in apps rather than accessible through any browser is the mortal fear for open web lovers; it's like replacing one library with many stores that each only carry books for one publisher. "It is important to support EME as providing a relatively safe online environment in which to watch a movie, as well as the most convenient," Berners-Lee wrote, "and one which makes it a part of the interconnected discourse of humanity." Mozilla, the nonprofit that makes the browser Firefox, similarly held its nose and cooperated on the EME standard. "It doesn't strike the correct balance between protecting individual people and protecting digital content," it said in a blog post. "The content providers require that a key part of the system be closed source, something that goes against Mozilla's fundamental approach. We very much want to see a different system. Unfortunately, Mozilla alone cannot change the industry on DRM at this point."
Basically, unless you are writing a browser with decent marketshare, you defacto have no voice in making the standards. Basically, the only voices that matter are Mozilla (Firefox), Apple (Safari), Google(Chrome), and Microsoft (Edge/Explorer). Despite what any standard says, web developers are going to go by the behavior of the browsers do. The only company on the list of browser makers that really has any desire to try to exclude DRM is Mozilla, and unfortunately, if they do that, the users will switch to
The main reason I still use Mozilla instead of Chrome is the Menu Bar.
It's better to force companies to make their own sub-par player (with all the bugs and security flaws that come with it) rather than trying to give them first class status in the browser.
DRM is not open. You can't have an 'interoperable' DRM standard, because its entire purpose is to stop things from being interoperable.
Those things aren't mutually exclusive like applications can be both proprietary and cross-platform, it's a standard way to ask browsers for the non-standard DRM modules the platform offers and how to pass data to them. So for example on Windows 10 you have PlayReady 3.0 which is Microsoft's latest DRM. With EME you'll talk to it the same way using Edge, Chrome, Firefox or any other browser that talks EME. Just like you can talk proprietary protocols over standard TCP/IP or SSL. But if your platform like Li
it's a standard way to ask browsers for the non-standard DRM modules the platform offers and how to pass data to them.
Calling that open is bullshit.
the browser is also trying to stay relevant in an app world.
The browser is trying to take over the app world. It doesn't need to be an app VM.
The browser is trying to take over the app world. It doesn't need to be an app VM.
What browsers were designed for and used to excel at is information sharing. The more, the better. Filling people's brains.
Apps, on the other hand are not about sharing information, but condensing it and turning it into entertainment. Filling people's time.
Two very different goals.
It's better to force companies to make their own sub-par player
Technical standards are not an appropriate channel for pushing political objectives.
Properly-implemented DRM can have totally open control & ui software... it's just that historically, control-freak content owners and their enablers aren't content to merely prevent you from copying and redistributing their precious content, they ALSO want total control over the way you *consume* it & your viewing experience.
Copy PREVENTION is child's play. Any video subsystem created after Vista & Protected Video Path can prevent copying, because everything from key exchange to hdmi output is done in hardware. Every SoC used by Android & iOS has the same capability.
So, why does Google & Apple still fuck with your ability to watch videos on a rooted/jailbroken device? Because they don't JUST want to prevent you from copying the video, they also want to make sure you can't fast-forward over commercials (or play commercials in a subwindow while you do something else). If they could get away with forced-engagement ads (tracking eye movement & pausing the commercial if you weren't paying enough attention to it), they'd do it in an instant.
Ok Netflix (Score:1)
Just cancelled my subscription.
Just cancelled my subscription.
Can I have your stuff?
It's not less restrictive, it's just been given a blessing by the larger browser community and plugged in to our previously (relatively) open communication system that was called the World Wide Web. The fact that this was rammed in without the consensus of the W3C body says just how broken of a concept it was. (For those of you who don't know, the W3C is a "consensus" body per its charter, which means that either all or the vast majority of members agree with a proposal, not a majority rules body where 50
What 'would of' corporations lock Pale Moon out of? Their DRM protected content? There's a whole web out there. Some of us will adopt a browser like Pale Moon if it protects us from 'protected' content.
I suspect Mozilla is being bribed to cripple their browser.
No, Firefox doesn't have nearly enough market share to be worth bribing. Mozilla wants Firefox to be king of the browsers again, and thinks that the way to do that is to become Chrome.
Now corporations will be able to block out alternatives like Pale Moon due to the DRM being entrenched in Mozilla.
I'm not sure what you mean here... Pale Moon could, if it wanted, implement EME as well. I hope it doesn't, but it could.
Then let them make their own apps (Score:5, Insightful)
Not everything needs to be accessed through a web browser. Seriously. I have trouble imagining why that was the solution in the first place. Let them make their own apps and when they fail to move eyeballs away from the web, let them come back and play nicely with the rest of us.
And if these apps don't fail and provide unique, worthwhile experiences that people are willing to pay for DRM or whatever scheme included, then that's the way it will be. We computer people are the minority here. Just because it may ruffle a few ideological and dogmatic feathers doesn't make the situation any worse than it already is.
Why let them have the web as their nefarious enabler? Have them publish their aps; and, when they see the limited audience, have them fail.
Re:Then let them make their own apps (Score:5, Insightful)
I think it is time to move on from W3 as it became damage.
What if they made an app, but it was also compatible with the web? Sort of like a web browser with an address bar and other stuff, but in addition to the functionality offered by traditional HTML/JS it also supported a handful of other protocols.
And then, a few of them could get together into some kind of forum and standardize a bit so that those other protocols could be shared. And then maybe they realize that they could also share the application too (since anyway the protocol is standardized) and ship it
Re:Then let them make their own apps (Score:5, Insightful)
The web hasn't changed here, your non-EME-compatible browser can still access stuff.
I was all set to do some moderation in this thread until I saw this. I don't think you are looking at the bigger picture. This isn't just about streaming netflix and hulu in a web browser. Pretty soon every website is going to have a DRM component to "protect their IP". That means ad-blockers, noscript, flashblock, firebug, and any other plugin that is used to modify the functionality, or display of a website, or controlling the loading of content from third parties is going to be worthless. You want to watch Netflix? You need our DRM, which excludes all that other stuff. Want to read your favorite news, tech, sports, entertainment, clickbait, or any other website? Same thing. The DRM plugin will force the full volume flash ads, malware-laden click-the-monkey crap served up by an ad network, and anything else the site wants down your throat.
This is going to turn the internet into cable TV. 47 gazillion channels, and it's all commercial filled crap.
This isn't just about streaming netflix and hulu in a web browser.
Or, from my point of view, this isn't about streaming Netflix or the like at all. I couldn't care less about whether a browser can do that. I care about the precedent being set in the standard, and what this rather severe shift in the priorities of the W3C means for the future.
It already is. Ignore the crap. There's plenty of open web left, and there probably always will be.
This was always the case, hence them not being called "browsers" but "user agents" in W3C speak. Going by your UID you surely remember being able to use gopher and wais as protocols in the URI box. You still can with other protocols, it isn't just about http(s), something that was either never known by some or was forgotten by others.
You have got to be kidding me. (Score:2)
Not everything needs to be accessed through a web browser...Let them make their own apps and when they fail to move eyeballs away from the web, let them come back and play nicely with the rest of us.
Home PC sales ---if not in free fall --- can't be described as particularly healthy. While the Netflix app is installed on a gazillion cell phones, smart TVs, video game consoles, 4K Blu-Ray players, Roku set top boxes and god alone knows how many other toys and gadgets. Netflix has all the eyeballs anyone could ask for. The same is true for all the giants in media and marketing.
The big boys don't have play nice with the geek anymore.
So then why are the big boys so keen on getting this stuff into the browser?
small thinking (Score:2)
It's still proprietary apps. Nothing accomplished. (Score:5, Insightful)
But that's happening anyway. It's just that the "proprietary apps" are called EME modules or drivers or whatever.
They're also going to be awesome for spreading malware. Instead of "install this CODEC to watch this porn" it's "install this EME module to watch this porn" and it'll be a normal and "legit" thing for the user to do, 90% of the time. (Because every service needs its own.)
That other 10% is going to keep us all working full time. Job security for anyone who makes money on when users lose. We'll be like construction contractors in a full-year hurricane season. The more broken windows, the better.
Fuckwits. We all need to be running browsers such that everyone can see user agent strings where they know this DRM fiasco isn't implemented. The server logs themselves need to say "you're going to lose money on this customer if you require EME, because they're just going to switch to pirating in order to be able to view the content."
They're also going to be awesome for spreading malware. Instead of "install this CODEC to watch this porn" it's "install this EME module to watch this porn" and it'll be a normal and "legit" thing for the user to do, 90% of the time.
I'm not particularly happy about the EME spec begin adopted. I really hate DRM for a wide variety of reasons. However, I don't think the scenario you paint is going to happen. Web browsers today are intensely focused on protecting users from malware, and if EME modules start to become used as malware vehicles, you'll very, very quickly see browsers implementing EME module whitelists and similar countermeasures.
No, the real problem is that all of the content on the web will begin using DRM, with one of the
No They Would Not (Score:1)
If the consortium didn't work with companies like Netflix, Berners-Lee wrote in a blog post, those companies would just stop delivering video over the web
Um.. the very fact that they've been delivering it for years without DRM being baked into the web, proves this statement false.
It is a very sad day indeed (Score:2)
I wish more people would pay attention to what a serious issue this is. Average people just don't get it. They would be just as happy with the old, proprietary AOL client if it gave them access to all the same content they currently consume. They neither know nor care that it is open. It's a dark age indeed.
If we use browsers that cannot view the DRM-protected content, what will we miss out on? How will the web be more closed if we do so?
The W3C needs to be routed around, that is obvious, but you do that by routing around them, not by moaning about the demise of the web.
Don't blame the corporation (Score:1)
You made your choice. You bought their poison. Now you can live with it.
Mozilla did NOT hold its nose (Score:1)
"Mozilla, the nonprofit that makes the browser Firefox, similarly held its nose and cooperated on the EME standard."
This is complete and utter BULLSHIT. In fact Mozilla was one of the biggest proponents of DRM, EME, and other rights-grabbing horse shit. It was a means to garner favor among the elite and perhaps get back some market share as a "recommended" browser.
What some Mozilla lackie writes in a blog post does not undo what Mozilla spent years working on.
Like this will matter (Score:2)
The pirates will have the browser on their desktop, the closed source portions will be cracked before you can say boo.
The hackers get a mildly amusing challenge. The corps get nothing because they were too stupid to know what they should want, and everybody else has a screwed up browser.
Yay.
It doesn't matter, the primary issue the corporations are concerned with isn't piracy, it's control of the distribution channel.
Who cares if they control the distribution channel of their content. The rest of us can create and enjoy our content without them.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. I wasn't commenting on that, I was only commenting on what the primary issue for the corps is.
Who cares if they control the distribution channel of their content. The rest of us can create and enjoy our content without them.
Well, until the very hardware you use refuses to obey *your* wishes and forbids any content/software that isn't DRM-enabled & encrypted to their standards, effectively killing indie creators' ability to create and distribute their works unless the proper Danegeld is paid.
Life isn’t perfect (Score:5, Interesting)
I am sorry that the W3C had to approve DRM. However most of the arguments against it are rather lame. Most people just want to watch their movie. They don’t want to copy it or use it unfairly. But the thing with digital media is if it is too easy to copy and share. That is what will happen. Old anolgies with VCR do not apply because that is an Analog copy so every copy is degraded. While every copy of digital data is the same. And now with high speed networking it is rather efficient to share previously too much info. Even weak DRM is enough to stop most people and going to court it is easy to prove malicious intent.
Does it goes against Open Source Standards? Yes it does. However the world doesn’t rotate around open source standards.
If you want to get rid of it you will need to blacklist all the sites that use it. And properly boycott the DRM material. This doesn’t mean pirating the content. But going without it in terms of protest. Pirating the content will only show there is a demand for their product and double down on the DRM to fight piracy more.
the world doesn’t rotate around open source standards
It kind of does actually. Are you aware just how much open source software is running everything in the world right now? Most of the web and backend Internet services have tons of open source dependencies that the end user is unaware of, but they're there, happily chugging along moving all the world's data.
I am sorry that the W3C had to approve DRM.
I think your premise is wrong here -- they didn't have to approve the EME. They wanted to.
Re:Life isn’t perfect (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is not watching the movie. Yes, DRM is here to stay regardless as Hollywood won't release media without it and that is not negotiable.
What bothers me is people changing standards at a whim to enrich corporations without the consequences. Another poster for example mentioned malware. THIS IS AWESOME FOR RANSOMWARE. No Anti virus product in the world can scan for it as the DRM protects it's contents from being viewed or scanned.
You just go to pornhub.com or xhamster and an infected h.264 codec with executable code embedded in runs on unchecked as your systems security is prevented from stopping it by DRM.
New Malware can use HTML 5 with EME embedded in for the payload and won't be able to be stopped or scanned or researched either. A nightmare is an understatement. What's next? Facebook might use EME version 2 which bans 'view page source' to protect it's intellectual copyright. Javascript will be undebugable next. More malware can come in as a result and people will not know how the web works anymore as you can't debug or view javascript or HTML 5 anymore.
Any corporation can come in and buy it's seat and voting right to protect it's self interests of more profit without consideration from anyone else.
Re: (Score:2)
However the world doesn’t rotate around open source standards.
The world would be a better place if it did.
And there are those of us who want the world to be a better place.
Re:Life isn’t perfect (Score:4, Interesting)
The DRM plugin will force the full volume flash ads, and malware-laden click-the-monkey crap served up by an ad network. Sites will become channels, with their DRM required to view the content; ads, videos, and all. You're non-EME browser will simply display a message that it's not compatible with the site.
It...doesn't? EME is only for streaming media. The "M" is for "media".
Unless an adblocker developer somehow figured out a way to not load content inside an <audio> or <video> tag
I am sorry that the W3C had to approve DRM. However most of the arguments against it are rather lame. Most people just want to watch their movie. They donâ(TM)t want to copy it or use it unfairly.
But the thing with digital media is if it is too easy to copy and share. That is what will happen.
The problem seems to me to be obvious. It's simply a reflection of lack of legitimacy in state's laws governing use of IP. Corporations over many decades have used their leverage to enact and maintain laws a sufficient number of people have no problem willingly disregarding with impunity.
Technological solutions to political problems especially one involving pointless measures easily circumvented have a proven track record of failure.
That is what will happen. Old anolgies with VCR do not apply because that is an Analog copy so every copy is degraded. While every copy of digital data is the same.
Nobody doing the copying or watching of VHS tapes cared. The concept of
I don't get it (Score:2)
Why are these companies obsessed with DRM in browser? I can still do an video and audio capture on my screen as I please, re-encode, and record.

This does not help anything.
This does not help anything.
The question should be, why are YOU obsessed with DRM in your browser? You can still do a video and audio capture on your screen, as you please.
I think you're missing the point. The point isn't what can or can't be done with the browser. The point is that this is another step in the transformation of the HTML standard away from being one for everybody and toward being one for the big corporations.
Because Hollywood actually think it will end all piracy tomorrow. Bahaha
Re: (Score:2)
Because they are closing that hole with Windows PlayReady. Now the OS explicitly controls what content can and cannot be recorded.
Until Windows PlayReady can interface directly with the brain, bypassing a screen and speakers, the content can still be copied.
How good quality depends on the equipment used. By capturing a 1080p display with a 2160p camera and condensing it back to 1080, the quallity is indistinguishable from the real thing. Similar for sound - de-amping a speaker signal and feeding it to a mixer, you get a copy that you can't tell the original from a first-generation copy.
In other words, it stops the average home user
"best stuff on the Internet" (Score:3)
The "best stuff on the Internet" isn't movies and TV. Those can be gotten lots of different ways, or can be left, altogether. It's just stupid corporate entertainment crap, by and large.
The "best stuff on the Internet" in my opinion, is still there, and isn't going to be effected in any way by DRM.
The "best stuff on the Internet" isn't movies and TV. Those can be gotten lots of different ways, or can be left, altogether. It's just stupid corporate entertainment crap, by and large.
The "best stuff on the Internet" in my opinion, is still there, and isn't going to be effected in any way by DRM.
Finally somebody with some common sense in this thread. I was getting worried.
The "best stuff on the Internet" isn't movies and TV.

So true.
So true.
Makes no sense (Score:5, Insightful)
From TFS:
The idea that the best stuff on the internet will be hidden behind walls in apps rather than accessible through any browser is the mortal fear for open web lovers
This argument makes no sense. Essentially, the argument is that it's better to have the best stuff on the internet hidden behind walls in the browser rather than hidden behind walls in apps.
Either way, it's hidden behind walls -- so from my point of view, it's a distinction without a difference.
But I will confess, I don't think this idea that the browser should be a one-stop portal to everything on the internet is a good one. I think that it pretty much guarantees that the utility of the various services is reduced.
I think email and file servers are a good example of what I mean.
"Unfortunately, Mozilla alone cannot change the industry on DRM at this point."
Hey, Mozilla, worry about continuing to be relevant --- DRM is the last of your worries.
DRM doesn't work (Score:2)
What can be viewed or listened to can be re-recorded and freed of DRM. DRM is just a massive inconvenience to legit users, but nothing that'll stop me and all the other freeloaders.
I'd rather just avoid that content entirely, thanks.
It's funny...
That statement from Mozilla was the one that made me realize that Mozilla was no longer the organization that I knew and loved. It also marked the moment when I began to seriously think that the day was coming when Firefox would no longer meet my needs.
HTML Object tag (Score:3)
They already had the power in a number of different ways. That fact is one of the arguments against the EME: the only real effect the EME has is to bless the idea of DRM.
I find that I do not need this "premium" content (Score:2)
The only things I watch (a very small number of TV series) are not available were I live anyways, just horrible dubbed versions later. So I download them, which is legally tolerated here. For the rest: You DRM, I do not watch. That is far worse for you than for me. Make me a decent legal offer and you _will_ get my money. Decent includes that I can store this locally in as many copies as I want, can play it on Linux and the quality of sound and image is good. Do not make that offer and I will certainly not
Insanity! (Score:2)
The trouble with DRM is that it's sort of ineffective. It tends to make things inconvenient for people who legitimately bought a song or movie while failing to stop piracy.
Glad someone is learning, finally.
Yet,
The content providers require that a key part of the system be closed source,
You still want to go down this road? Knowing all too well, it's not going to work. It's not going to stop piracy. It's going to irritate legitimate customers. And the Open Source community will not touch proprietary stuff.
Must this insanity continue? It's all wrapped into one post! They know it's stupid and ineffective, but they're going ahead with it anyway? I'd rather they all just make their own stupid proprietary apps and die in a corner. Stop infecting the
Are these companies actually negatively impacted? (Score:2)
The DMCA regulation like most only is "national" laws.
Google, Microsoft, Apple, and so on operate in many countries where such regulation is invalid.
Sure, they cannot have US researchers or other researchers who live in countries where DMCA matter do reverse engineering, but what if they hire a group of researchers in lets say Germany or India? They can continue business as usual, or am I wrong?
Or how does this regulation impact people in countries not covered by DMCA?
It depends. In many nations, it doesn't affect things at all. In many, it does (a nation may not have a DMCA-type law itself, but may be obligated by treaty to help the US enforce the DMCA).
Your point is a great one, though. People seem to have forgotten one of that primary effects of the old US law that classified strong encryption as munitions for export purposes: the US was not where most serious crypto research took place, and fell behind in the crypto race.
Still not the product. (Score:1)
>It is important to support EME as providing a relatively safe online environment in which to watch a movie, as well as the most convenient
Its slightly more convenient than torrents. Less so when you hold 4k netflix behind a kaby lake, windows 10 edge only browser exclusivity. However the payment model sucks donkey nuts. On steam I can pay the developers and publishers directly for their works, and ignore the shitty ones. I'd like to think collectively, this has an effect on the overall quality; shitty c
I give it two months (Score:2)
Too late. Firefox added EME support quite a while ago.