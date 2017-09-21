Corporations Just Quietly Changed How the Web Works (theoutline.com) 54
Adrianne Jeffries, a reporter at The Outline, writes on W3C's announcement from earlier this week: The trouble with DRM is that it's sort of ineffective. It tends to make things inconvenient for people who legitimately bought a song or movie while failing to stop piracy. Some rights holders, like Ubisoft, have come around to the idea that DRM is counterproductive. Steve Jobs famously wrote about the inanity of DRM in 2007. But other rights holders, like Netflix, are doubling down. The prevailing winds at the consortium concluded that DRM is now a fact of life, and so it would be be better to at least make the experience a bit smoother for users. If the consortium didn't work with companies like Netflix, Berners-Lee wrote in a blog post, those companies would just stop delivering video over the web and force people into their own proprietary apps. The idea that the best stuff on the internet will be hidden behind walls in apps rather than accessible through any browser is the mortal fear for open web lovers; it's like replacing one library with many stores that each only carry books for one publisher. "It is important to support EME as providing a relatively safe online environment in which to watch a movie, as well as the most convenient," Berners-Lee wrote, "and one which makes it a part of the interconnected discourse of humanity." Mozilla, the nonprofit that makes the browser Firefox, similarly held its nose and cooperated on the EME standard. "It doesn't strike the correct balance between protecting individual people and protecting digital content," it said in a blog post. "The content providers require that a key part of the system be closed source, something that goes against Mozilla's fundamental approach. We very much want to see a different system. Unfortunately, Mozilla alone cannot change the industry on DRM at this point."
The main reason I still use Mozilla instead of Chrome is the Menu Bar.
DRM is not open (Score:5, Insightful)
It's better to force companies to make their own sub-par player (with all the bugs and security flaws that come with it) rather than trying to give them first class status in the browser.
Just cancelled my subscription.
What 'would of' corporations lock Pale Moon out of? Their DRM protected content? There's a whole web out there. Some of us will adopt a browser like Pale Moon if it protects us from 'protected' content.
Then let them make their own apps (Score:5, Insightful)
Not everything needs to be accessed through a web browser. Seriously. I have trouble imagining why that was the solution in the first place. Let them make their own apps and when they fail to move eyeballs away from the web, let them come back and play nicely with the rest of us.
And if these apps don't fail and provide unique, worthwhile experiences that people are willing to pay for DRM or whatever scheme included, then that's the way it will be. We computer people are the minority here. Just because it may ruffle a few ideological and dogmatic feathers doesn't make the situation any worse than it already is.
Why let them have the web as their nefarious enabler? Have them publish their aps; and, when they see the limited audience, have them fail.
I think it is time to move on from W3 as it became damage.
What if they made an app, but it was also compatible with the web? Sort of like a web browser with an address bar and other stuff, but in addition to the functionality offered by traditional HTML/JS it also supported a handful of other protocols.
And then, a few of them could get together into some kind of forum and standardize a bit so that those other protocols could be shared. And then maybe they realize that they could also share the application too (since anyway the protocol is standardized) and ship it
It's still proprietary apps. Nothing accomplished. (Score:3)
But that's happening anyway. It's just that the "proprietary apps" are called EME modules or drivers or whatever.
They're also going to be awesome for spreading malware. Instead of "install this CODEC to watch this porn" it's "install this EME module to watch this porn" and it'll be a normal and "legit" thing for the user to do, 90% of the time. (Because every service needs its own.)
That other 10% is going to keep us all working full time. Job security for anyone who makes money on when users lose. We'll be like construction contractors in a full-year hurricane season. The more broken windows, the better.
Fuckwits. We all need to be running browsers such that everyone can see user agent strings where they know this DRM fiasco isn't implemented. The server logs themselves need to say "you're going to lose money on this customer if you require EME, because they're just going to switch to pirating in order to be able to view the content."
It is a very sad day indeed (Score:2)
I wish more people would pay attention to what a serious issue this is. Average people just don't get it. They would be just as happy with the old, proprietary AOL client if it gave them access to all the same content they currently consume. They neither know nor care that it is open. It's a dark age indeed.
If we use browsers that cannot view the DRM-protected content, what will we miss out on? How will the web be more closed if we do so?
The W3C needs to be routed around, that is obvious, but you do that by routing around them, not by moaning about the demise of the web.
Like this will matter (Score:2)
The pirates will have the browser on their desktop, the closed source portions will be cracked before you can say boo.
The hackers get a mildly amusing challenge. The corps get nothing because they were too stupid to know what they should want, and everybody else has a screwed up browser.
It doesn't matter, the primary issue the corporations are concerned with isn't piracy, it's control of the distribution channel.
Who cares if they control the distribution channel of their content. The rest of us can create and enjoy our content without them.
Life isn’t perfect (Score:3)
I am sorry that the W3C had to approve DRM. However most of the arguments against it are rather lame. Most people just want to watch their movie. They don’t want to copy it or use it unfairly. But the thing with digital media is if it is too easy to copy and share. That is what will happen. Old anolgies with VCR do not apply because that is an Analog copy so every copy is degraded. While every copy of digital data is the same. And now with high speed networking it is rather efficient to share previously too much info. Even weak DRM is enough to stop most people and going to court it is easy to prove malicious intent.
Does it goes against Open Source Standards? Yes it does. However the world doesn’t rotate around open source standards.
If you want to get rid of it you will need to blacklist all the sites that use it. And properly boycott the DRM material. This doesn’t mean pirating the content. But going without it in terms of protest. Pirating the content will only show there is a demand for their product and double down on the DRM to fight piracy more.
I am sorry that the W3C had to approve DRM.
I think your premise is wrong here -- they didn't have to approve the EME. They wanted to.
The problem is not watching the movie. Yes, DRM is here to stay regardless as Hollywood won't release media without it and that is not negotiable.
What bothers me is people changing standards at a whim to enrich corporations without the consequences. Another poster for example mentioned malware. THIS IS AWESOME FOR RANSOMWARE. No Anti virus product in the world can scan for it as the DRM protects it's contents from being viewed or scanned.
You just go to pornhub.com or xhamster and an infected h.264 codec wit
I don't get it (Score:2)
Why are these companies obsessed with DRM in browser? I can still do an video and audio capture on my screen as I please, re-encode, and record.
This does not help anything.
The question should be, why are YOU obsessed with DRM in your browser? You can still do a video and audio capture on your screen, as you please.
Because Hollywood actually think it will end all piracy tomorrow. Bahaha
"best stuff on the Internet" (Score:2)
The "best stuff on the Internet" isn't movies and TV. Those can be gotten lots of different ways, or can be left, altogether. It's just stupid corporate entertainment crap, by and large.
The "best stuff on the Internet" in my opinion, is still ther
The "best stuff on the Internet" isn't movies and TV. Those can be gotten lots of different ways, or can be left, altogether. It's just stupid corporate entertainment crap, by and large.
The "best stuff on the Internet" in my opinion, is still there, and isn't going to be effected in any way by DRM.
Finally somebody with some common sense in this thread. I was getting worried.
Makes no sense (Score:2)
From TFS:
The idea that the best stuff on the internet will be hidden behind walls in apps rather than accessible through any browser is the mortal fear for open web lovers
This argument makes no sense. Essentially, the argument is that it's better to have the best stuff on the internet hidden behind walls in the browser rather than hidden behind walls in apps.
Either way, it's hidden behind walls -- so from my point of view, it's a distinction without a difference.
But I will confess, I don't think this idea that the browser should be a one-stop portal to everything on the internet is a good one. I think that it pretty much guarantees that the utility of the various se
Mozilla? (Score:1)
"Unfortunately, Mozilla alone cannot change the industry on DRM at this point."
Hey, Mozilla, worry about continuing to be relevant --- DRM is the last of your worries.
DRM doesn't work (Score:2)
What can be viewed or listened to can be re-recorded and freed of DRM. DRM is just a massive inconvenience to legit users, but nothing that'll stop me and all the other freeloaders.