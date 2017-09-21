Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Will Share Copies of Political Ads Purchased by Russian Sources With the US Congress (recode.net) 24

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook will turn over copies of political ads purchased by Russian sources to congressional lawmakers, who are investigating the country's potential interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Initially, Facebook had only released those ads -- 3,000 of them, valued at about $100,000 -- to Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is spearheading the government's probe into Russia's actions. Facebook had withheld those details from House and Senate leaders, citing privacy concerns. But the move drew sharp rebukes from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has charged in recent days that Facebook may not have done enough to scan its systems for potential Russian influence and to ensure that such foreign purchases -- otherwise illegal under U.S. law -- don't happen again. "After an extensive legal and policy review, today we are announcing that we will also share these ads with congressional investigators," wrote Colin Stretch, the company's general counsel. "We believe it is vitally important that government authorities have the information they need to deliver to the public a full assessment of what happened in the 2016 election."

  • Didn't the Obama administration do something similar [washingtontimes.com] to the Israelis?

    How come I never heard any kind of investigation? And by the way, it was to the legitimate government of a sovereign state. An ally of ours if I may add.

    • That would be the Israelis job. There _should_ be an investigation. For all I know there was/is and our news choses to ignore it.

    • Re:Why the hypocrisy? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by greythax ( 880837 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @04:05PM (#55240391)

      Investigators also said OneVoice didn’t turn explicitly political until days after the grant period ended.

      Evidently there was an investigation, hence investigators, at least according to the source you linked. Maybe you should stop rushing to post first and, you know, read.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or you could read a different, more accurate report from a real newspaper. https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2016/07/12/ngo-connected-to-obamas-2008-campaign-used-u-s-tax-dollars-trying-to-oust-netanyahu/

      US money was used in a campaign because the state department fucked up a contract, not because of nefarious dealings by Obama.

  • Look, I don't inherently mind that they're doing this, but there's no way in hell they'd do something like this if Hillary won. They'd mumble about privacy and rights and fight in court. This is what I hate about partisan politics. It's like partisan has come to mean hypocrite--yes, on both sides.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Are you condemning FB for behavior that exists only in your speculation?

  • ...and we'll probably let you run things for a while again.

    - The American People
    </story title="US President Election 2016">
  • Even though one senator, Claire McCaskill (D) Missouri, had several meetings with Russians, dinners and what not. Hey, BOTH political parties are two sides of the SAME COIN. They protect each other. If you don't play the game, they will do whatever it takes, to make sure you are on the outside looking in! Explain why, a congress/senator can go to DC, maintain a home in their "home" state (which they never visit), have a house in one of the most expensive areas of the nation, on a salary that pays less tha
  • So the Facebook report states that $100,000 worth of ads were bought over a 2 year period from accounts suspected to have been operated from Russia. Also these ads were:

    - without specific geographic targeting (only 25% we so targeted)
    - without targeting specific candidates
    - vaguely meant to spread division in the society (what does that even mean?)

    Somehow this got blown into "Russia was subverting democracy in the US". It's OK for Sheldon Adelson, Koch brothers and such to throw millions in on the
  • Hillary and her supporters spent an estimated $1.2 Billion [nypost.com], roughly twice what Trump spent. And she lost. And she blames the Ruskies for her loss. Seriously?

