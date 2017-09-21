Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Facebook Will Share Copies of Political Ads Purchased by Russian Sources With the US Congress (recode.net) 58

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook will turn over copies of political ads purchased by Russian sources to congressional lawmakers, who are investigating the country's potential interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Initially, Facebook had only released those ads -- 3,000 of them, valued at about $100,000 -- to Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is spearheading the government's probe into Russia's actions. Facebook had withheld those details from House and Senate leaders, citing privacy concerns. But the move drew sharp rebukes from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has charged in recent days that Facebook may not have done enough to scan its systems for potential Russian influence and to ensure that such foreign purchases -- otherwise illegal under U.S. law -- don't happen again. "After an extensive legal and policy review, today we are announcing that we will also share these ads with congressional investigators," wrote Colin Stretch, the company's general counsel. "We believe it is vitally important that government authorities have the information they need to deliver to the public a full assessment of what happened in the 2016 election."

  • Is the most trustworthy person. I am sure he would never do anything underhanded.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      There are a lot of reasons to bash FB, and you're free to bash the Zuck himself, but what are you worried about here? That FB might alter or withhold ads? Seems unlikely. This seems like a positive move and I can't think of a reason to hold it against FB.

  • Hypocrites (Score:3, Insightful)

    by 31415926535897 ( 702314 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @04:01PM (#55240357) Journal

    Look, I don't inherently mind that they're doing this, but there's no way in hell they'd do something like this if Hillary won. They'd mumble about privacy and rights and fight in court. This is what I hate about partisan politics. It's like partisan has come to mean hypocrite--yes, on both sides.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Are you condemning FB for behavior that exists only in your speculation?

  • ...and we'll probably let you run things for a while again.

    - The American People
    </story title="US President Election 2016">

    • They'll run Bernie instead, with his Free everything for everyone policies.

  • What they need to do is inform users who "liked" or shared anything that was Russian propaganda.

  • Even though one senator, Claire McCaskill (D) Missouri, had several meetings with Russians, dinners and what not. Hey, BOTH political parties are two sides of the SAME COIN. They protect each other. If you don't play the game, they will do whatever it takes, to make sure you are on the outside looking in! Explain why, a congress/senator can go to DC, maintain a home in their "home" state (which they never visit), have a house in one of the most expensive areas of the nation, on a salary that pays less tha

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      Even closer than that, one of Hillary's closest advisors, John Pedesta, had intimate ties with Russia. If the issue is election manipulation, why is he not being looked at? And how did Hillary go from being so broke upon leaving the White House that they had to try stealing the china, to being a multimillionaire a few years later?

       

  • So the Facebook report states that $100,000 worth of ads were bought over a 2 year period from accounts suspected to have been operated from Russia. Also these ads were:

    - without specific geographic targeting (only 25% we so targeted)
    - without targeting specific candidates
    - vaguely meant to spread division in the society (what does that even mean?)

    Somehow this got blown into "Russia was subverting democracy in the US". It's OK for Sheldon Adelson, Koch brothers and such to throw millions in on the
    • The Russian story line has reached a dead end every single direction it goes. They won't just admit that it was a fabricated narrative to try to torpedo Trump. They keep coming up with new things and all the foaming mouth never-trumpers get into a fevered pitch about it until it's revealed to be nothing of substance. That's happened with every single part of the Russian narrative from the Dossier to now.

    • Yep, they have lost their ever loving minds over there on the left...

      But hey, it's just the shoe on the other foot, the party out of power makes as much trouble as they can for the part in power. Politics as usual.

  • Russians: $100K Hillary: $1.2B (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @04:32PM (#55240539)
    Hillary and her supporters spent an estimated $1.2 Billion [nypost.com], roughly twice what Trump spent. And she lost. And she blames the Ruskies for her loss. Seriously?

