T-Mobile, Sprint Close To Agreeing Deal Terms

From a report: T-Mobile US is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, a major breakthrough in efforts to merge the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers. The development follows more than four months of on-and-off talks this year between T-Mobile and Sprint, and comes as the U.S. telecommunications sector seeks ways to tackle investments in 5G technology that will greatly enhance wireless data transfer speeds.
Eeek, I am not so sure I want my provider, T-Mobile, dragged down by Sprint.
Deutsche Telekom will remain the majority shareholder of the combined entity. T-Mobile is essentially buying Sprint.
Who is buying out whom? T-Mobile buying out Sprint is fine with me, but I really don't like the other way round, since I've not really been happy with Sprint's CS over the years.
In rural Ohio you can find Sprint stores in most towns. The closest T-Mobile store to me is 45 minutes away.
We should not be okay with this. Reduced choices leads to increased cost. Fewer companies means less competition, and a greater probability of collusion and price-fixing. We should be furious.
However, the people who actually run this country are quite okay with this, so it will almost certainly go through.
Then there is shit like actively MITMing traffic which some telcos did, where they actively added in UIDH headers into HTTP traffic as a way to ID people. T-Mobile was one of the few that didn't do this.
I get no warm fuzzies about this merger unless Sprint is completely absorbed and Magenta's DNA stays the same.