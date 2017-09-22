Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


T-Mobile, Sprint Close To Agreeing Deal Terms (reuters.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
From a report: T-Mobile US is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, a major breakthrough in efforts to merge the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers. The development follows more than four months of on-and-off talks this year between T-Mobile and Sprint, and comes as the U.S. telecommunications sector seeks ways to tackle investments in 5G technology that will greatly enhance wireless data transfer speeds.

  • eeew (Score:3)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @10:51AM (#55244297)

    Eeek, I am not so sure I want my provider, T-Mobile, dragged down by Sprint.

    • Who is buying out whom? T-Mobile buying out Sprint is fine with me, but I really don't like the other way round, since I've not really been happy with Sprint's CS over the years.

    • I have had Sprint for almost 13 years now and they have been great. Started with 5 lines, now we have 9.

      In rural Ohio you can find Sprint stores in most towns. The closest T-Mobile store to me is 45 minutes away.

  • But I can't wait to see what 'Paul' looks like in a PINK polo!
  • Maybe we can call it "American Telephone" or just use a cute ringing emoji symbol and call it "American Bell"

  • We should not be okay with this. Reduced choices leads to increased cost. Fewer companies means less competition, and a greater probability of collusion and price-fixing. We should be furious.

    However, the people who actually run this country are quite okay with this, so it will almost certainly go through.

    • Then there is shit like actively MITMing traffic which some telcos did, where they actively added in UIDH headers into HTTP traffic as a way to ID people. T-Mobile was one of the few that didn't do this.

      I get no warm fuzzies about this merger unless Sprint is completely absorbed and Magenta's DNA stays the same.

