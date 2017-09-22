Major Cyber-Attack Will Happen Soon, Warns UK's Security Boss (theguardian.com) 15
Alex Hern, writing for The Guardian: A "category one" cyber-attack, the most serious tier possible, will happen "sometime in the next few years", a director of the National Cybersecurity Centre has warned. According to the agency, which reports to GCHQ and has responsibly for ensuring the UK's information security, a category one cybersecurity incident requires a national government response. Speaking at an event about the next decade of information security, Levy warned that "sometime in the next few years we're going to have our first category one cyber-incident." The only way to prevent such a breach, he said, was to change the way businesses and governments think about cybersecurity. Rather than obsessing about buying the right security products, Levy argued, organisations should instead focus on managing risk: understanding the data they hold, the value it has, and how much damage it could do if it was lost, for instance.
Well, it sounds like the only reasonable thing to do would be to provide the National Cybersecurity Centre with much more funding!!
Don't forget abolishing any privacy or encryption.
FUD-based balkanization of this once-great river of data proceeding apace....
Surely we should be de-funding these guys, since it's their incompetence and unwillingness to actually help protect us that has gotten us here.
What part of "most serious tier" did you not get?
Please let me know I don't get it either.
This means they will actually delete stuff? More people spying on us? No really! WTF is this "tier?"
Just FUD.
Rather than obsessing about buying the right security products, Levy argued, organisations should instead focus on managing risk: understanding the data they hold, the value it has, and how much damage it could do if it was lost, for instance.
But what do you suppose the chances are that the leaders of these organizations magically start thinking that way?
Also he forgot one important part. Planning for what to do when the inevitable happens.
Also he forgot one important part. Planning for what to do when the inevitable happens.
Well, he did plan. He wants more funds and power right now, then again when the big attack will happen.
This is nothing but an excuse to grab power. What with the advent of cryptocurrencies, strong encryption, and a growing distaste for governments and corporations, you can bet your last penny the people in power will do anything to keep it. If we in the West do not stop this sorry power grab stuff that keeps happening, we'll end up like China as regards the Internet.
so "soon" = "next few years" is cyber space?
and it is possible to accurately predict future of online world and its evolution for few years into future? so accurately that funds and laws infringing on other needs, and privacy, can be reallocated?
given the hurricane terminology, would there be a campaign against skeptics of these predictions, like against skeptics of climate change predictions?
