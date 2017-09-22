Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Technology

Major Cyber-Attack Will Happen Soon, Warns UK's Security Boss (theguardian.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Alex Hern, writing for The Guardian: A "category one" cyber-attack, the most serious tier possible, will happen "sometime in the next few years", a director of the National Cybersecurity Centre has warned. According to the agency, which reports to GCHQ and has responsibly for ensuring the UK's information security, a category one cybersecurity incident requires a national government response. Speaking at an event about the next decade of information security, Levy warned that "sometime in the next few years we're going to have our first category one cyber-incident." The only way to prevent such a breach, he said, was to change the way businesses and governments think about cybersecurity. Rather than obsessing about buying the right security products, Levy argued, organisations should instead focus on managing risk: understanding the data they hold, the value it has, and how much damage it could do if it was lost, for instance.

Major Cyber-Attack Will Happen Soon, Warns UK's Security Boss More | Reply

Major Cyber-Attack Will Happen Soon, Warns UK's Security Boss

Comments Filter:

  • MORE FUNDING! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by brian.stinar ( 1104135 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @02:46PM (#55246057) Homepage

    Well, it sounds like the only reasonable thing to do would be to provide the National Cybersecurity Centre with much more funding!!

  • Rather than obsessing about buying the right security products, Levy argued, organisations should instead focus on managing risk: understanding the data they hold, the value it has, and how much damage it could do if it was lost, for instance.

    But what do you suppose the chances are that the leaders of these organizations magically start thinking that way?

    Also he forgot one important part. Planning for what to do when the inevitable happens.

    • Also he forgot one important part. Planning for what to do when the inevitable happens.

      Well, he did plan. He wants more funds and power right now, then again when the big attack will happen.

  • Nothing but an excuse (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is nothing but an excuse to grab power. What with the advent of cryptocurrencies, strong encryption, and a growing distaste for governments and corporations, you can bet your last penny the people in power will do anything to keep it. If we in the West do not stop this sorry power grab stuff that keeps happening, we'll end up like China as regards the Internet.

  • so "soon" = "next few years" is cyber space?

    and it is possible to accurately predict future of online world and its evolution for few years into future? so accurately that funds and laws infringing on other needs, and privacy, can be reallocated?

    given the hurricane terminology, would there be a campaign against skeptics of these predictions, like against skeptics of climate change predictions?

  • Maybe he's talking about in the UK specifically, or maybe his definition of a category one cyber-attack is different from my own (confession - I didn't RTFA to find out how cyber attacks are classified!) But if you want to talk about major acts of sabotage perpetuated through "cyber" - http://www.zdnet.com/article/u... [zdnet.com] Also, that whole Stuxnet thing

Slashdot Top Deals

Don't steal; thou'lt never thus compete successfully in business. Cheat. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close