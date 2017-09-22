Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Safari The Internet Chrome Firefox Privacy Security

Google Experiment Tests Top 5 Browsers, Finds Safari Riddled With Security Bugs (bleepingcomputer.com) 45

Posted by BeauHD from the testing-in-progress dept.
An anonymous reader writes from a report via Bleeping Computer: The Project Zero team at Google has created a new tool for testing browser DOM engines and has unleashed it on today's top five browsers, finding most bugs in Apple's Safari. Results showed that Safari had by far the worst DOM engine, with 17 new bugs discovered after Fratric's test. Second was Edge with 6, then IE and Firefox with 4, and last was Chrome with only 2 new issues. The tests were carried out with a new fuzzing tool created by Google engineers named Domato, also open-sourced on GitHub. This is the third fuzzing tool Google creates and releases into open-source after OSS-Fuzz and syzkaller. Researchers focused on testing DOM engines for vulnerabilities because they expect them to be the next target for browser exploitation after Flash reaches end-of-life in 2020.

Google Experiment Tests Top 5 Browsers, Finds Safari Riddled With Security Bugs More | Reply

Google Experiment Tests Top 5 Browsers, Finds Safari Riddled With Security Bugs

Comments Filter:

  • Turn off javascript and related scripting shit.

  • What an impartial study! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google finds their own browser is best. News at 11.

    • It's a system where a SUB is required to create a "safe word" 6 to 14 characters long containing at least one capital letter, at least on numeric digit, and at least one punctuation mark.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      DOM = Document Object Model

      The DOM engine is what is responsible for parsing HTML/CSS, converting it into a tree, and then rendering the tree to the client area in the browser. It's essentially the core of the browser and presents a programmatic API along with JavaScript. It may also be used to render UI elements. For example, all of Chrome's plugins use HTML/CSS to create the menus you see in the options and menu screens.

    • Now you see what the web monkeys feel like when Slashdot posts articles about security or networking.

  • Not suprising (Score:3)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Friday September 22, 2017 @08:20PM (#55248033) Journal

    Safari is Apple's IE 6 of this decade. It hasn't been updated in a long time and they can no longer piggy back both Google and Konqueror for new code since Chrome forked -webkit with -blink.

    I worked for a famous software supporting their cloud software. Safari was the one browser which always had trouble with even drag and dropping files. Something rudimentary in the HTML 5 standard. Even IE 9 from 2011 can easily support this.

    Sometimes Safari would work. Sometimes it would not and the Apple users always get mad at us for some reason never blaming their shitty browser.

    • Apple has relied on its brand status for years. They've consistently put out decent, albeit iterative, products, but they've failed to keep pace with the competition in areas that actually matter, like having a usable web browser. At what point does the weight or volume of a laptop or the maximum resolution of a phone's camera take a back seat to actual product improvements? I my college posts warnings on the course webpages: "Does not work correctly on Safari, use Firefox or Chrome." The security failings

Slashdot Top Deals

IOT trap -- core dumped

Close