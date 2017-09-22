Google Experiment Tests Top 5 Browsers, Finds Safari Riddled With Security Bugs (bleepingcomputer.com) 45
An anonymous reader writes from a report via Bleeping Computer: The Project Zero team at Google has created a new tool for testing browser DOM engines and has unleashed it on today's top five browsers, finding most bugs in Apple's Safari. Results showed that Safari had by far the worst DOM engine, with 17 new bugs discovered after Fratric's test. Second was Edge with 6, then IE and Firefox with 4, and last was Chrome with only 2 new issues. The tests were carried out with a new fuzzing tool created by Google engineers named Domato, also open-sourced on GitHub. This is the third fuzzing tool Google creates and releases into open-source after OSS-Fuzz and syzkaller. Researchers focused on testing DOM engines for vulnerabilities because they expect them to be the next target for browser exploitation after Flash reaches end-of-life in 2020.
Turn off javascript and related scripting shit.
It's not that simple. Try using Google without JS.
Actually, google search works ok without javascript. Google mail still has a basic lite mode too. The rest of google won't work without javascript.
There are tons of other sites with the same problem.
Yes, and they are badly written. Compare to amazon - it works with any browser, with or without javascript, because amazon knows you won't buy if their website won't work in the customer's browser.
"Try using Google without JS"
Proof that Google engineers are shit at real coding.
It's gotten to the point I do banking on a distro I run off a thumb drive on my laptop. It's designed for security from the ground up and that is the only thing I use it for. As to surfing the web and everything else I don't worry too much and just use the standard Ubuntu on the hard drive.
"It's gotten to the point I do banking on a distro I run off a thumb drive on my laptop"
Yeah, real simple. Can't be vulnerable on something you can't use. Why not shut down your computer and lock it in a safe while you're at it.
Nonetheless, if they've fixed their browser's bugs, the bugs are fixed.
Does Apple have a crack team who are going to look at this and fix all those bugs pronto? Or are they busy making sure the security perimeter around the walled garden is tight?
Who would even run Safari in the first place? On my phone and tablet I have Chrome, Firefox, and Opera (not the 'mini' skin) installed and use them all.
Is there a corporation that forces people to run Safari?
Apple. On iOS, all browsers (even Chrome) are actually running Safari's rendering engine, with the exception of browsers that run all the JavaScript server-side. The reason for this is that Apple won't let apps run non-Apple JavaScript engines out of concerns about security. (The irony here is not lost on me.)
DOM = Document Object Model
The DOM engine is what is responsible for parsing HTML/CSS, converting it into a tree, and then rendering the tree to the client area in the browser. It's essentially the core of the browser and presents a programmatic API along with JavaScript. It may also be used to render UI elements. For example, all of Chrome's plugins use HTML/CSS to create the menus you see in the options and menu screens.
Now you see what the web monkeys feel like when Slashdot posts articles about security or networking.
Not suprising (Score:3)
Safari is Apple's IE 6 of this decade. It hasn't been updated in a long time and they can no longer piggy back both Google and Konqueror for new code since Chrome forked -webkit with -blink.
I worked for a famous software supporting their cloud software. Safari was the one browser which always had trouble with even drag and dropping files. Something rudimentary in the HTML 5 standard. Even IE 9 from 2011 can easily support this.
Sometimes Safari would work. Sometimes it would not and the Apple users always get mad at us for some reason never blaming their shitty browser.
I use Safari exclusively and I can tell you you are completely full of shit.
