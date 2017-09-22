Google Experiment Tests Top 5 Browsers, Finds Safari Riddled With Security Bugs (bleepingcomputer.com) 35
An anonymous reader writes from a report via Bleeping Computer: The Project Zero team at Google has created a new tool for testing browser DOM engines and has unleashed it on today's top five browsers, finding most bugs in Apple's Safari. Results showed that Safari had by far the worst DOM engine, with 17 new bugs discovered after Fratric's test. Second was Edge with 6, then IE and Firefox with 4, and last was Chrome with only 2 new issues. The tests were carried out with a new fuzzing tool created by Google engineers named Domato, also open-sourced on GitHub. This is the third fuzzing tool Google creates and releases into open-source after OSS-Fuzz and syzkaller. Researchers focused on testing DOM engines for vulnerabilities because they expect them to be the next target for browser exploitation after Flash reaches end-of-life in 2020.
Turn off javascript and related scripting shit.
It's gotten to the point I do banking on a distro I run off a thumb drive on my laptop. It's designed for security from the ground up and that is the only thing I use it for. As to surfing the web and everything else I don't worry too much and just use the standard Ubuntu on the hard drive.
Yeah, real simple. Can't be vulnerable on something you can't use. Why not shut down your computer and lock it in a safe while you're at it.
Are you angry because you're a 'Web Developer' and people might not be able to run your 'code'?
Apple's reply was that while Safari was not the first, it was the best-looking one.
Of course not! That would be evil, the very thing we all know Google does not do.
Who would even run Safari in the first place? On my phone and tablet I have Chrome, Firefox, and Opera (not the 'mini' skin) installed and use them all.
Is there a corporation that forces people to run Safari?
DOM = Document Object Model
The DOM engine is what is responsible for parsing HTML/CSS, converting it into a tree, and then rendering the tree to the client area in the browser. It's essentially the core of the browser and presents a programmatic API along with JavaScript. It may also be used to render UI elements. For example, all of Chrome's plugins use HTML/CSS to create the menus you see in the options and menu screens.
Now you see what the web monkeys feel like when Slashdot posts articles about security or networking.
Safari is Apple's IE 6 of this decade. It hasn't been updated in a long time and they can no longer piggy back both Google and Konqueror for new code since Chrome forked -webkit with -blink.
I worked for a famous software supporting their cloud software. Safari was the one browser which always had trouble with even drag and dropping files. Something rudimentary in the HTML 5 standard. Even IE 9 from 2011 can easily support this.
Sometimes Safari would work. Sometimes it would not and the Apple users always get mad at us for some reason never blaming their shitty browser.
I use Safari exclusively and I can tell you you are completely full of shit.
Stockholm Syndrome?
