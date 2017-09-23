Would a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Hurt Consumers? (dslreports.com) 6
Following a report from Reuters claiming T-Mobile is close to agreeing on a deal to merge with Sprint, an anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from DSLReports arguing how such a merger would remain "a very bad deal for consumers": The Sprint-T-Mobile merger could prove problematic for not only wireless prices, but the recent resurgence in unlimited data plans. While wireless carriers still often engage in theatrical non-price competition more often than not, the government's decision to block AT&T's acquisition of T-Mobile several years ago helped spur an unprecedented period of competition in wireless (something large ISPs and their policy armies like to ignore). The end result was a brasher and more competitive T-Mobile, who lead the way on a wave of improvements in the sector culminating most recently in the return of simpler, easier unlimited data plans. The government's decision to block Sprint from acquiring T-Mobile helped keep that competition intact, something large ISPs and their policy folk would similarly like you to forget. As a result, T-Mobile has added more customers per quarter than any other wireless carrier for several years running, as the resulting competition put an end to numerous, nasty industry tactics including overcharging for international roaming, to obnoxious fees and long-term contracts. And while the new, combined company will likely still be run by current popular T-Mobile CEO John Legere, the very act of eliminating one of only four major players in the wireless market will indisputably reduce the incentive to more seriously compete on price, and could help reverse the progress the sector has seen in recent years. It's well within reason that this reduced competition could also bring back metered plans and put an end to unlimited data.
Monopoly conditions (Score:2)
Since this essentially will lead to a monopoly or at least an oligopoly situation it will hurt the customers.
Yes, but... (Score:2)
There are two possible counter arguments to the "Fewer competitors = less competition" argument.
The first is that both Sprint and T-Mobile are silo'd, in the public consciousness, with "Cheap and poor quality", in comparison to their other two competitors. The reputation is unfair: T-Mobile is superb right now, and Verizon has always been overrated, concentrating on technical metrics studied in surveys while running a network that ignores critical usability features like call quality and user friendlines
I don't think so... (Score:2)
What's the point of a merger anyway . . . ? (Score:2)
A merger is supposed to help the companies' and their investors. A merger is not meant to "help" consumers. So asking if a merger will "hurt" consumers is kinda sorta irrelevant.
If what "helps" the companies' and their investors also "helps" consumers . . . well, that's great.
If what "helps" the companies' and their investors "hurts" consumers . . . well, that's just tough luck.
When planning a merger, the interests of consumers are the last thing that the merger cabal will consider, if even at all . .