Would a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Hurt Consumers? (dslreports.com) 19
Following a report from Reuters claiming T-Mobile is close to agreeing on a deal to merge with Sprint, an anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from DSLReports arguing how such a merger would remain "a very bad deal for consumers": The Sprint-T-Mobile merger could prove problematic for not only wireless prices, but the recent resurgence in unlimited data plans. While wireless carriers still often engage in theatrical non-price competition more often than not, the government's decision to block AT&T's acquisition of T-Mobile several years ago helped spur an unprecedented period of competition in wireless (something large ISPs and their policy armies like to ignore). The end result was a brasher and more competitive T-Mobile, who lead the way on a wave of improvements in the sector culminating most recently in the return of simpler, easier unlimited data plans. The government's decision to block Sprint from acquiring T-Mobile helped keep that competition intact, something large ISPs and their policy folk would similarly like you to forget. As a result, T-Mobile has added more customers per quarter than any other wireless carrier for several years running, as the resulting competition put an end to numerous, nasty industry tactics including overcharging for international roaming, to obnoxious fees and long-term contracts. And while the new, combined company will likely still be run by current popular T-Mobile CEO John Legere, the very act of eliminating one of only four major players in the wireless market will indisputably reduce the incentive to more seriously compete on price, and could help reverse the progress the sector has seen in recent years. It's well within reason that this reduced competition could also bring back metered plans and put an end to unlimited data.
Monopoly conditions (Score:2)
Since this essentially will lead to a monopoly or at least an oligopoly situation it will hurt the customers.
Re: (Score:3)
There is still Verizon and AT&T
Still a monopoly or an oligopoly may not hurt consumers, however it makes it much easier for them to do so.
However if the two companies have similar cultures and processes the merger may be good for consumers as these were the underdogs in the market, If they can keep their underdog personality (with pushing their often better plans) with their combined infrastructure, they could really force Verizon and AT&T to compete more as well.
Yes, but... (Score:3)
There are two possible counter arguments to the "Fewer competitors = less competition" argument.
The first is that both Sprint and T-Mobile are silo'd, in the public consciousness, with "Cheap and poor quality", in comparison to their other two competitors. The reputation is unfair: T-Mobile is superb right now, and Verizon has always been overrated, concentrating on technical metrics studied in surveys while running a network that ignores critical usability features like call quality and user friendliness.
A merger would make it much easier for T-Mobile to knock down that final block in the public perception about its network. It can point out that it now has the combined coverage of both networks, matching or exceeding their competitors, and has plenty of low frequency spectrum to deal with indoor coverage issues. It would be able to argue that it is higher quality than both AT&T and Verizon on every metric.
The second counter argument is that Sprint is failing. Badly. It's not been profitable in decades. It is being propped up by investor after investor in the hope that one of the big 3 will buy it out. Sprint is going to die, one way or another, and if it doesn't merge with T-Mobile the likely result is that it'll just go bankrupt and the assets will end up split across the big three anyway.
There's a bigger picture here, and while yes, more competitors should equal more competition, two weak competitors in a four player market might not work as well as one strong competitor taking their place against the other two.
Re: (Score:1)
I totally disagree.
Sprint is going to die, one way or another, and if it doesn't merge with T-Mobile the likely result is that it'll just go bankrupt and the assets will end up split across the big three anyway.
No. In bankruptcy, Sprint's assets would be sold off to the highest bidder. With none of the "Goodwill" charge you'll see on T-Mobile's balance sheet which will hurt T-Mobile's shareholders.
Sprint should just completely die. They're a shit company and there is no way that T-Mobile is gonna change that company's corporate culture. Kill it with the fires of bankruptcy and everyone - except for the CEOs - will be better off.
And that's all this is: CEOs helping each other out. See, in ban
I don't think so... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What normally happens in Mergers.
You have the larger failing company, and the smaller growing company.
They merge. The fact the larger company (although failing) has more stock of ownership they make the rules, and normally push out the management in the smaller. Thus often killing what caused the smaller company to succeed. So you now have a larger failing company but it will now take longer for it to fail.
Sometimes if the smaller company has enough personality and loyal customer base then they may do th
What's the point of a merger anyway . . . ? (Score:2)
A merger is supposed to help the companies' and their investors. A merger is not meant to "help" consumers. So asking if a merger will "hurt" consumers is kinda sorta irrelevant.
If what "helps" the companies' and their investors also "helps" consumers . . . well, that's great.
If what "helps" the companies' and their investors "hurts" consumers . . . well, that's just tough luck.
When planning a merger, the interests of consumers are the last thing that the merger cabal will consider, if even at all . .
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately the term "The companies first priority should be to the share holders" has been taken out of context.
Back when it was written, Companies would often take the share holders money and use it just to enrich themselves, or will give it away to their church, or other crazy cause, even at the companies expense. So the shareholders were often investing in companies that were killing themselves. With the change of focus to prioritize the shareholder, it means that the company should use their money
Whelp, (Score:2)
Re: Whelp, (Score:1)
This has nothing to do with Betteridge's Law. If that applied to any question, the answer to any Ask Slashdot question would also be no. That's absurd. This headline is asking your opinion of whether the lending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint will harm consumers. Betteridge's Law does not apply here.
Ian Betteridge observed that sometimes journalists who hadn't adequately researched a story and couldn't confirm the story would still run with it. To avoid printing false statements, journalists would write
Merger Details Matter (Score:2)
OTOH, if T-Mobile signal starts originating from the towers used by Sprint, then they'll finally be getting strong enough sig
I wanted compulsory GSM, not a Merger. (Score:2)
I wanted compulsory GSM, not a Merger.
Everywhere CDMA goes, you wind up with people who can't switch, who wind up unable to keep their devices when they switch carriers in the US, Canadian users who pay exorbitant Roaming fees, so on and so forth. But the truth is there are only four real carriers in the US, two are GSM, and two are CDMA. Those CDMA carriers should not be there, there should be 5 or 6 GSM carriers that own Towers, and this confusing MVNO scam needs to stop.
My plan is grand fathered. (Score:2)
Most people don't use that much