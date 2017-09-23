Microsoft and Facebook Just Built a 4,000-Mile Cable Across the Pacfic Ocean (popularmechanics.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes Popular Mechanics: Microsoft, Facebook and global telecommunication infrastructure company Telxius have completed the Marea subsea cable, the world's most technologically advanced undersea cable. The Marea crosses the Atlantic Ocean over 17,000 feet below the ocean's surface, connecting Virginia Beach with Bilbao, Spain. Over 4,000 miles (6,600 kilometers) long and weighing nearly 10.25 million pounds (4.65 million kilograms), the Marea can transmit up to 160 terabits of data per second, which Microsoft notes is "more than 16 million times faster than the average home internet connection, making it capable of streaming 71 million high-definition videos simultaneously."
The undersea cable -- about 1.5 times the diameter of a garden hose -- contains eight pairs of fiber optic cables encircled by copper, a protective layer of hard plastic, and then waterproof coating. Its 4,000-mile route had to avoid everything from earthquake zones to active volcanoes.
Cables under the Atlantic Ocean carry 55% more data than cables under the Pacific, Microsoft writes, adding that "the project highlights the increasing role of private companies in building the infrastructure of the future."
EditorDavid needs his GPS fixed
I guess the headline needs to be fixed.
Someone needs to read their own summary: this looks like the Atlantic Ocean, not the Pacific Ocean.
These certainly are strange days. The Pacific is now in the Atlantic*. Next you'll be telling me that Cats are living with Dogs and that US is actually a reality show a la Truman.
How the fuck you get the Pacific I don't know. It's as if the last thing in the submission said "Pacific" and that's all the "editors" can remember - the last thing they saw.
All the oceans are connected together, so arguably if you're crossing the Atlantic, you're also crossing the Pacific.
:-D
http://www.wolframalpha.com/in... [wolframalpha.com]
Holy fuck EditorDavid. This is a whole new low. You've officially descended Slashdot to the depth of editing not even seen on Breitbart.
ATLANTIC. PACIFIC. Seriously, you can't even get that fucking simple a fact straight?
News at 11
Headline says Pacific, article says Atlantic
Only approved traffic will be allowed on the new cable. Anyone critical of Microsoft or Facebook will be banned from using it.
Only approved traffic will be allowed on the new cable. Anyone critical of Microsoft or Facebook will be banned from using it.
Gotta protect the pipe. It will only allow for 71 millions hd streaming at the same time. Just the Facebook and MSN ads take more than that.
...4,000-Mile Cable Across the Pacfic Ocean
... connecting Virginia Beach with Bilbao, Spain
Microsoft maps claims another victim!