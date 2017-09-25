Microsoft Teams is Replacing Skype for Business To Put More Pressure on Slack (theverge.com) 70
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft Teams isn't even a year old, but it's about to replace Skype for Business. At Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida today, the software giant is revealing that it plans to kill off Skype for Business in favor of Microsoft Teams. Skype for Business took over from Lync, Microsoft's previous business chat app, back in 2015. Microsoft's original Teams launch made it look obvious that Skype for Business would eventually disappear, given the fact that Teams integrates most of Skype's functionality already. Microsoft says it has been building a new Skype infrastructure that has been "evolving rapidly," and it will serve as the enterprise-grade service for voice, video, and meetings in Microsoft Teams. A new Skype for Business server will be available in the second half of 2018 for customers not ready to move to Teams, but Microsoft is pushing Office 365 users will to move over to Teams as the key communications client instead of relying on Skype for Business.
If I were a buisness that used Skype, I'd be pissed off and probably change to Slack, rather than change to Microsoft Teams.
If you need a communication platform for your team that's open source, then Diaspora [wikipedia.org] is surely the way to go. It's written in Ruby using Ruby on Rails, and the code is on GitHub [github.com], so it's using cutting edge technologies.
I've been using Teams for a little bit at two of my clients - and I have to say Microsoft REALLY needs to improve the efficiency of Teams before they go fully replacing Skype. As soon as I run the fat-client app whether on Windows or Mac, it's a resource suck as bad as anything I have seen. It's like a really sad, slow version of Google Wave.
I would say they should have named it 'Lync' again. Skype for business has been the most confusing thing to talk about, because it has *zero* to do with Skype, except in the minds of MS marketing people.
As a result you can't just say 'Skype' because people won't do the right thing, you always had to say 'Skype for Business' which is a misleading mouthful.
We have O365 and Skype here at work and we prefer Slack to S4B in every way. In fact, we're evaluating other options for conferencing because S4B sucks when trying to operate with those who are not using S4B externally.
I fully understand why Microsoft is trying to go down this route, as evidenced by our lack of faith in their offerings; however, I am not certain it's going to do much to help them "win", especially when people are already paying for their O365 subscriptions and having to double up and use ot
I fully understand why Microsoft is trying to go down this route
Yes, so do I. It is the latest of MS saying "Us Too!!!!!"
Have you ever used Skype for Business? It's a shitty app, and won't be missed in the slightest. If they just shut the entire fucking thing down today, I'd be thrilled.
It can't keep conversations synced across devices, if you've got multiple instances open (For example on your PC, a remote PC and your phone) it will randomly send a conversation to a device that you're not using and you won't see it until later, it freezes for about 30 seconds every time you get a new conversation, the audio cuts out constant
If I were a buisness that used Skype, I'd be pissed off and probably change to Slack
If I were a business that used Skype, I'd wait and see and assess what it means, before jumping the gate and racing off in some unknown direction powered entirely by my own lack of information.
I need to get back into software development.
Even our Cisco chat tool is just XMPP underneath. It makes it easy to integrate into a host of services. IBM's "Sametime" is also in libpurple. I've used both and they're fairly good. At the minimum I can at least use my own chat client.
...rebrand it "Microsoft Slack", and call it innovation. I guess that model doesn't work anymore, or they just don't have the cash/prestige/fear-factor to buy whatever they want anymore?
Well... they did buy Skype 6 years ago so probably the model doesn't work anymore. But I don't think it ever really did thou.
Basically MS' IM product has been terrible all along, and MS kept thinking it was a marketing problem rather than a technical one.
The result is the same basic project being paraded under new name after new name. Going from OCS to Lync wasn't such a bad brand move, it was less of a mouthful. Going from Lync to 'Skype for business' was terrible, since it was clearly just Lync renamed to look like Skype, but no technical relationship between the two.
I would not count on MS suddenly 'getting it' and producing
Or even... HOW this is pressure on Slack? The Article is the same title and they just mention that Slack was worried about Teams before. And now somehow the highlight of MS cannibalizing one of its own products (a 3rd time in this product) is Slack worrying more...
When a large corporation has multiple products in one space, it usually means one of two things: either they are pursuing distinct niches, or they have no major strategy for that market.
It also means that the development talent is divided into separate groups.
If Microsoft is killing Skype for Business to focus on Teams, that means they have identified their business communication product as an important market. They are probably consolidating their dev talent, and they are probably going to integrate and pr
Lync was never replaced by Skype. It was rebranded Skype for Business. Lync/Skype for Business was always lagging functionality found elsewhere. Slack has just come on MS' radar as a target. The problem for MS, is that they know they need to compete, but don't really know why. Which is why they keep changing focus.
And so it begins... (Score:3)
An office suite program is integral to the efficient functioning of just about any business. So now, predictably, Microsoft is using its newest version of Office to leverage other applications into accepting more and more of its programs. Identify what "Teams" does that "Skype for Business" doesn't (especially with respect to how much of your business will reside on Microsoft servers after the change), and that is the amount by which Microsoft has increased its hold on your company. I have no idea what those differences might be, but I have little doubt they exist.
Companies that opted for Libre Office are starting to look smarter and smarter, while those that took the easy route and "upgraded" to Win 10 and Office 365 ("All Your Cloud Are Belong To Us") are probably going to regret their choice sooner or later.
Powerpoint and VBA are the big reasons the world can't switch to LibreOffice.
One would think Powerpoint is low hanging fruit. And, after 20 years of VBA, I'm surprised there isn't an opensource equivalent.
Prezzi is a good (not perfect) replacement for most people wanting to do presentations.
Microsoft is using its newest version of Office to leverage other applications
High time traveller. Welcome to 2017. You must have missed a lot in the past 15 years.
(Personal advice: Go back. Things made more sense then).
Your post points out the problem Microsoft actually has. They have two separate and distinct products that kinda sit in the same area. Its confusion and muddled messaging. Exactly the opposite considering they are messaging apps.
Errrr no. Skype is still Skype. The thing in Office 365 is Lync, with a name and a logo change. (even then only partial, it still is listed as lync.exe on my system)
Microsoft needs to make up its damn mind about this.
We support several flavors of Lync and are transitioning to Skype for Business and NOW they are going to change it again?
Another option: stop using MS tools. There is so many other options (free and commercial).
