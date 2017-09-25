Microsoft Connects LinkedIn and Office 365 Via Profile Cards, Starting To Capitalize on $26B Deal (geekwire.com) 10
More than a year after Microsoft announced its plans to purchase LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, the technology giant is rolling out some of the first integrations with the business social network. From a report: At its Ignite conference in Orlando this morning, Microsoft plans to announce that Office 365 will include a new "profile card" that can display LinkedIn information. For example, interviewers using Outlook would be able to easily access LinkedIn profiles of job seekers. This integration, the first between Office 365 and LinkedIn since the acquisition, is designed to make it easier for people to search for others inside their organizations. Here's how it works, according to the company: "Users who have access to this feature can access LinkedIn profile information by hovering over a person's name and navigating to the 'LinkedIn' tab on the new profile card. Microsoft service administrators continue to have control over organizational privacy and connected features in their tenant. We respect end-user privacy and will honor your LinkedIn privacy and profile visibility settings."
Why does Microsoft not understand its strengths? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
True, but if they don't do cloud then they don't have a chance in hell in the mobile space. No mobile solutions means not growth and effectively ceding that entire market to Google.
Not that their mobile efforts have amounted to anything worthwhile so far, but I get the thought process behind it.
Mind you, that still doesn't explain dropping $26B for LinkedIn....