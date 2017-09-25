Instagram Now Has 800 Million Monthly, 500 Million Daily Active Users (cnbc.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Instagram said Monday that it's added another 100 million monthly users. That brings the photo-sharing app to 800 million monthly active users, up from 700 million in April, according to Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook, who spoke at an Advertising Week event in New York City. Five hundred million of those are daily active users, the company said. That means that Instagram is still ahead of rival Snap in terms of users, based on Snap's last report. Snap said in August that it had 173 million daily active users. Time spent watching video on Instagram is up more than 80 percent year over year, the company also said on Monday, and four times as many videos are being produced every day on Instagram compared with a year ago.
of Facebook?
Most of those just upload pics of meals (Score:1)
No, seriously.
I suppose if you care about what kinds of food people order, it might be interesting, but that's most of it.
And they don't upload pics of stuff they make at home very often, unless it's for a fancy meal.
Seriously, my younger son is on Instagram all the time. In the three years he's had an account, he's posted maybe six photos. The rest of the time, he's following meme and joke posters.
I think everyone in the high school has seen teh same memes at least 50 times.
IG is the most craptacular app; a terrible interface, it butchers photos, is really pointless for social interaction (yet called 'social media') and is a great demonstration of how _not_ to build an app...they have all that money to actually do development, yet there it is looking like some teen assembled it. What a world..