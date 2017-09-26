Red Cross Asks For 50 Ham Radio Operators To Fly To Puerto Rico (arrl.org) 121
Bruce Perens writes: The red cross has asked for 50 ham radio operators to fly to Puerto Rico and be deployed there for up to three weeks. This is unprecedented in the 75-year cooperation between Red Cross and ARRL, the national organization of ham radio operators for the U.S. The operators will relay health-and-welfare messages and provide communications links where those are missing and are essential to rescue and recovery. With much infrastructure destroyed, short-wave radio is a critical means of communicating from Puerto Rico to the Mainland at this time.
When I said ham radio was still important because cell phones don't work in disasters where infrastructure is no longer in place. Been a ham since college in 1999.
The only catch I see here is - don't other parts of that area also need support?
Communications is rather vital to coordinate and execute many other critical projects related to health, infrastructure, etc.
Give up your cell phone for a week. See how insignificant it is for you to not have communications you've grown to rely on to organize your life and coordinate with your friends, family, and employer.
Now multiply that impact by 3 million. In a disaster zone.
What about packet radio? You can cover more messages with fewer people.
If it is like this [wikipedia.org], then no because it requires Internet...
Packet radio does not require internet, but it does require some electronics, and an input method (keyboard), all of which adds complexity. (My handheld radio can run for 48 hours on battery, and I can easily carry several batteries for it (it's like 6 AA batteries in a case) my laptop runs for maybe 10 hours, and each additional battery would be substantial amounts of weight to carry, computers are less useful in a disaster than the straight up voice communication.)
Ummm, that name predates packet radio by fifty or sixty years. It was founded on Morse.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
It's not packet radio, they're asking for operators with experience using WinLink which is an HF (long range 100's and 1000's of miles) email system. Remote stations on PR will connect via HF to 'base stations' around the world (in this case mostly US based stations) and send emails which can include very small (25kB) attachments.
Re:Nobody believed me (Score:5, Informative)
Yea, not really. 1200 baud packet is pretty bad for transmitting even basic information on a sustained basis. APRS use is sparse in most of the US, yet listening to 144.39 in any city shows that the channel is almost always saturated, even when there are a lot of high digipeaters and everyone is using the newer wideN-n path.
In a traditional packet network where you connect to stations using 1 or more digis (connect N0XXX via K1YYY), the channel is quickly saturated with digipeating, which gets far worse when you have hidden node problems and other collisions.
Mesh networks using modified 802.11x equipment will work better only because there's an automatic routing that takes place, but it will still suffer if there's a high node that becomes a bottleneck, and hidden nodes. At least it will be a little faster and have a decent T/R turn-around time though.
The time to build these networks is before there's a disaster, then harden the nodes. Or at least identify locations and test ahead of time but keep the equipment out of harm's way until needed. And we hams who want high speed networks on VHF and UHF need to start using what we've got (56 Ksps with QAM and other modulation, OFDM carriers, etc) and then petition the FCC for more bandwidth after we've maxed out what we have.
Re: (Score:3)
Even 1200 bits per second is more than even several people can type at a sustained rate. A UUCP-like system could deliver more than one SMS message per second.
In fact, UUCP is still the right tool for this job, if you're using such a slow radio link, and especially if it is intermittent. Seems like it could also handle interplanetary communications with a new protocol or two, but that's another discussion.
The problem with 1200-baud packet is that the protocol is "all or nothing", with NO forward error correction. It just keeps blindly retransmitting after pseudorandom delays until a packet manages to get through error-free.
As others have noted, packet has ALWAYS had major problems with scalability & dealing with congestion. It takes very little to saturate a packet radio link into unusability due to retransmissions & collisions.
I somewhat disagree* about putting networks in place before disaster, because the disaster can happen where your network is not. Amateur radio has always had a strong portable emphasis anyways.
What is needed is a different methodology and different equipment if necessary. That's what hams do. They create what's needed to do more with less and be more effective as they create and use state of the art.
That's what brought packet radio into being in the first place.
What? We canâ(TM)t help Puerto Rico because we arenâ(TM)t also addressing every other impacted region simultaneously?
Obviously the US military is way too small to send radio operators with their equipment to help Americans living in Puerto Rico (they are citizens), perhaps you need to double the US military budget to 1.5 trillion or there about to be about to do it. The US has become an idiotic parody of itself, disaster capitalism, as for as the corporations are concerned, Puerto Rico must totally collapse so they can buy cents on the dollar, fix it and flip it, for billions in profit, to be wiped out by another global w
Re: Nobody believed me (Score:4, Interesting)
Or, perhaps, there is more to social support than the military. Like FEMA, like the Red Cross, like hundreds of other organizations. Like amateur radio.
The US military is sending assistance and they can do things that nobody else can do (the Navy hospital ship, for instance). There is no earthly reason that the military HAS to be the only group working a disaster.
Think multiple three week rotations...
Re: (Score:3)
When I said ham radio was still important
That's not what you said. What you said was: "Trump says, "Wait, their all black & spanish? And that's the end of that."
Maybe if you had an account and put a name to what you said you could provide some citation that "Nobody believed you" because quite frankly your view has a lot of support on Slashdot.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I was interested in Ham Radio back in the US in the 70's. Unfortunately, back then, I don't know how it is now, in order to even get started, you needed to be able to type Morse, which, for some folks is a kinda sorta no go from a physical challenges standpoint.
I took it as more as a social snub: if your have enough money to spend on equipment, you will get your license, otherwise, you don't belong in our exclusive golf club. Not surprisingly . . . a lot of doctors in my town had Ham licenses . . . but t
Re:Nobody believed me (Score:4, Insightful)
The morse requirement is long since gone. Testing costs something like $15, (sorry, I haven't gone to a testing session for a while.) A Chinese handheld capable of 2m and 70cm costs under $50 on eBay.
That's not what I call exclusivity.
Re: (Score:3)
But satellite phones do, and cell companies have options available for pop-up cell towers that use microwave beam, mesh radio or satellite backhaul and can be quickly deployed.
The call for ham operators in Puerto Rico is an exception - that's why it's newsworthy. Twenty years ago this would have been done for everywhere the hurricane hit.
Re: (Score:2)
That depends. If you put your landline infrastructure above ground in a hurricane zone then you get what you ask for. On the other hand put it in the ground then even when the winds are blowing at full force you won't loose your landline.
Similar for things go for power too. Just because you can string it between some poles does not make it a good idea. If you live in an area where high winds are likely then stringing it between poles is as dumb as f$%^.
Re: (Score:2)
The background check thing was the usual bureaucratic 'Oh it's easy, everybody does it' running into an old boys club with a long history and a lot of pride. It wasn't handled well on either side.
What coordinated amateur radio groups offer that is different from a cell phone is a functional network with a command structure that is capable of working with large and disparate groups of people (Red Cross, local PD, military.) Just a bunch of people on individual cell phones is going to create a large spaghet
Maybe you should consider organising. [wicen.org.au]
"we" didn't find out anything of the sort. You're just utterly incapable of nuanced thought.
Get off slashdot and go send some fucking telegrams.
Thanks for the info. I am volunteering. (Score:5, Informative)
Hi from Adam KB2JPD FDNY*EMS
Contacted the ARRL right away. I am a first responder from 9/11, EMT for 25 years, 23 years with FDNY, am Spanish speaking, and am a General class amatuer radio operator.
Please have us in your thoughts and prayers so we can make several miarcles there in Puerto Rico. Those wanting more video and info from the island can look for my friend Nomar Vizcarrondo works for Univision, is a ham, and is getting internet video and news out of Puerto Rico. Much of the audio is in Spanish but the video is self-explanatory.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Best luck to you KB2JPD. Hope you can do some good while you're there!
Don't forget to stand up and stretch one in a while if you're going to be sitting at the bit-flipper all day.
Good luck KB2JPD
73 de VE2LRZ
Re: (Score:3)
That doesn't necessarily follow from the word "prayers" alone. Some people pray to ancestors, saints, or some other non-fundamentalist entity which doesn't satisfy the properties of a classical deity with the three "omnis".
Besides, the main effect of prayer is probably to change the person praying and that alone can be valuable.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The point of prayer is to strengthen our relationship with God and our Savior Jesus Christ.
"Why does God allow bad things to happen to good people?" is a common question, but it's a little flawed. First, there are no such things as good people. We are all sinners. I, for one, am also a hypocrite, because I preach the virtues of a life that I could never lead, and worship a God that I am supposed to be like, but will never be able to. People often ask me accusingly, "how can you preach that kind of life when
Re: Why do people bother with prayers? (Score:2)
God and his Plan has often involved natural disasters to wipe out the sinners. Why are you resisting him?
It is written in James 2:14-17:
"14 What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? 15 If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, 16 and one of you says to them, âoeGo in peace, be warmed and filled,â without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? 17 So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead."
Praying for someone in need without actually helping them is a hollow act. So, in
I *am* actually sincere, and it is not because of constant religious brainwashing. In fact I was a militant Atheist for nearly three decades until I experienced the true magnitude of Grace.
The vast majority of Atheists I talk to describe being a "good person" as being charitable, loving, kind, compassionate, forgiving, and so on. These are the very same things that I preach from the Bible, and certainly that they are written about so much in the Bible is the one and only reason that these things are conside
God reaches everyone in one way or another. The teachings of Jesus originated, as you know, in the middle east. A culture does not need to have seen a bible to have been influenced by the teachings of Christ. The Romans and Greeks carried those teachings all throughout Europe and Asia before Christians explored the new world long before what we know of as the Bible was ever assembled. Many books, including the epistles, were not written for decades after Christ's resurrection.
It's funny - I used to say the
Re: (Score:3)
Good luck and your efforts are much appreciated!!!! Stay safe and healthy.
So... (Score:2)
..are you going to go, Bruce?
WICEN could teach them a thing or two, mate.
Re: Mesh Networks and store and forward like uunet (Score:3)
You are trying too hard - AREDN to an Internet uplink. Easily-deplorable $100 nodes with a few dozen $1,000 nodes with strong sector antennas and a reliable backbone network - every element of which can be bought off Amazon.
Re: Mesh Networks and store and forward like uune (Score:2)
Easily deployable, not deplorable - damn autocorrect.
Re: (Score:2)
Easily deployable, not deplorable - damn autocorrect.
I think you had it right the first time.
Amateur radio is great but I think it's being used in times and places where it is not appropriate. A bunch of Amateur radio network nodes, even if connected to the internet at some point, may not be all that useful given the practical (on different frequencies) and legal (no encryption) limitations of the Amateur Radio Service.
Where I think Amateur radio should shine in emergencies is in the collection of trained radio operators capable of using their skills and pil
Re: Mesh Networks and store and forward like uune (Score:3)
I agree totally.
Imagine two scenarios:
Scenario 1: ham spends 16 hours & relays a few hundred "We're alive" messages.
Scenario 2: ham bolts a VSAT satellite dish onto a pole w/southern view, fires up a small generator, aims the dish, configures the hughes.net (or WildBlue, or some other service) satellite modem, sets up an 802.11ac access point, then tells 2,000 people "it's working!", so they can post THEIR OWN messages instead of relying on one ham to do everything.
IMHO, it's a no-brainer which scenario
Airships, with wifi!
Just two words (Score:3)
Re: Just two words (Score:2)
Satellite PHONES are cost-prohibitive to use.
On the other hand, Ku-band satellite internet isn't all that hard for someone who knows how to aim the dish to set up, and is DIRT CHEAP by comparison.
Ku band satellite is only expensive if it has to be "portable", in the sense of "drive around in a van & have it working in 5 minutes". If you set the bar a lot lower (3-4 hour setup time, dish mounted to pole in 5-gallon Home Depot bucket half-filled with concrete), it's really cheap.
Re: Just two words (Score:3)
At a cost of what per minute?
Itâ(TM)s cheaper and easier to deploy hams in shelters, just adds one more mouth to feed, one more soul to find a cot at the shelter.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet flying out HAMs into a disaster area is a lot cheaper than the minutes on a satellite phone, NOT!
Except that they already have the planes flying TO Puerto Rico with aid on board. You cannot fill every single spot on an airplane with cargo. There will be room for humans to go and help distribute the aid. Even better if said human can help unload the plane and then stay behind to run a radio. Plus most of the communication that needs to occur will likely be between nodes on the island. People will want to send messages in and out to loved ones, of course, but there will need to be a lot of communica
Re: (Score:3)
Hate the Red Cross (Score:4, Interesting)
I know this is second-hand and anecdotal, however, it's not the only time nor the last will I hear about the Red Cross behaving badly.
In 1966, my dad was standing on a pier in San Francisco waiting, with thousands of other brave men, for the troop ships that would take them to fight in Vietnam. The ships were due to depart at about 0800. At about 0530, the Red Cross comes around selling coffee and donuts to the troops. My dad, an immigrant already, thought it weird and declined. Thirty minutes later, the Salvation Army comes around GIVING THEM AWAY FOR FREE to the troops. My dad never forgot that.
I knew a lady personally who was sent a bill for blankets and bottled water after her area was flooded.
Just recently in Houston, the Red Cross rejected pleas of help from people who really needed it.
I will never help them for any reason. Were it the Salvation Army needing HAMs, I'd pay for my own ticket.
I Vit Cng. We think coffee for fat American Joe who shoot us chúng tôi ez bad xu.
Salvation Army? here you go:
http://www.arrl.org/news/salva... [arrl.org]
Coverage (Score:2)
The American Red Cross is likely looking for round-the-clock operators to staff about a dozen facilities in two or three shift âdaysâ(TM) - to augment/supplement the hams already on staff.
Iâ(TM)m sure some local hams are also assisting, but suspect most are busy trying to rebuild their lives.
Also accepting hams. (Score:3)
What can 50 hams do? The plan is that they work in 25 2-person teams in the various ARC shelters taking names and addresses, entering those into a radio-based email system (Winkink) and send the info back to the states where the ARC is maintaining a "Safe and Well" database to be able to keep those interested in the well-being of people they know in PR informed. Sounds like it would work fine. The volunteers are to be there 3 weeks. No word whether they'll be followed by another 50 volunteers for a
CQ CQ QUA /.? (Score:2, Interesting)
Today's Slashdot outage is an excellent example of why Commercial Communications, and especially the Internet, needs volunteer backups like Hams with their own Gear.
BTW, will we ever get an explanation as to why Slashdot and Sourceforge were down all day?
2 Meters and Repeaters aren't good enough. They won't reach the Mainland from Puerto Rico for one thing. It's fine for local stuff, as long as the Repeaters stay up, but how many of them are on Emergency Generators? And if so, for how long?
Nice to see the RC doing something useful (Score:2)
It's been a long time since the Red Cross has done anything useful.
Ideally the RC should hire the public works department of Burning Man to do their disaster logistics...and should have plans for how to handle the various disasters that strike. They don't.
But looking for HAMs is a good first step towards a new, more effective Red Cross.
Bennett Haselton? He used to be a frequent contributor.
This is completely unnecessary (Score:1)
The RC is simply trying to get in the way of what Hams are already doing. I've been relaying health and welfare messages every evening since a couple of days after the hurricane. Many other hams are doing same.
The RC and the ARRL like to get their mitts on stuff like this so they can use it for fundraising. All they're going to do is inject a bunch of huge bureaucracy into something that is already functioning exactly as it is supposed to.
Very, very shortwave (Score:2)
It kept turning my neighbors into Hulks.
Re: Trump says, "Wait, their all black & spani (Score:5, Informative)
The summary is slightly inaccurate. It is the American Red Cross that is coordinating this effort.
slightly inaccurate. It is the American Red Cross that is coordinating this effort.
Amazing. Usually they just show up days late and screw things up. At least, that's what happened after the Valley Fire up here in Lake County, CA. They literally shut down functioning goods distribution, and never started it back up.
Unfortunately, the American Red Cross is not up to the task of hurricane disaster relief. [washingtonpost.com]
Re: Trump says, "Wait, their all black & spani (Score:2)
The American Red Cross, the organization putting out the request, is American - and what difference does it make where they come from?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
And that's the end of that.
Their all black and spanish what? Or did you mean they're?
Re: Trump says, "Wait, their all black & spani (Score:3)
Can't expect trolls to know grammer and speling.
Re: (Score:2)