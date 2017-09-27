Twitter Tests Doubling Character Limit For Tweets To 280 (theverge.com) 128
Twitter announced today that it has started testing 280-character tweets for select users. The new limit doubles the current 140-character limit, and is said to help users be more expressive. The Verge reports: "Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people tweeting in English," the company said in a blog post. "When people don't have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting -- which is awesome!"
About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says. It's tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their initial thoughts to get them under the limit. (It's certainly true for me.) Now Twitter hopes to ease that burden by doubling the character limit in what it calls "languages impacted by cramming," which includes every language except for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The report goes on to note that the "140-character limit was originally established to reflect the length of SMS messages, which was how tweets were distributed prior to the development of mobile apps. SMS messages are limited to 160 characters; Twitter reserved the remaining 20 for the username," reports The Verge.
About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says. It's tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their initial thoughts to get them under the limit. (It's certainly true for me.) Now Twitter hopes to ease that burden by doubling the character limit in what it calls "languages impacted by cramming," which includes every language except for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The report goes on to note that the "140-character limit was originally established to reflect the length of SMS messages, which was how tweets were distributed prior to the development of mobile apps. SMS messages are limited to 160 characters; Twitter reserved the remaining 20 for the username," reports The Verge.
240 characters is more than anybody needs (Score:2, Insightful)
240 characters is more than anybody needs brag about their kids, pets, vacations, food, and/or political views.
Did I miss anything that people actually post about?
Re: (Score:2)
We all know it's so they can fit more emojicrap in.
Re:240 characters is more than anybody needs (Score:5, Funny)
Did I miss anything that people actually post about?
Attempting to star nuclear war with North Korea?
Re: (Score:2)
"All your base are belong to us."
31 chars.
Re: (Score:2)
No anti-Mexican wall. No mention of biggest crowds. Sad.
Re: (Score:2)
No anti-Mexican wall. No mention of biggest crowds. Sad.
Her emails tho'
Re: (Score:2)
I heard she wrote them all while taking a knee, too.
Re: (Score:2)
I heard she wrote them all while taking a knee, too.
I thought that was Monica?
Re: (Score:1)
Did I miss anything that people actually post about?
Attempting to star nuclear war with North Korea?
'We could destroy you,' Obama warns 'erratic' North Korean leader [telegraph.co.uk]
Damn that warmonger Obama.
Re: (Score:1)
"We could, obviously, destroy North Korea with our arsenals, but aside from the humanitarian costs of that, they are right next door to our vital ally, [South] Korea."
Funny. His actual quote is explaining why we weren't going to do anything of the sort, while the headline misquotes him to make it sound like a threat.
Just like the NY Times does to Trump?
The New York Times Misquoted Trump’s Charlottesville Remarks In Five Different Reports [dailycaller.com]
Five times? For ONE event? Gotta be deliberate.
Re: (Score:2)
Making a mistake either knowingly or just because you assume it's true based on your bias and then "taking it back" after the damage is done does not make a journalist honest.
Most people will never know what he actually said because they don't go back and read old articles - why would they? And even if they do, they read the wrong stuff when they were emotionally invested in the story. In other words, they "passionately feel" the lie. The emotional impact doesn't go away once (if) the truth is read becau
Re: (Score:2)
That's overkill for those services. All they need is to tweet:
Run. Now.
Re: (Score:2)
240 characters is more than anybody needs
Will have profound impact in Germany where users can now post an average of 8 whole words per tweet.
Or as they say in German:
Acht Worte pro Tweetingobschlongallicallisprechabuchentangstung.
Re: (Score:1)
More social engineering? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Despite the constant negative press covefefe"
While simple can be harder than complex, it's usually just simplistic and stupid.
Blame the end of physical keyboards (Score:2)
"Despite the constant negative press covefefe"
The misspelled word in that Tweet was obviously intended to be "coverage". But phones with a built-in physical keyboard have long since been discontinued in favor of phones with a flat sheet of glass as the only text input mechanism, and many apps don't autocorrect the last typed word in a message.
While simple can be harder than complex, it's usually just simplistic and stupid.
Exactly. The removal of physical keyboards has simplified the phone mechanically but increased a certain category of stupid data entry mistakes.
Re: (Score:2)
I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.
Citing your source is good form. Here, let me help you:
Je n'ai fait [cette lettre] plus longue que parce que je n'ai pas eu le loisir de la faire plus courte. -- Blaise Pascal
Re:More social engineering? (Score:5, Interesting)
you know whats actually amazing?
they created a system, with a limit of 140 characters, got huge numbers of users but running their system was still more expensive than what they could profit from the users - this despite the complexity of the system being simple as can get compared to contemporary facebook.
oh and if you're outside of usa and are wondering why the 140 character limit in the first place? well, twitter was originally like a one-liner webpage plugin, which was coded terribly but had a good amount of highly visible seed bloggers to start using it - but the limit came from that you could order tweets to your phone delivered via sms.
which was possible because USA had/has a system where you pay for received SMS so sending them was free for twitter - in most of the world sender pays for spam and receiving sms messages had always been free. this was in a timeframe where you could actually get instant messaging for few bucks a month already if you were living in europe(through gprs) too.
I say it was coded like shit because otherwise they would have been in profit from year 2 from all the webtraffic(and ads made possible by said webtraffic). also them spending money on useless marketing people and useless executives has had an effect on their poor profits vs. spent money. now the reason why it's all so ridiculous is that they had a fixed size limit on messages which was tiny - the server costs should have been miniscule but they weren't.
Re:More social engineering? (Score:4, Insightful)
That's funny. When Twitter was first launched, I read that the 140 character limit was defined by SMS Text messages for mobile phones. [adweek.com]
Whatever the reason, I've never been able to figure out the attraction of Twitter. I opened an account, followed some people, and every time I check, it just looks like a random mess of information. I can't remember the last time I actually found something useful on Twitter. What am I doing wrong? How do others make Twitter useful?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
As already indicated, the 140 character limit was likely tied to the attention span of the typical twitter user. With Don Don the orange orangutan (POTUS why does they look like a swear word) as the star twitter user, it seems they should likely cut back from 140, rather than double it, with Don Don as the star twitter user, it's a wonder people have not yet realised they should be ashamed to use it, look who you twit like.
Re: (Score:2)
Twitter is great because it enforced brevity... Or at least it used to.
Follow a few interesting people and the signal to noise ratio will vastly improve. Mark Hamill is a good place to start. If you are interested in a topic then follow some of the biggest people in that field, and then look to see who they retweet or like to find less well known but interesting accounts.
The other really useful feature of Twitter is that because corporations have accounts you can do support in public with them. Have a probl
Re:More social engineering? (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't remember the last time I actually found something useful on Twitter. What am I doing wrong? How do others make Twitter useful?
1) You won't find anything useful on Twitter. It's the confetti of the internet.
2) You're not doing anything wrong.
3) They don't.
Dump your account and you won't miss a thing.
Re: (Score:2)
As just another old guy you forgot to add 4) Get off my lawn.
But in all seriousness, you don't need Twitter. Anything "important" happens on twitter you can read the tweet on your local news station, or even slashdot summaries.
You only need an account if you suffer from Tourettes.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't remember the last time I actually found something useful on Twitter. What am I doing wrong? How do others make Twitter useful?
1) You won't find anything useful on Twitter. It's the confetti of the internet.
2) You're not doing anything wrong.
3) They don't.
I'll give you an example of how I made Twitter useful:
Back in 2008, my stepson's team went to the state's wrestling championships. His team was favored to win that year, and a lot of people in our home town were interested in the results, but they weren't going to travel several hours to see it. The matches weren't televised, and the state HS athletic association didn't have a very dynamic website. I share a link to my twitter feed on Facebook, then other people shared that. I tweeted the results of the
Re: (Score:2)
A popular wrestling website even picked up on the results
I guess today I learned that there are popular websites for legit wrestling as opposed to scripted WWEstling.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm kind of hoping that increasing the limit will encourage people to write actual coherent sentences with articles and punctuation and nifty stuff like that, but I'm not holding my breath...
Re:More social engineering? (Score:5, Funny)
If this is an attempt to reverse the decline in Mankind's attention span, then it's too late.
TL:DR
Re: More social engineering? (Score:2)
Does this mean our political strategy will become twice as complex? With the nuance of the modern world, don't you think 140 characters should be enough to express any opinion on any issue? Many people apparently do.
Oh fuck no (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
his brain will explode. a great explosion. the best. only the best for him. it'll be yuge! yuge!
Re: (Score:1)
Master of trolling? Hardly. Master of dodging the draft for "bone spurs" after playing three varsity sports – yup. Master of grabbing 'em by the pussy – yessiree. Master of receiving golden showers – right in one. Master of repealing the ACA – let's hold off on that. Master of making Mexico pay for the wall – er, better hold off on that one too. Master of draining the swap – um, er, yeah, we'll get back to you. Master of respecting the flag – he seems to have figured out right hand over your heart after Melania showed him how. Master of patriotism – what was that about dodging the draft again?
Unable to be diplomatic due to the 140 limit? Not even remotely possible for him to be diplomatic regardless of how much space you give him.
So, back to the question, how would it affect Twitler? Not much I'd wager.
You do realize the "progressive" outrage bubble is about to burst, don't you?
The crescendo of "OMFG!!! HITLER!!!!" isn't working any more, and now people are starting not to surrender to it. Instead of "I'm sorry" the response is turning into "FUCK YOU!!!"
So, yeah, FUCK YOU
Re: (Score:2)
From the responses to you, your troll was fairly productive.
LeoDicaprioRaisingAGlassWithFireworksBehindHim.gif
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
My first thought is now he'll be able to properly explain himself.......
Yes! I've been waiting months for twitter to give him a high enough character count that he can explain what covfefe means to the rest of the world.
Typo for coverage (Score:2)
I figured that one out in seconds: "Despite the negative press covfefe" means "Despite the negative press coverage". Many messaging applications make the last word of a message exempt from autocorrect.
Re: (Score:2)
I figured that one out in seconds: "Despite the negative press covfefe" means "Despite the negative press coverage". Many messaging applications make the last word of a message exempt from autocorrect.
Did he fall asleep while writing his tweet? And why didn't he just admit it was a typo instead of trying to claim it had some super secret meaning?
Re: (Score:1)
Twitter will invent flying cars and Mr. Fusion before that happens.
Re: (Score:1)
My first thought is now he'll be able to properly explain himself.......
What is it that makes you think that giving him more words will let him properly explain anything? It cannot be the past.
R U TRIGGERED? (Score:2)
Flamebait? Because I criticized that cheeto piece of shit? Mod me again, Nazi snowflakes.
Re:Oh fuck no [the orange guy] (Score:1)
So now his tweets will be Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuge!
Re: (Score:2)
And you can earn extra characters by tweeting short, positive reviews for their advertising partner's products! The more likes and retweets your review gets, the more characters you get!
And somewhere out there, some shitbag advertising executive just splooged his pants at the thought of this.
Millennials Don't Want Words! (Score:5, Funny)
Millennials have regressed to the level of cavemen, and have abandoned language in favour of pictures. If they want to communicate they'll send a picture via Snap Chat. If they want to express how offended they are they'll post an animated gif which illustrates their self-righteous outrage.
The knock on effect is that software user interfaces have been reduced to pictograms to communicate the functionality. Nasty menus with words that describe the functionality have been all but stripped away, leaving things like the ribbon UI with lots of big pretty pictures to communicate to the millennial. The previous branching Start menu has been replaced by tiles with more big pretty pictures.
Twitter, your additional character allowance is not welcome here. It's non-inclusive, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic and will be used by Trump supporting white-supremacists. This extra character allowance has caused me great offence and I must now retreat to my safe space.
Re: (Score:1)
The knock on effect is that software user interfaces have been reduced to pictograms to communicate the functionality.
And soon (if not already) most of those pictograms don't mean anything to a lot of people, they're just used to seeing them. For example, typically the icon for a "save" function is a floppy disk. When was the last time you actually saw a floppy disk in real life?
Deck chairs on the Titanic (Score:2, Insightful)
Like, wow, man, totally radical!
Take an arbitrary limit, and change it to a different, arbitrary limit. But only for "select" users. Wow.
The point of the limit, and Twitter's only USP, is that messages have to be short. The original limit was based on text-messaging (SMS), of course, but that hasn't been relevant for a long time. They could drop the limit entirely - and just become a rather strange blogging platform.
Twitter has other problems. In particular, their tendency to political censorship has alread
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
tendency to political censorship has already pissed off everyone who doesn't subscribe to the progressive world view
Am I missing something? Last time I checked Trump, David Duke and Infowars are still there. I remember one BBC Business daily episode which discussed Twitter growth issues (in the latest quarter number of new users was basically nil IIRC). One possible explanation mentioned was lousy community standards enforcement, or as you people call it, censorship. Somehow I gravitate to believing posh experts on radio than some random slashdot user.
Re: (Score:1)
> Twitter has other problems. In particular, their tendency to political censorship has already pissed off everyone
> who doesn't subscribe to the progressive world view.
Eh? The largest group now are gamergate kidults and other retards who post death and rape threats to normal people, plus a handful of eternally optimistic people posting replies to celebrities in the hope that they'll read one of them.
How to make an over-long Tweet (Score:2)
They could drop the limit entirely - and just become a rather strange blogging platform.
It already is that way. A properly formatted over-long Tweet contains a headline up to 115 characters and a link to the body on a pastebin service such as Twitlonger or on your traditional blog.
Economies of scale? (Score:2)
Finally a detailed insult (Score:2)
Yay, now I can have twice the detail in my death threats and witch hunts.
To the pitch forks!
Re:280 (Score:4, Funny)
280 is clearly too much. Users might be confused.
I say reduce it to 80 characters. If it was good enough for fidonet taglines -
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Mod this up +1 Funny.
(or does no-one remember?)
slow news day (Score:2)
Twitter (Score:2)
No time (Score:2)
I ain't got time to read long winded tweets.
Good, posts will contain twice as much content! (Score:3)
Just stop couting @'s and limit #'s? (Score:3)
Furthermore, they should stop counting the letters in hashtags and instead just limit how many you can use. There are a lot of really inefficient things that Twitter does that they could clean up...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Twitter (Score:3)
"Twitter- now with twice the self-serving, narcissistic drivel!"
Level of importance (Score:2)
I tried to come up with an analogy for how profoundly this change affects me, but even the year-to-year butterfly counts in Botswanna are more significant.
Tests Doubling Characters? (Score:1)
The Donald Negotiated this Deal (Score:1)
No! (Score:2)
280 characters?! When does it stop?! 300? 512? 1k!? Why, you could almost express a coherent thought with that much text.
Twitter as we know it is dead.
Typety typety type is often bad, not good. (Score:2)
About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says. It's tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their initial thoughts to get them under the limit.
Believe me, most people need to edit more not less.
Characters for Monetization? (Score:2)
I remember it differently (Score:2)
I remember an interview with Jack Dorsey talking about how amazing it is imposing a 140 character limit in an age where verbal diarrhoea is a real problem. He said that when people have a limit it causes them to think carefully about what they say and how to get a message across, and that this was one of the defining features of Twitter that separated it from any other blog or platform for people to speak.
He then justified this as why they won't increase the character limit. I think he said that in 2010.
..
Wish they'd LOWER it, not raise it (Score:2)
140 Characters: (Score:1)