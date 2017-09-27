Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Twitter Tests Doubling Character Limit For Tweets To 280

Posted by BeauHD
Twitter announced today that it has started testing 280-character tweets for select users. The new limit doubles the current 140-character limit, and is said to help users be more expressive. The Verge reports: "Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people tweeting in English," the company said in a blog post. "When people don't have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting -- which is awesome!"

About 9 percent of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says. It's tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their initial thoughts to get them under the limit. (It's certainly true for me.) Now Twitter hopes to ease that burden by doubling the character limit in what it calls "languages impacted by cramming," which includes every language except for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The report goes on to note that the "140-character limit was originally established to reflect the length of SMS messages, which was how tweets were distributed prior to the development of mobile apps. SMS messages are limited to 160 characters; Twitter reserved the remaining 20 for the username," reports The Verge.

  • 240 characters is more than anybody needs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    240 characters is more than anybody needs brag about their kids, pets, vacations, food, and/or political views.
    Did I miss anything that people actually post about?

  • If this is an attempt to reverse the decline in Mankind's attention span, then it's too late.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      ...and nothing of value was added.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 )

      you know whats actually amazing?
      they created a system, with a limit of 140 characters, got huge numbers of users but running their system was still more expensive than what they could profit from the users - this despite the complexity of the system being simple as can get compared to contemporary facebook.

      oh and if you're outside of usa and are wondering why the 140 character limit in the first place? well, twitter was originally like a one-liner webpage plugin, which was coded terribly but had a good amo

  • Now that idiot will have twice as much to say.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I wonder how this would affect Trump.

      He is ether a master of trolling in 140 characters, or unable to be diplomatic due to the limit.

  • Millennials Don't Want Words! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Millennials have regressed to the level of cavemen, and have abandoned language in favour of pictures. If they want to communicate they'll send a picture via Snap Chat. If they want to express how offended they are they'll post an animated gif which illustrates their self-righteous outrage.

    The knock on effect is that software user interfaces have been reduced to pictograms to communicate the functionality. Nasty menus with words that describe the functionality have been all but stripped away, leaving thi

  • Like, wow, man, totally radical!

    Take an arbitrary limit, and change it to a different, arbitrary limit. But only for "select" users. Wow.

    The point of the limit, and Twitter's only USP, is that messages have to be short. The original limit was based on text-messaging (SMS), of course, but that hasn't been relevant for a long time. They could drop the limit entirely - and just become a rather strange blogging platform.

    Twitter has other problems. In particular, their tendency to political censorship has alread

  • I bet they just want to save money by not forcing people to say something in ten tweets when it can fit into five. Because they would write them anyway but their systems will now only handle half the messages.

  • Yay, now I can have twice the detail in my death threats and witch hunts.

    To the pitch forks!

