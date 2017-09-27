Internet Explorer Bug Leaks Whatever You Type In the Address Bar (arstechnica.com) 21
The latest version of Internet Explorer has a bug that leaks the addresses, search terms, or any other text typed into the address bar. The flaw was disclosed Tuesday by security researcher Manual Caballero. Ars Technica reports: The bug allows any currently visited website to view any text entered into the address bar as soon as the user hits enter. The technique can expose sensitive information a user didn't intend to be viewed by remote websites, including the Web address the user is about to visit. The hack can also expose search queries, since IE allows them to be typed into the address bar and then retrieved from Bing or other search services. The proof-of-concept makes it transparent that the attacking website is viewing the entered text. The hack, however can easily be modified to make the information theft completely stealthy. A proof-of-concept site shows the exploit in action.
Internet Explorer? (Score:2)
Haven't Microsoft users switched to Edge by now?
Re: (Score:3)
There's still a lot of shit that works in IE but not in Edge...
Irrelevancies aside, SW non-freedom is the issue (Score:2)
Is this some question rooted in making sure future privacy leaks happen faster, in a more standards-compliant way, with a different web rendering engine, or some other technocratic detail that tries to obscure the underlying non-freedom problem?
Since when would the non-free Edge browser be more trustworthy than the non-free Internet Explorer browser?
The problem is the lack of software freedom; even users skilled and willing to help themselves and others fix the problem are not given permission to know what
Re: (Score:2)
All browsers are like that. Chrome is particularly annoying since they insist on hiding the protocol, it won't even figure out it's an ip address and will search instead.
Re: (Score:2)
You can turn that off obviously.
How?
Re: (Score:3)
And so does whatever web site you were already on when you pressed enter. That's the difference. For some reason, they update the JavaScript location object before actually navigating.
More of the same (Score:2)
Yet another feature of a major browser that doesn't work on Firefox. I hope this will get resolved when they release that unified search/address bar.
That's fine (Score:2)
Headline reads like something from The Onion (Score:2)
"New spoon has throws soup back into your face"
"Cat sues owner for pooping in its litter box"
"Internet Explorer leaks your address bar"
Commodore 64 (Score:2)
I tip my hat to the C64 background colours!