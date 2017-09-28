Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Rejects Trump Bias Claims (bbc.com) 23
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has dismissed comments made by Donald Trump that the site has always been against him. From a report: The US president accused the social network of "collusion" on Twitter, branding it "anti-Trump". He made the same claim against the New York Times and the Washington Post. Facebook will shortly hand over 3,000 political adverts to congressional investigators probing alleged Russian meddling in the US election. The site believes the ads were probably purchased by Russian entities during and after the 2016 presidential contest. Facebook, Twitter and Google have been asked to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on 1 November about the allegations of Russian interference. Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear in the past that he doesn't like Donald Trump -- or at least, his policies. "This statement shows frustration, I think. Not just with the president, but at the atmosphere swirling around Facebook at the moment -- commentary that is painting it as a burden on the electoral process, and maybe even on society as a whole. He's trying to show all the good -- as he sees it -- that Facebook has done.
"We have investigated ourselves and found that we did nothing wrong." - Facebook/Police
"Except for that politically biased 'trending news' selection that made the news during last year's election, but we stopped that, honest." - Zuckerberg
Those ads will have done far more harm to trump in the long run if they really did help him get elected.
His goal was to become president. The ads helped him get elected. He wouldn't have become president without those ads. Trump has multiple bankruptcies hanging over him and if he didn't become president, he might well have ended up in real financial trouble by now. What was a loser like Trump (who has been financially outperformed by Paris Hilton) supposed to do?
You must have missed the memo reporting that a lot of these ads were plugging Black Lives Matter, Hillary's widespread support, and similar topics. If those messages helped get Donald Trump elected, why are all the Democrats colluding with Russia?
Trump will shamelessly sling mud without any regard to truth at anyone or thing he sees as a threat.
Obviously, he sees the release of the information regarding a Russian campaign to influence the election as a threat. The information is being released by Facebook, therefore he slings mud at Facebook in an attempt to get people to discredit the evidence.
By turning over only the Russian ads, they've basically already confirmed Trump's accusation of bias. If you only look for roaches in the kitchen [wikipedia.org], you'll only find roaches in the kitchen. Doesn't mean there aren't roaches in the rest of your house. And for all you know the kitchen may actually have the fewest roaches.
By turning over only the Russian ads, they've basically already confirmed Trump's accusation of bias. If you only look for roaches in the kitchen, you'll only find roaches in the kitchen.
What other nations do you suspect of attempting to bias the election via facebook ads? I'm sure if you make a credible claim, someone will be glad to look for that.
If you only look for roaches, you will still find some evidence of rats, ants, and any other infestations.
On the other hand, if you only look in the kitchen, you are unlikely to find the dragons living in the basement.