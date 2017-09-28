Refresh Is Sacred (tbray.org) 22
Several Slashdot readers share a blog post: There are two kinds of client applications: The first kind has a "refresh" or "reload" button to make sure your app's in sync with its server's view of the world. The second kind is broken. Of late, I have to deal regularly with several apps, notably including an emailer and car-sharing service, that lack such a button. I can imagine why -- a customer focused product manager said "Steve Jobs taught us that fewer controls are better and we should just take care of making sure we're in sync with the cloud. So lose the button. Except for, it doesn't work. Apparently nobody in the world is smart enough to arrange flawlessly reliable hands-off client/cloud synchronization. There are times when you just know that what you're seeing on the screen is wrong and if the stupid app would just assume everything it knows is wrong and ask for a brain transplant from its server, things would be OK.
Some applications have started using a "scroll past the top to refresh" crap and if you don't know the application can do that, then you don't know it has the feature in the first place.
On a full-featured PC I would agree, but on something with a small screen where every function takes up an inordinate amount of that screen (ie a smartphone that has a UI large enough that a human finger can use) it makes sense to use a model that lacks a dedicated button for the function.
Like everything it's a compromise. Google's gmail application on Android uses this kind of refresh and it wasn't exactly difficult to accidentally trigger the first time and then subsequently continue using when it became
What the internet needs, perhaps, is a Staleness indicator.
Kill-and-Restart is the new refresh.
Please tell me when Gnome3 will die. Even Microsoft fairly quickly backpedaled with Metro, while Gnome junk is still being switched to rather than from.
Yeah, push is basically the second kind. You know the data you're looking at is outdated but there is no way within your control to update it.
As time progresses these systems trend toward getting more reliable. I am sure a lot of you don't remember the good old days, where we needed the PC power button to be directly tied to the system power supply, early systems which had the power going threw the mother board to request a clean shutdown, often had problems where the OS was so locked up that such button was useless, and you had to unplug the system to get it to work. A standard windows setup was expected to crash at least once a week. (And a
Apparently nobody in the world is smart enough to arrange flawlessly reliable hands-off client/cloud synchronization.
Actually, there a plenty of people smart enough to ensure perfect synchronization. The problem is that not that many are interested in wasting their time on building an "app" that will likely be discarded in a few years for shitty pay. Also, if you aren't using a language that compiles to a natively executable binary then you have failed before even beginning.
If it's a web-based application, MAYBE.
If it's a server-to-server or client-to-server app, then a well-designed one will NOT require a refresh button.
Either because clients and servers are well-written AND state changes occur using a well-defined protocol that ensures synchronization
OR because the client automatically refreshes on its own according to some policy.
For example: IRC Clients do not require a refresh button to keep your view of a Chat room and its On-screen userlist accurate after the
The United Airlines app has this exact problem (Score:1)
You check in, you add your flight details to the portfolio screen, but then you can't navigate back to the barcode without activating some sort of action to invoke the refresh.
Every UI should have a specific button that allows you to do a manual refresh. "Hidden" UIs or weird actions (such as dragging down on Android, which sometimes refreshes certain apps) are no good, especially for non-technical users. Especially where it's non-trivial to even REALLY exit and application and start it up again.
Refresh is sacred? Bullshit. They're called locks and transactions. Read up on them.
They work, but aren't a magic bullet. You need to decide when to lock and starttrans. It's work. You need to basically refresh before lock and handle the (data changed, somebody else got the lock) case. Avoid deadlocks, establish timeouts etc.
I guess JS coders are rediscovering multiuser issues.