5,000 People Are Working On Amazon's Digital Assistant Alexa (geekwire.com) 50
Amazon said this week at an event unveiling the next generation Echo device that it has the equivalent of a small town of people -- more than 5,000 -- working on the company's digital assistant, Alexa. From a report: And Amazon's not even at full capacity when it comes to Alexa. The company's job site shows close to 1,100 open positions on a variety of Alexa-focused teams. Voice-activated assistants appear to be the Next Big Thing in the tech world, and Amazon is competing with a who's who of tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and more. Interestingly, Amazon and Microsoft recently formed a pact that will see the two company's digital assistants gain the ability to talk to one another.
... across hardware and software.
It was bound to happen.
I think we can all agree...anybody who owns a device with both a microphone and some kind of internet connection is a total idiot!
You just described almost every laptop in existence.
You just described almost every laptop in existence.
And all the phones and tablets. And the All In One PCs. Frankly, just about anything but a whitebox PC that you do not have a microphone on...
Laptops, tablets and phones? Sure.
PCs? Only a few of them.
You also forgot smart TVs.
PCs? Only a few of them.
Not anymore. Any All in One will have them, and many major brands have basic speaker and mic built in.
We're not thinking about the same kind of PCs, then. Sure, it applies to iMacs and similar, but I'm thinking about classic "tower-type" PCs. The only built-in speaker will be the internal PC speaker that can go "beep!" or "boop!" but nothing else. No microphones of any kind.
It's "always listening" for the trigger word. It doesn't record, transmit, or otherwise log the rest of the time that you're not talking directly to Alexa.
My home security cameras don't transmit or store images/video anywhere unless I'm looking at them (on my devices). Otherwise they're on and one does motion detection, but nothing is stored in the cloud anywhere.
But from my personal testing, it seems to be playing very fair right now.
...TV 3D glasses of the computing world.
All of them suck - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant - all are worthless in somewhat noisy environments.
Got kids living at home? Drive a car with the windows cracked open or even the AC running? Forget about using any of them.
I do admit - I love watching people ask their phones and speakers something 3 or 4 times before getting frustrated and picking up a handheld device. It's comical.
My wife has to ask me to take out the garbage 3 or 4 times before getting frustrated and picking up a handheld device (frying pan).
The only thing I've seen them do well is entertain at parties. Guests have fun screwing with it, playing music, ordering 5 cases of toilet paper - that sort of thing. But yeah, at this point mostly a toy. It would be kind of cool to, using scripting kung-fu, have it turn off all the lights in the house, but you can already do this with a physical switch by the door and a bit of scripting kung-fu so any improvement is fairly marginal. But if you like to dick with toys, then it provides some entertainment val
The more engineers working on nonsense like that, the more opportunities there are for the rest of us.
Yeah! Opportunities like working on a team of 5000 engineers at another company's voice assistant!
The more engineers working on nonsense like that, the more opportunities there are for the rest of us.
Nonsense? How many people want to live in the Star Trek universe? Doors that just open for you, but not just anyone. Lights, music, TV and food just by asking aloud. They can not do the doors and food yet, but lights TV and Music work!
It could be that they are the stuff of Raj's nightmares...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-SVvtxHJGU [youtube.com]
Let's throw more developers at it! (management)
Seriously? 5,000 on staff for that thing? Something is seriously wrong here because I cannot imagine needing that many people for a project like this. What are all these folks doing? Certainly not just Alexa system development. What else are they doing?
Sure, Got to make a profit on those 5,000 salaries.... That means selling stuff and services....
Still, it's got to be more than Alexa as a sales portal... ("Alexa, Please get me some TP, I'm stuck here until you do!")
.... They have got to be planning some kind of value added service or something... My question is What?
Maybe they're trying to make assistants to program the assistants.
Seriously? 5,000 on staff for that thing? Something is seriously wrong here because I cannot imagine needing that many people for a project like this. What are all these folks doing? Certainly not just Alexa system development. What else are they doing?
What are they doing? Must be Alexa is really a Mechanical Turk [wikipedia.org]!
Every time you say "Alexa,
..." one of those 5000 people jumps to attention and handles your request :)
So when is the Furby going to be resurrected as a digital assistant? How about Teddyruxpin?
A billion apes with keyboards are translating the western canon into txt-speak
3.4
A manager went to the master programmer and showed him the requirements document for a new application. The manager asked the master: ``How long will it take to design this system if I assign five programmers to it?''
``It will take one year,'' said the master promptly.
``But we need this system immediately or even sooner! How long will it take if I assign ten programmers to it?''
The master programmer frowned. ``In that case, it will take two years.''
``And what if I assign a hundred programmers to it?''
The master programmer shrugged. ``Then the design will never be completed,'' he said.
You'd think Amazon would know better... 5000 people, Sheesh. They'll actually be undesigning it -- "never completed" is nowhere near strong enough.
Biological assistants then? Not electronic.