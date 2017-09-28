5,000 People Are Working On Amazon's Digital Assistant Alexa

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Amazon said this week at an event unveiling the next generation Echo device that it has the equivalent of a small town of people -- more than 5,000 -- working on the company's digital assistant, Alexa. From a report: And Amazon's not even at full capacity when it comes to Alexa. The company's job site shows close to 1,100 open positions on a variety of Alexa-focused teams. Voice-activated assistants appear to be the Next Big Thing in the tech world, and Amazon is competing with a who's who of tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and more. Interestingly, Amazon and Microsoft recently formed a pact that will see the two company's digital assistants gain the ability to talk to one another.

  • ... across hardware and software.

    It was bound to happen.

  • I think we can all agree...anybody who owns a device with both a microphone and some kind of internet connection is a total idiot!

    • You just described almost every laptop in existence.

      • You just described almost every laptop in existence.

        And all the phones and tablets. And the All In One PCs. Frankly, just about anything but a whitebox PC that you do not have a microphone on...

    • Re:So Stupid (Score:4, Informative)

      by houstonbofh ( 602064 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @12:04PM (#55269985)
      Unless you actually look at it. I sniffed the wire on Alexa. Once a day there is a small packet exchange. Occasionally that small packet exchange will result in a moderately large download. I am assuming checking for updates and occasionally updating. Other then that, it NEVER initiates traffic without the alert keyword (Alexa by default), and every time it does, it is accompanied by the devices saying something, and what it "heard" is saved in the app for you to look at. I can not say it will always be this way, as it self updates, nor can I say that "deleting" the recordings actually deletes anything other then your list...

      But from my personal testing, it seems to be playing very fair right now.
    • Got a smartphone? Because I'm betting you do.

  • Voice activated assistants are the... (Score:3)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @11:38AM (#55269747)

    ...TV 3D glasses of the computing world.

    All of them suck - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant - all are worthless in somewhat noisy environments.

    Got kids living at home? Drive a car with the windows cracked open or even the AC running? Forget about using any of them.

    I do admit - I love watching people ask their phones and speakers something 3 or 4 times before getting frustrated and picking up a handheld device. It's comical.

    • Re:Voice activated assistants are the... (Score:4, Funny)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @11:55AM (#55269913) Journal

      I do admit - I love watching people ask their phones and speakers something 3 or 4 times before getting frustrated and picking up a handheld device.

      My wife has to ask me to take out the garbage 3 or 4 times before getting frustrated and picking up a handheld device (frying pan).

    • The only thing I've seen them do well is entertain at parties. Guests have fun screwing with it, playing music, ordering 5 cases of toilet paper - that sort of thing. But yeah, at this point mostly a toy. It would be kind of cool to, using scripting kung-fu, have it turn off all the lights in the house, but you can already do this with a physical switch by the door and a bit of scripting kung-fu so any improvement is fairly marginal. But if you like to dick with toys, then it provides some entertainment val

    • I don't seem to have this problem with Alexa. Google Maps on Android can be frustrating, but Alexa gets it right almost all the time.

  • Good (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @11:41AM (#55269789)

    The more engineers working on nonsense like that, the more opportunities there are for the rest of us.

    • Yeah! Opportunities like working on a team of 5000 engineers at another company's voice assistant!

    • The more engineers working on nonsense like that, the more opportunities there are for the rest of us.

      Nonsense? How many people want to live in the Star Trek universe? Doors that just open for you, but not just anyone. Lights, music, TV and food just by asking aloud. They can not do the doors and food yet, but lights TV and Music work!

    • I didn't see a reference to engineers in the summary.
      It could be that they are the stuff of Raj's nightmares...
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-SVvtxHJGU [youtube.com]

  • The project must be late... (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @12:00PM (#55269947)

    Let's throw more developers at it! (management)

    Seriously? 5,000 on staff for that thing? Something is seriously wrong here because I cannot imagine needing that many people for a project like this. What are all these folks doing? Certainly not just Alexa system development. What else are they doing?

    • I can only assume they think the technology will be cross applicable to other projects on their wish list. Probably some sort of AI or pseudo-AI to take it from a toy to being Jarvis from Iron Man, except he mostly tries to solve your problems by buying things from Amazon.

      • Sure, Got to make a profit on those 5,000 salaries.... That means selling stuff and services....

        Still, it's got to be more than Alexa as a sales portal... ("Alexa, Please get me some TP, I'm stuck here until you do!") .... They have got to be planning some kind of value added service or something... My question is What?

        • Well, Amazon runs cloud services for pretty much everything. So, if they treat the voice activated digital assistant as a sort of OS (I guess like the movie Her?) that can hop into the cloud and take care of your banking that is being run off of their servers already, then Chase (supports Alexa banking!) gets a leg up on Citi (didn't pay for the license, but switch to Chase and get a free month of Amazon Prime!) or whatever and Amazon gets a slice of everything else you do online that isn't direct e-commer

    • Maybe they're trying to make assistants to program the assistants.

    • Seriously? 5,000 on staff for that thing? Something is seriously wrong here because I cannot imagine needing that many people for a project like this. What are all these folks doing? Certainly not just Alexa system development. What else are they doing?

      What are they doing? Must be Alexa is really a Mechanical Turk [wikipedia.org]!

      Every time you say "Alexa, ..." one of those 5000 people jumps to attention and handles your request :)

  • FURBY (Score:2)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    So when is the Furby going to be resurrected as a digital assistant? How about Teddyruxpin?

  • A billion apes with keyboards are translating the western canon into txt-speak

  • 3.4

    A manager went to the master programmer and showed him the requirements document for a new application. The manager asked the master: ``How long will it take to design this system if I assign five programmers to it?''

    ``It will take one year,'' said the master promptly.

    ``But we need this system immediately or even sooner! How long will it take if I assign ten programmers to it?''

    The master programmer frowned. ``In that case, it will take two years.''

    ``And what if I assign a hundred programmers to it?''

    The master programmer shrugged. ``Then the design will never be completed,'' he said.

    You'd think Amazon would know better... 5000 people, Sheesh. They'll actually be undesigning it -- "never completed" is nowhere near strong enough.

  • Google has so much data feeding into it's AI and Assistant programs, I'm sure the coders are probably just there to make sure the things don't go sentient on them. Amazon has no such access and Alexa's low quality responses to many requests really show this. We got a Dot for free and use it for exactly two things, adding items to shopping lists and setting reminders for the kids. Nearly every other thing outside of "what'st the weather" gets an "I'm sorry, I don't know".
  • I just received a 1 inch rubber grommet in the mail in a foot long ups express shipping box + bubble wrap bag. Very expensive and wasteful. I have been avoiding Amazon because I refuse to use prime and their shipping is really expensive. Often you can see the retailer selling same item on Ebay with free shipping.

  • Biological assistants then? Not electronic.

