Google Quietly Discontinues NFC Smart Unlock Without Explanation

Mark Wilson writes: Android users have been slowly discovering that Google has killed off NFC Smart Unlock. The feature, which makes it possible to unlock a phone with an NFC device such as a ring or bracelet, has been discontinued without explanation. Earlier in the month, Android users started to post messages on Google's Issue Tracker website, indicating that the feature was no longer available to them. Three weeks later, Google has finally responded, indicating that NFC Smart Unlock has been deprecated.
Maybe, maybe not, but it is certainly yet another case of something being shut down without useful notice to the users. Why should I consider using their new features when they might just get disabled? It seems to me at that point I'd rather side-load a free software app that can do the same thing, so that I can't have the rug pulled out from under me.
100% this. If I have to rely on the whims of a company to continue using a product, I won't use that product for anything that is actually important to me. And yes, I keep copies of the apks I use on my phone, just in case.
If Google can't make advertising money off of it or use it to collect data, it's not in their interests.
In Corporate American, Google beta tests you?
Selling the phone is important to achieve those other missions. So, the phone has to have features that users desire. NFC unlock is a pretty nerdy feature, and the vast majority of the user community probably don't know that it exists or care.
Google marketing was more enthusiastic about NFC when they first deployed it than its user community ever was. Eventually, Google got the message.
Does Bluetooth LE obsolete NFC?
It doesn't, really. The two technologies have rather different use cases.
Not every application has the same need for security. This could be used for things like a kiosk that only offers services to people with the key. I wouldn't implement it that way, but that is the type of use case where it makes sense.
Unlock by NFC doesn't mean that's the only way to unlock your phone. I would think having an NFC chip tied to certain devices (like your car mount or your office desk or your bedside table) so that it's always unlocked in those locations......that would be how I would probably use it.
Or maybe put an NFC chip in your safe / bank deposit box so that in the event of your death, your heirs could access your phone.
Show of hands: Does anyone here know anyone who uses this feature?
I'm not doubting that some exist, but I'm curious about how many are out there.
I don't. I do use bluetooth beacons to accomplish a rather similar thing (but not for things that require security).
Or you built an app with NFC and Device Administrator permissions, you could make your own NFC unlock app!
Oh wait, the second result on google for "nfc ulock app" is an app in the Play store for unlocking your phone with an NFC tag.
Guess it rode a wave outta here.
Just because it's no longer core functionality, there are still apps that provide the feature.
They were around before NFC unlock was part of Android, and they're still around now.
It's not like another ecosystem that fights against apps that provide the same functionality as the OS.
The Cloud, where features disappear into The Fog.