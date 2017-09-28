Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Communications

Google Quietly Discontinues NFC Smart Unlock Without Explanation (betanews.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Android users have been slowly discovering that Google has killed off NFC Smart Unlock. The feature, which makes it possible to unlock a phone with an NFC device such as a ring or bracelet, has been discontinued without explanation. Earlier in the month, Android users started to post messages on Google's Issue Tracker website, indicating that the feature was no longer available to them. Three weeks later, Google has finally responded, indicating that NFC Smart Unlock has been deprecated.

  • I think this had so few users that there wasn't a good reason to keep it going in the face of the other unlocks offered. Android can use a place, the sound of your voice, a look at your face, the bluetooth MAC ID in your car, etc.
    • Though I dropped a snark here already, your comment is probably spot on. Would be nice if they'd give some notice before doing these sorts of things.

    • Re:Just not worth supporting any longer (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @02:53PM (#55271197) Homepage

      Maybe, maybe not, but it is certainly yet another case of something being shut down without useful notice to the users. Why should I consider using their new features when they might just get disabled? It seems to me at that point I'd rather side-load a free software app that can do the same thing, so that I can't have the rug pulled out from under me.

      • It seems to me at that point I'd rather side-load a free software app that can do the same thing, so that I can't have the rug pulled out from under me.

        100% this. If I have to rely on the whims of a company to continue using a product, I won't use that product for anything that is actually important to me. And yes, I keep copies of the apks I use on my phone, just in case.

    • Does Bluetooth LE obsolete NFC? If so, NFC won't be in new phones and that's a good reason to stop writing code for it.

      • Does Bluetooth LE obsolete NFC?

        It doesn't, really. The two technologies have rather different use cases.

  • Google will do as Google wills.

  • Show of hands: Does anyone here know anyone who uses this feature?

    I'm not doubting that some exist, but I'm curious about how many are out there.

    • I don't. I do use bluetooth beacons to accomplish a rather similar thing (but not for things that require security).

  • Well this NFC ring I have on my finger just go less useful..

  • Guess it rode a wave outta here.

  • Might've been some scenario involving security compromise incident with NFC Unlock that got Google in the tort docket, cleaned out of a few million off-the-record (undisclosed settlement), and the corporate-tool sharks looked at future liability and were like: 'Ax this. Ax this NOW.' The hush-hush of the feature going behind the barn like that makes me wonder.

  • Just because it's no longer core functionality, there are still apps that provide the feature.
    They were around before NFC unlock was part of Android, and they're still around now.

    It's not like another ecosystem that fights against apps that provide the same functionality as the OS.

  • The Cloud, where features disappear into The Fog.

