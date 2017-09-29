EU Gives Ultimatum To Facebook and Twitter: Obey Us Or We'll Start Regulating (theregister.co.uk) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Register: The EU Commission has fired a shot across Facebook and Twitter's bows, having issued a proclamation decreeing that "social media platforms" must do more to remove "illegal content inciting hatred, violence and terrorism online." Although what is said in the EU proclamation is nothing new -- indeed, in the UK, the measures proposed by the EU's talking heads have been standard practice for years -- what matters here is not what is being said publicly, but instead the threat of what might happen unless Facebook appeases the bloc's leaders. The EU said that platforms should appoint dedicated points of contact for police forces and other State agencies to talk to about illegal content; appoint trusted content moderators ("flaggers," in EU-ese); and invest in "automatic detection technologies." In addition, illegal content should be deleted within "specific timeframes."
All straightforward; nothing new there, at least from the British perspective. Yet the threat is in the EU's later words: "Today's communication is a first step and follow-up initiatives will depend on the online platforms' actions to proactively implement the guidelines. The Commission will carefully monitor progress made by the online platforms over the next months and assess whether additional measures are needed."
All straightforward; nothing new there, at least from the British perspective. Yet the threat is in the EU's later words: "Today's communication is a first step and follow-up initiatives will depend on the online platforms' actions to proactively implement the guidelines. The Commission will carefully monitor progress made by the online platforms over the next months and assess whether additional measures are needed."
The EU (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much every aspect of your life is subject to the collective will of the society in which you live. You cry, 'Freedom of speech!', and they're saying, 'Stop the spread of dangerous hate!'. Since they have a lot more experience with domestic terror groups than Americans do, I understand why they're going that way.
Right now, you're probably right. But when groups of malcontents are allowed to fester unchecked, they eventually cross the line from being bitter to being violent... and that's when the EU
Re: (Score:3)
Nah, in the US we use the strategy of having horrific levels of violence pretty much all the time, so we don't really overreact to individual mass killings.
It's kind of like making sure that your background radiation is high enough that you don't really mind an occasional meltdown.
Re: (Score:2)
Making something illegal doesn't stop it happening, it just causes it to happen in secret...
Those who are planning or advocating violence will still do so, but will now be harder to keep track of. Meanwhile others will be drawn to these illegal groups out of curiosity.
Educate people, allow everything out in the open and most people will reject dangerous ideologies anyway, and the few who don't will be easy to keep on top of.
Re: (Score:1)
And who decides what counts as "advocating harming people"? Some people say that criticising a religion is hate speech which could lead to violence. What do you do when someone is sent to jail in Canada for simply saying something like "Islam is not a religion of peace"? Who censors the censor? etc. It's turtles all the way down...
Re: (Score:2)
Since they have a lot more experience with domestic terror groups than Americans do, I understand why they're going that way.
Does it follow that Europe's nasty record of being the number one killer in the world was a result of free speech?
Right now, you're probably right. But when groups of malcontents are allowed to fester unchecked, they eventually cross the line from being bitter to being violent... and that's when the EU approach suddenly looks better.
To be blunt, I'm convinced the opposite is true. The minority needs it's say. A group might expend their anger, or they might simply get themselves in trouble when they advocate violence or perform that violence. Active suppression can feed the anger, and simply drive it underground.
So far as I know, nobody has figured out how to balance the two concerns in a way that makes everyone (or even most people) happy.
I'm usually reasonably happy with Canada's position, which is something like 'free speech until you're advocating harming people'. That tends to get Americans twisted up in knots, but it works for us, and we (as much as I can speak for all Canadians) don't feel like we're living under the constant surveillance of Big Brother's telescreens.
Calling for violence will get the authorities very interested in you here in old knot-twisted 'Murrica. Specific
Re: (Score:2)
The American Slogan "Land of the Free and the home of the Brave"
This is because Free Speech and Freedom in general are dangerous things to have, and we need Bravery to deal with this constant danger.
However what has happened in the United States (and much of the world), we lost our bravery (on both sides of the political spectrum). We are afraid of Terrorist, Radicals, Racists, Minorities, Rich People, Poor People, Christians, Atheists, Muslims, Jewish.... So we are cowarding to our comfortable little cor
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Damn right! What, you think fascists should have the right to free speech? What are ya, some kind of Nazi?
Re: (Score:2)
No the EU is just having a fit that there isn't a good European Social media platform. Much like how the EU targets all the other American companies selling in there domain.
These EU companies are not more ethical than American ones (I have an advanced water filtration on my home thanks to the Tax Payers of New York state) Because a French Owned company though it was a good idea to dump PFOA into the water supply, in essence had killed the towns economy, because no one wants to live in an area with polluted
Re: (Score:3)
Slashdot is a strange place.
They defend censorship of Google and Facebook when it's the USA. But when it's the EU doing it, they deride it.
Perspective (Score:3)
Where Free Speech is not acceptable!
Two points. 1) Free Speech from the American perspective isn't a universal perspective. It is unique to our circumstance and our history. The EU has Free Speech but the details are a little different and that is fine in principle. We can quibble over the details of where the line on free speech should be but you have to address how you plan to control hate groups if you let their rhetoric flow freely. Europe obviously feels that it makes more sense to squash to speech up front since they lack the unifi
Re: (Score:3)
By arresting and penalizing them only when they commit crimes and violence?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That would be provable intent to commit the crime or violence. Unless you prove the intent, you got nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't like it. Don't do business here. That is also what is told to EU companies http://europa.eu/rapid/press-r... [europa.eu]
The Ignorant American Version of Human Rights (Score:1)
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Art. 1. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.
Art. 19. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
Art. 30. Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as im
Blame the Nazis [Re:Socialism's end game] (Score:3, Informative)
If you're wondering why the European Union (dominated by Germany) doesn't protect freedom of speech, blame the Nazis. And blame us.
Re: (Score:2)
It is worth keeping in mind that Germany went through the Nazi take-over, and at the end of the world war, it was the United States (and the allies with us) that took away free speech in Germany, making it illegal to advocate Nazism.
If you're wondering why the European Union (dominated by Germany) doesn't protect freedom of speech, blame the Nazis. And blame us.
Wow, I had no idea that Germany was like a state or something, and at present ruled by 'Murrica.
Re: (Score:2)
Government wants total control of every aspect of your life. In the US the founders knew this and crafted the Constitution to chain the beast. The 1st Amendment is the 1st because it's the most important. Only fools let the government control speech.
Doomed! (Score:1)
In the USA, we value freedom so fuck off EU. You are doomed to fail anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
You are welcome to drown in the sink of your own filth. We just don't want it here.
Then get off our internet.
Re: (Score:2)
The the EU, USA and China are economically tightly linked. The fall of any of these would hurt the rest.
Thanks Russia! (Score:1)
I hope they fight (Score:2)
I am a European and I hope they will fight this. I also hope they will not win that fight and decide to close down shop in Europe. And nothing of value was lost.
EU Commission is Colossus? (Score:2)
Translation help required! (Score:1)
I need someone to translate from English into Dickless Eurocrat.
Term to be translated: "Eat shit and die you oppressive, small-minded choad-smoking muppet farts! Go back to tonguing Angela Merkel's unwiped ass. Fuck the bureaucratic Germanic Fourth Reich and I hope Brussels is firebombed by the very economic migrants you made the mistake of letting into Europe."
Thanks!
EU says.... (Score:1)
They will have to segregate (Score:2)
Twitter is going to need to split up into different sites, and just not show the EU the rest of the world's tweets. They can still show the US the EU's tweets, though. Will people use VPNs to get full access to twitter? Probably not.
With Their Pushes Toward Censorship (Score:1)
Facebook and Twitter are hardly bastions of free speech and expression, but I hope they do regulate so we can counter-regulate.
It's an obscenity that lesser nations can dictate the policy on the entire American internet by being whiny cunts.