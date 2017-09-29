Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Department of Justice Demands Facebook Information From 'Anti-Administration Activists'

Posted by BeauHD
PopeRatzo shares a report from CNN: Trump administration lawyers are demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users in three separate search warrants served on the social media giant, according to court documents obtained by CNN. The warrants specifically target the accounts of three Facebook users who are described by their attorneys as "anti-administration activists who have spoken out at organized events, and who are generally very critical of this administration's policies." One of those users, Emmelia Talarico, operated the disruptj20 page where Inauguration Day protests were organized and discussed; the page was visited by an estimated 6,000 users whose identities the government would have access to if Facebook hands over the information sought in the search warrants. In court filings, Talarico says if her account information was given to the government, officials would have access to her "personal passwords, security questions and answers, and credit card information," plus "the private lists of invitees and attendees to multiple political events sponsored by the page."

  Not right

    by markdavis ( 642305 )

    This just isn't right. If they are seeking the ID of people who posed actual physical threats, or were involved in UNLAWFUL activity (such as genuine libel, inciting riots, participating in violence or riots, etc), that might be justified.

    Being caught up in an ID disclosure just because one visited a web site or Facebook page goes well beyond what could possibly necessary.

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday September 29, 2017

      http://fortune.com/2017/09/29/... [fortune.com]

      https://lawnewz.com/crazy/doj-... [lawnewz.com]

      This just isn't right. If they are seeking the ID of people who posed actual physical threats, or were involved in UNLAWFUL activity (such as genuine libel, inciting riots, participating in violence or riots, etc), that might be justified.

      Being caught up in an ID disclosure just because one visited a web site or Facebook page goes well beyond what could possibly necessary.

      To take one example, Antifa has gained the distinction of being labeled a 'domestic terrorist organisation' in a very short time for throwing urnine bombs and punching a few Nazis while the Ku Klux Klan is still not considered worthy of that title even though it has been waging a campaign of lynchings, murder, rape and terrorist bombings for 150 years. From the Trump administration's point of view there is nothing wrong with that picture so what makes you think they don't consider themselves to have ample j

    • Antifa committed violence. The government has the right to investigate, including issuing warrants for information. I can imagine that people would be concerned with being charged with conspiracy, they should be.

    This president not only hasn't read the constitution, but wouldn't care even if had, and he's made that clear. Show me where the is a violent crime or public threat to people's physical safety, and perhaps I'll consider, But this is simply a witch hunt for anyone who speaks out openly against the Trump administration. American was supposed to be a place where people political opinion and protests were supposed to be allowed without government intimidation. A government elected by the people (which the elect

      There is nothing in the Constitution which says the executive branch can't demand this information as part of its normal law enforcement activities. That doesn't mean that Facebook is legally compelled to give them that information without a warrant, even though you may feel that is similarly intrusive.

      Here's the cold, hard truth: the Constitution cannot protect anyone's freedom if most people develop the habit of mindless compliance or expediency.

    • This is a test
    The con artist has repeatedly praised his buddy Putin at every opportunity, even going so far as to apologize for Putin's military deliberately bombing hospitals and civilians in Syria, and Russia's support for the dictator Assad.

    It is well known Putin doesn't like or tolerate dissent. In Crimea, which Russia stole from the Ukraine, Russia troops went door to door in the Tartar community and rounded up anyone who spoke out against the takeover. They shut down Tartar schools and the only Tartar radio station [theguardian.com], and forbid the teaching of the Tartar language. Just recently, Russia jailed a Tartar leader [reuters.com] because he led protests against the Russian invasion of Crimea.

    Witness now in the U.S. what the con artist is trying to do. His fragile ego can't stand anyone saying a single bad word about him and so he does this. He's only following the lead of his buddy Putin.

    That using the power of the government to go after people who exercise their First Amendment rights should even be an issue speaks volumes about this administration.

      / Are you retarded? The US government is going after violent thugs. How rosy must your glasses be to overlook every other act, but the speech.

    Trump administration lawyers are demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users in three separate search warrants served on the social media giant, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

    "Trump Administration Lawyers?" Can legal counsel to the President obtain search warrants? DoJ lawyers maybe, but not Trump Admin flacks I don't think. CNN and their weasel-wordy ways!

