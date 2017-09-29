Department of Justice Demands Facebook Information From 'Anti-Administration Activists' (cnn.com) 59
PopeRatzo shares a report from CNN: Trump administration lawyers are demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users in three separate search warrants served on the social media giant, according to court documents obtained by CNN. The warrants specifically target the accounts of three Facebook users who are described by their attorneys as "anti-administration activists who have spoken out at organized events, and who are generally very critical of this administration's policies." One of those users, Emmelia Talarico, operated the disruptj20 page where Inauguration Day protests were organized and discussed; the page was visited by an estimated 6,000 users whose identities the government would have access to if Facebook hands over the information sought in the search warrants. In court filings, Talarico says if her account information was given to the government, officials would have access to her "personal passwords, security questions and answers, and credit card information," plus "the private lists of invitees and attendees to multiple political events sponsored by the page."
This just isn't right. If they are seeking the ID of people who posed actual physical threats, or were involved in UNLAWFUL activity (such as genuine libel, inciting riots, participating in violence or riots, etc), that might be justified.
Being caught up in an ID disclosure just because one visited a web site or Facebook page goes well beyond what could possibly necessary.
More info needed, especially when it is a CNN article.
http://fortune.com/2017/09/29/... [fortune.com]
https://lawnewz.com/crazy/doj-... [lawnewz.com]
If you don't want to get caught up in an investigation of people who incited riots and conspired to violate others' civil liberties, don't "like" the pages those people use to plan riots and conspire to violate civil liberties.
Don't worry, I'd never "like" trumpist pages anywhere.
To take one example, Antifa has gained the distinction of being labeled a 'domestic terrorist organisation' in a very short time for throwing urnine bombs and punching a few Nazis while the Ku Klux Klan is still not considered worthy of that title even though it has been waging a campaign of lynchings, murder, rape and terrorist bombings for 150 years. From the Trump administration's point of view there is nothing wrong with that picture so what makes you think they don't consider themselves to have ample j
I try not to get too political. However, I can't help but notice how it's now "your civic duty" to "resist" and generally disparage the government. Prior to January 20, 2017, that meant you were a racist deplorable scumbag. Journalists were being tossed in the pokey, phones were being tapped to find "leakers", etc. Apparently, now that's all just police state tactics.
>"What you appear to be doing is playing word games, because it's easier to be right when you control all the words. But resisting bad things is good, and resisting good things can be bad."
"Bad" and "Good" are very relative, subjective, and even flexible. Apparently the mode du jur is to do bad things in the [often wrong] belief that it is for good. I was taught that two wrongs don't make a right.
Some of us deplored government overreach under the previous administration, and still deplore it under the current administration.
The difference is that now you're willing to speak about it publicly.
Some of us have been complaining loudly for years and have been told to "shut up" because we have roads, education, and everything's fine.
When we used to hold the Soviet Union up to the light, we'd point to their jailing and beating and disappearances of dissidents and say "The USSR is a police state!"
Nothing's changed here except the geography. These tactics are still police state tactics, no matter which dictator-wannabe is practicing them.
There is a difference between resisting taxation because you don't like Obama and resisting the government trying to deport your family or take away the healthcare that is keeping you alive.
This kind of false equivalence argument is the new favourite of the far right. "Yes we are bad, but they are the same and you are a hypocrite for not acknowledging that".
The Trump Administration is evil. I suppose I am now a target.
The gov't should investigate people based on their threat risk and NOT their political leanings. If The Right only investigates The Left, and/or the The Left only investigates The Right, then our "law" is no better than Nazi law.
Why exactly would FB have Talarico's credit card information in the first place? Is FB not free anymore?
There is nothing in the Constitution which says the executive branch can't demand this information as part of its normal law enforcement activities. That doesn't mean that Facebook is legally compelled to give them that information without a warrant, even though you may feel that is similarly intrusive.
Here's the cold, hard truth: the Constitution cannot protect anyone's freedom if most people develop the habit of mindless compliance or expediency.
Either the First Amendment applies to all of us or it applies to none of us. If you can pick and choose who gets to voice their opinion, then we've all already lost.
Are they investigating "bashing random peoples heads in" or are they "demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users in three separate search warrants"? Those are two very different conversations and you really need to make up your mind which one you want to talk about.
The con artist has repeatedly praised his buddy Putin at every opportunity, even going so far as to apologize for Putin's military deliberately bombing hospitals and civilians in Syria, and Russia's support for the dictator Assad.
It is well known Putin doesn't like or tolerate dissent. In Crimea, which Russia stole from the Ukraine, Russia troops went door to door in the Tartar community and rounded up anyone who spoke out against the takeover. They shut down Tartar schools and the only Tartar radio station [theguardian.com], and forbid the teaching of the Tartar language. Just recently, Russia jailed a Tartar leader [reuters.com] because he led protests against the Russian invasion of Crimea.
Witness now in the U.S. what the con artist is trying to do. His fragile ego can't stand anyone saying a single bad word about him and so he does this. He's only following the lead of his buddy Putin.
That using the power of the government to go after people who exercise their First Amendment rights should even be an issue speaks volumes about this administration.