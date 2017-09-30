Microsoft Releases 'Next Generation' Preview of Skype For Linux (skype.com) 62
BrianFagioli writes: Friday, Microsoft released a refreshed preview of Skype for Linux. There are both DEB and RPM packages available, making it easy to install on, say, Ubuntu, Debian, or Fedora. In fact, I successfully installed it on Pop!_OS earlier today. Believe it or not, the new interface is quite nice, making it something I could possibly enjoy using on my Linux machine.
"Great news for Skype for Linux users -- the next generation of Skype for Linux is launching!" says The Skype Team. "Starting today, you can download Skype Preview for Linux and start enjoying new features across all your devices -- including screen sharing and group chat. With Skype for Linux, you can take advantage of the screen sharing feature on your desktop screen. Now, you can share content with everyone on the call -- making it even easier to bring your calls to life and collaborate on projects."
If I can't use it on my own private internet.. Then its dead to me, Just like microsoft.
Not interesting, hard to do, hard to compete, lots of patent and licensing issues (you have to avoid ALL the well-known protocols, etc.) and never going to be compatible with other protocols because of the ever-shifting changes (e.g. MSN Messenger video - was documented, but nobody ever got it to work reliably for any length of time before it was changed)
It was a FSF priority for - what? a decade? - but if nobody bothers to shift focus, funding, effort and resources to it, nothing happens.
Why would video messaging need a server in the middle? That would be better for supporting group chat situations, but that's the only reason I can think of.
NAT (network address translation) and the exhaustion (and increased prices of) IP addresses. (Also its spinoff: IPMasq) It's what spiked the peer-to-peer model (for ordinary users who didn't spend the massive premium for a fixed IP address) and for years drove the bulk of the public Internet to a central servers / sea of clients model.
WebRTC is HTTPS-only (Score:2)
Why would video messaging need a server in the middle?
Because WebRTC is HTTPS-only [tokbox.com], and getting a free certificate from Let's Encrypt requires buying a domain. A free subdomain from a dynamic DNS provider isn't enough because of the limit of 20 Let's Encrypt certificates per domain per week [letsencrypt.org], which the dynamic DNS provider's other users have already used up.
No thanks!! (Score:5, Informative)
We recently bought a Windows 10 laptop for our oldest son. (for schoolstuff, games, etc). He wanted to use Skype, because that's what his friends use for talking while gaming. Skype... what a piece of **** software. After setting up a Microsoft account, Microsoft comes with some bullshit in order to get our phone number (blah blah account abuse blah blah we need to send SMS). Windows 10 and all other Microsoft is nothing but shitty spyware.
For communication during games, me and some friends use Teamspeak. No bullshit, not spyware, no hustle, it just works. One of these days, I'll offer my son and their friends an account at my Teamspeak server as well. After 2 days, Microsoft already made me hate Skype.
think MS is targeting corporations with Skype with all the IM, screen sharing, blah blah blah features.
Except Microsoft announced this past week that Skype for Business is being replaced by Teams [theverge.com].
Ready, fire, aim!
Tech product development can be a lot like the dating scene: the participants usually have different interests in the transaction. In a nutshell, users are looking for sex, product managers are looking for a relationship.
This drives a lot of the dissatisfaction users have with products.
Microsoft comes with some bullshit in order to get our phone number (blah blah account abuse blah blah we need to send SMS)
Sounds like you didn't set a recovery email. Skype / Microsoft haven't asked for my phone number, though if there's anyone competent at MS they have it from my last RMA which was initiated using the support page linked to my Microsoft account.
It's a phone number. We used to put them in giant books with lists along with your home address. I can't say I really feel you're being oppressed here.
Try Jitsi meet. Fully FOSS, no client install needed, runs in the browser. Run your own relay server if you like.
https://meet.jit.si/ [meet.jit.si]
Try Jitsi meet. Fully FOSS, no client install needed, runs in the browser. Run your own relay server if you like.
Website that doesn't work AT ALL unless you enable javascript.
(Sure you need to give them access to your browser to run the software. But just to find out about it?)
Closed source, so what else is happening? (Score:2)
As with all closed source, you never really know what is going on underneath.
I know that most people don't actually check open source software, but at least the possibility is there, which should keep people creating it more honest.
As MS is not the friend of Open Source or Free Software, and never has been, I am always reluctant to use their software, especially on Linux, which they still really really don't like!
It's recording your voice and video and sending to server which relays it to a third-party. That much is obvious, because that's what it's for.
If you mean "what ELSE is it doing on my computer", that's what permissions are for. It's literally not a worry if you have any semblance of a secure setup whatsoever.
If you mean "what ELSE are MS doing with the data except sending it to the person the other end", that's a question for Microsoft, data protection regulators, and server-operators.
Hi 'ledow'
Thank you so much for your candid answer, as this was one type of response that I could have hoped for!
In the networked world, I am always concerned about where my data and profiles go, but with companies like MS I am very concerned.
My suspicious mind probably is based on the fact that I started with MS-DOS 3.1 and Windows 2.01 in the 1980'ies and I haven't seen anything good from that company since.
Nope! (Score:2)
Does anyone remember back when Microsoft decided to unceremoniously remove A/V support [slashdot.org] from the linux version? Calls stopped working without any notice, and a fix took at least four months [slashdot.org].
No thanks. I will never rely on Skype ever again. The good news is that in 2017, there are many alternatives [alternativeto.net] which work just as well, if not better. Pick one and help it grow.
Lest you forget... (Score:5, Informative)
Microsoft spies on you and they sell your information to interested parties: New NSA Leaks Confirm That Microsoft Skype is a Wiretapping Hub [techrights.org]
So does Ubuntu [gnu.org] and Chrome.
Is a 32-bit version that much more work? (Score:3)
Perhaps it's due to Cannoical dropping support for 32 bit in the next version of Ubuntu
Since when is next-generation Skype ported to "linux on ARM, MIPS, ESP, etc"?
Because no true Scotsman runs Xubuntu (Score:2)
Any modern disto won't run worth a shit on old systems.
Xubuntu runs OK on a 1 or 2 GB machine. Or if you consider that not "modern", please define "modern".
Upgrade already (Score:2)
64 bit stuff was out over a decade ago. You've had that long to upgrade. Tell you what, next trash day I'll drive around and pick you up something 64 bit.
64 bit stuff was out over a decade ago.
A Dell Inspiron mini 1012 laptop sold in the first quarter of 2010, less than a decade ago, shipped with a 64-bit-capable Atom N450 processor. But it had 1 GB of RAM, upgradable to 2 GB. What advantage does 64-bit on a 1 or 2 GB machine have over 32-bit on the same machine? Does the larger register count compensate for data cache pressure from larger pointers and for swap pressure when it has to load the 32-bit libraries to run a Wine app?
32-bit vs 64-bit is not likely to be noticeable unless the processor does not support x86-64. If the processor does support 64-bit memory addressing, then I would probably consider it misguided to install a 32-bit OS, particularly in light of these kind of compatibility issues.
blogs.skype.com unreachable? (Score:2)
Tried in firefox and chromium..
Future versions already announced (Score:2)
This new version is "Skype: Next Generation".
The next version will be called "Skype: Deep Scan 9".
The following version will be called "Skype: Voyage into your Data".
The version after that will be called "Skype: We sell your Data to Enterprises".
And the final version will be "Skype: You've Discovered our Plan but it's Too Late".
We just sent a code to 7** *** **** (Score:2)
It's the correct number, but I've never seen the code arrive and the app just turns itself off.
What utter bullshit.
DO NOT ENTER A YOUNG BIRTHDATE!!! (Score:4, Interesting)
I fired up the preview and it insisted it wanted my date of birth.
I entered 1/1/2017.
It told me I had to get my parents' permission, and they had to go sign up on account.microsoft.com for that.
Exiting the preview and restarting makes no difference. Skype/Microsoft now "knows" the Skype account
I've had for 17 years belongs to someone who is 10 months old tomorrow. Wow.
I won't be using Skype anytime ever again, I guess, or maybe in 18 years?
Thanks for sucking as usual, Microsoft. Nothing weird about having a broken software lock me out of something I've been using for ages.
I'm sorry, but MS Skype is pure shit (Score:2)
Ever since Microsoft bought Skype, the following two things keep happening:
- every time you update Skype (or better say, are forced to update because otherwise you're not allowed to use Skype), you can't log into Skype with your existing password - you are forced to reset it. This is a fucking pain in the ass for no good reason, because you then have to update the password on every single device that has Skype installed, whether Skype was updated there or not.
Thanks, Microsoft (Score:2)