Microsoft Releases 'Next Generation' Preview of Skype For Linux
BrianFagioli writes: Friday, Microsoft released a refreshed preview of Skype for Linux. There are both DEB and RPM packages available, making it easy to install on, say, Ubuntu, Debian, or Fedora. In fact, I successfully installed it on Pop!_OS earlier today. Believe it or not, the new interface is quite nice, making it something I could possibly enjoy using on my Linux machine.
"Great news for Skype for Linux users -- the next generation of Skype for Linux is launching!" says The Skype Team. "Starting today, you can download Skype Preview for Linux and start enjoying new features across all your devices -- including screen sharing and group chat. With Skype for Linux, you can take advantage of the screen sharing feature on your desktop screen. Now, you can share content with everyone on the call -- making it even easier to bring your calls to life and collaborate on projects."
another useless cloud app
If I can't use it on my own private internet.. Then its dead to me, Just like microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
Not interesting, hard to do, hard to compete, lots of patent and licensing issues (you have to avoid ALL the well-known protocols, etc.) and never going to be compatible with other protocols because of the ever-shifting changes (e.g. MSN Messenger video - was documented, but nobody ever got it to work reliably for any length of time before it was changed)
It was a FSF priority for - what? a decade? - but if nobody bothers to shift focus, funding, effort and resources to it, nothing happens.
Same as almost al
No thanks!!
We recently bought a Windows 10 laptop for our oldest son. (for schoolstuff, games, etc). He wanted to use Skype, because that's what his friends use for talking while gaming. Skype... what a piece of **** software. After setting up a Microsoft account, Microsoft comes with some bullshit in order to get our phone number (blah blah account abuse blah blah we need to send SMS). Windows 10 and all other Microsoft is nothing but shitty spyware.
For communication during games, me and some friends use Teamspeak. No bullshit, not spyware, no hustle, it just works. One of these days, I'll offer my son and their friends an account at my Teamspeak server as well. After 2 days, Microsoft already made me hate Skype.
Re: (Score:2)
Tech product development can be a lot like the dating scene: the participants usually have different interests in the transaction. In a nutshell, users are looking for sex, product managers are looking for a relationship.
This drives a lot of the dissatisfaction users have with products.
Re: (Score:1)
Closed source, so what else is happening? (Score:2)
As with all closed source, you never really know what is going on underneath.
I know that most people don't actually check open source software, but at least the possibility is there, which should keep people creating it more honest.
As MS is not the friend of Open Source or Free Software, and never has been, I am always reluctant to use their software, especially on Linux, which they still really really don't like!
Re: (Score:2)
It's recording your voice and video and sending to server which relays it to a third-party. That much is obvious, because that's what it's for.
If you mean "what ELSE is it doing on my computer", that's what permissions are for. It's literally not a worry if you have any semblance of a secure setup whatsoever.
If you mean "what ELSE are MS doing with the data except sending it to the person the other end", that's a question for Microsoft, data protection regulators, and server-operators.
But NONE of those qu
Re: (Score:2)
Hi 'ledow'
Thank you so much for your candid answer, as this was one type of response that I could have hoped for!
In the networked world, I am always concerned about where my data and profiles go, but with companies like MS I am very concerned.
My suspicious mind probably is based on the fact that I started with MS-DOS 3.1 and Windows 2.01 in the 1980'ies and I haven't seen anything good from that company since.
Therefore, discussions on what it is and for what, and inputs like this one from you is very import
Nope!
Does anyone remember back when Microsoft decided to unceremoniously remove A/V support [slashdot.org] from the linux version? Calls stopped working without any notice, and a fix took at least four months [slashdot.org].
No thanks. I will never rely on Skype ever again. The good news is that in 2017, there are many alternatives [alternativeto.net] which work just as well, if not better. Pick one and help it grow.
Lest you forget...
Microsoft spies on you and they sell your information to interested parties: New NSA Leaks Confirm That Microsoft Skype is a Wiretapping Hub [techrights.org]
Is a 32-bit version that much more work?