Microsoft Explains Why Edge Has So Few Extensions
Mark Wilson writes: It's now a little more than a year since Microsoft first brought extensions to Edge. After so long you would expect the selection of addons to be overwhelming -- but that's far from being the case. In all, there are only 70-odd Edge extensions available, and Microsoft has been moved to explain why.
In a blog post, the company almost apologetically explains that it is "building a thoughtfully curated ecosystem," citing concern over quality and a fear of diminishing the user experience. What some might describe as "slow," Microsoft refers to as a "purposefully metered approach" to new extensions, and you probably shouldn't expect things to speed up a great deal any time soon.
Colleen Williams, senior program manager for Microsoft Edge, says "We want Microsoft Edge to be your favorite browser, with the fundamentals you expect -- speed, power efficiency, reliability, security." She also adds that "Astute observers of our release notes and active testers in the Insider program may have noticed that some preview builds break extensions temporarily."
Sigh. (Score:3)
Because they know that all it needs is one plugin, that replaces any web page you visit with a big "DOWNLOAD ANOTHER BROWSER" button that lets you grab Vivaldi, or Chrome/Chromium, or Firefox/IceWeasel, or whatever else.
Better explanation: (Score:2)
The API is a massive security hole and can tank the entire browser with ease so they will only allow large companies that they can fight in court to make extensions.
Doesn't explain Windows Store, though... (Score:2)
It is interesting how concerned Microsoft is about "building a thoughtfully curated ecosystem" with browser extensions that are "high-quality and trustworthy" for Microsoft Edge, while at the same time, its Windows Store offers many poor-quality mobile apps bordering on the scammy (fake browsers meant to look like Google Chrome, pirated copies of books, etc.) for years.
Of course, Microsoft collects a percentage of sales from Store apps, so maybe it was more to their incentive to have it filled with th