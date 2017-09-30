Why Google's Gmail Phishing Warnings Give False Positives (vortex.com) 13
Vortex.com is one of the oldest domains on the internet -- one of the first 40 ever registered, writes Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein. So why does Google sometimes block the email he sends? Here's why. First, my message had the audacity to mention "Google Account" or "Google Accounts" in the subject and/or body of the message. And secondly, one of my mailing lists is "google-issues" -- so some (digest format) recipients received the email from "google-issues-request@vortex.com"... Apparently what we're dealing with here is a simplistic (and frankly, rather haphazard in this respect at least) string-matching algorithm that could have come right out of the early 1970s...! [A]t least in this case, it appears that Google is basically using the venerable old UNIX/Linux "grep" command or some equivalent, and in a rather slipshod way, too.
In addition, the article concludes, "I've never found a way to get Google to 'whitelist' well-behaved senders against these kinds of errors, so some users see these false phishing warnings repeatedly.
In addition, the article concludes, "I've never found a way to get Google to 'whitelist' well-behaved senders against these kinds of errors, so some users see these false phishing warnings repeatedly.
Probably an acceptable trade-off for Google (Score:2)
With the huge volumes of data that Google handles, it's probably hard to do any better.
AI style approaches can fail in quite unpredictable ways, and I think Google likely much prefers that too much is blocked than failing to find something obviously fishy but that gets through the algorithm for some obscure reason.
Sometimes simple approaches are the way to go. You're going to have false positives and false negatives no matter what, the question is how much and in what circumstances. And this particularly sc
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, it wouldn't be hard to provide some kind of whitelist procedure; or better yet a way of slotting email verified from certain domains into certain algorithmic tracks.
Re: (Score:2)
But domains - even old, established ones - change hands somewhat regularly. So maintaining a useful and effective whiltelist would likely involve significantly more work than one might think.
Just a thought... (Score:2)
Tweak your mailer so that it sends mail from gi-request instead of google-issues-request, and don't mention "Google Account". Granted, this sucks, but the Internet routes around brokenness, and that's what you need to do in a situation like this. Is that a sad thing? Yes, of course. If we had a mail architecture that was pull- rather than push-based, maybe we could have nice things, but until that magic day, the whole thing is bubble gum and bailing wire, and it's honestly not Google's fault that th
Too whiny (Score:2)
C'mon, Lauren, with the 10's of millions of spams that google catches every day, some things are going to get caught by the filter that shouldn't be. Even if the filter is 99.99 effective that means there will be 1000 false positives in there...and yours is one of them. Shit happens. Adjust and move on.
Apparently what we're dealing with here is a simplistic (and frankly, rather haphazard in this respect at least) string-matching algorithm that could have come right out of the early 1970s...! [A]t least i