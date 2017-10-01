Russia Suspected In GPS-Spoofing Attacks On Ships (wired.co.uk) 34
How did a 37-ton tanker suddenly vanish from GPS off the coast of Russia? AmiMoJo shares a report from Wired: The ship's systems located it 25 to 30 miles away -- at Gelendzhik airport... The Atria wasn't the only ship affected by the problem... At the time, Atria's AIS system showed around 20 to 25 large boats were also marooned at Gelendzhik airport. Worried about the situation, captain Le Meur radioed the ships. The responses all confirmed the same thing: something, or someone, was meddling with the their GPS...
After trawling through AIS data from recent years, evidence of spoofing becomes clear. GPS data has placed ships at three different airports and there have been other interesting anomalies. "We would find very large oil tankers who could travel at the maximum speed at 15 knots," said a former director for Marine Transportation Systems at the U.S. Coast Guard. "Their AIS, which is powered by GPS, would be saying they had sped up to 60 to 65 knots for an hour and then suddenly stopped. They had done that several times"...
"It looks like a sophisticated attack, by somebody who knew what they were doing and were just testing the system..." says Lukasz Bonenberg from the University of Nottingham's Geospatial Institute. "You basically need to have atomic level clocks."
The U.S. Maritime Administration confirms 20 ships have been affected -- all traveling in the Black Sea -- though a U.S. Coast Guard representative "refused to comment on the incident, saying any GPS disruption that warranted further investigation would be passed onto the Department of Defence." But the captain of the 37-ton tanker already has his own suspicions. "It looks like the Russians define an area where they don't want the GPS to apply."
GPS Spoofing (Score:2)
It's all fun and games until a ship runs aground or collides with something, and an eye gets poked out
Re: GPS Spoofing (Score:1)
They thought they were in the Mediterranean but something was wrong with their GPS.
Time to add encryption to civilian GPS? (Score:3)
The US military already encrypts GPS for themselves - it can still be jammed, but it can't be spoofed.
Maybe it's time encryption was applied to civilian GPS as well. It's not like consumer electronics don't have the capability to handle the decryption, and it's not like you'd have to use the same keys as military GPS.
Re: (Score:3)
it can still be jammed
That's why the USN has started teaching Old School navigation methods again.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to the age of electronic warfare, where sextants and typewriters may be brought out of mothballs before it's all said and done.
Re: (Score:3)
where sextants and typewriters may be brought out of mothballs before it's all said and done.
I think the Russians have already done that. [telegraph.co.uk]
Re: Time to add encryption to civilian GPS? (Score:3)
The US military is the only entity that can control GPS signals on such scale. If you did with a spoofed signal, you'd need a rather powerful antenna given the range and someone would notice and even able to calculate its position.
The US military controls the satellites and have reduced accuracy or even blacked out signals in war zones like Iraq. Russians have their own "GPS" and thus no need to spoof it, especially not in Russian territory. The only people that have any benefit of black ops in Russian terr
Re: (Score:2)
It is probably easier to spoof GPS around Moscow than it is to spoof GPS out in the sea.
Re: (Score:2)
Encryption wouldn't be needed, but signing would be important. However, how does one offer this? An encrypted stream takes very little overhead to keep going with, because block and stream ciphers are very efficient. However, plaintext signing is a different ball game together. How do you sign a stream?
37-ton tanker ? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
TFA says "tonnes". Maybe we should just use gigagrammes for clarity.
sophistication (Score:2)
Wikipedia suggests that Russia spoofs GPS whenever Putin is in the area.
bug (Score:2)
About a year ago (Score:2)
About a year ago, this same thing was reported on land as well in Russia
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Hey you swine (Score:1)
You are too retarded to be reasoned with on any level.
We are going to decide your reality by repeating the lies we want you to believe again and again and again, and these lies will become your reality, because indeed you are an unreasoning swine, and all that you hear you believe.
Vanish from GPS, eh? (Score:2)
I thought all the satellites were too old to receive anything from earth, let alone from puny handheld units like as early smartphones were. Maybe that's why it's not called Wireless magazine?