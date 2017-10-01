Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Donate You Noise To Xiph/Mozilla's Deep-Learning Noise Suppression Project

Posted by EditorDavid from the can-you-not-hear-me-now? dept.
Mozilla-backed researchers are working on a real-time noise suppression algorithm using a neural network -- and they want your noise! Long-time Slashdot reader jmv writes: The Mozilla Research RRNoise project combines classic signal processing with deep learning, but it's small and fast. No expensive GPUs required -- it runs easily on a Raspberry Pi. The result is easier to tune and sounds better than traditional noise suppression systems (been there!). And you can help!
From the site: Click on this link to let us record one minute of noise from where you are... We're interested in noise from any environment where you might communicate using voice. That can be your office, your car, on the street, or anywhere you might use your phone or computer.
They claim it already sounds better than traditional noise suppression systems, and even though the code isn't optmized yet, "it already runs about 60x faster than real-time on an x86 CPU."

Donate You Noise To Xiph/Mozilla's Deep-Learning Noise Suppression Project

