Bold Eagles: Angry Birds Are Ripping $80,000 Drones Out of the Sky (cetusnews.com) 38
schwit1 found this story in the Wall Street Journal: Daniel Parfitt thought he'd found the perfect drone for a two-day mapping job in a remote patch of the Australian Outback. The roughly $80,000 machine had a wingspan of 7 feet and resembled a stealth bomber. There was just one problem. His machine raised the hackles of one prominent local resident: a wedge-tailed eagle. Swooping down from above, the eagle used its talons to punch a hole in the carbon fiber and Kevlar fuselage of Mr. Parfitt's drone, which lost control and plummeted to the ground... "It ended up being a pile of splinters"...
These highly territorial raptors, which eat kangaroos, have no interest in yielding their apex-predator status to the increasing number of drones flying around the bush. They've even been known to harass the occasional human in a hang glider... Camouflage techniques, like putting fake eyes on the drones, don't appear to be fully effective, and some pilots have even considered arming drones with pepper spray or noise devices to ward off eagles.
One mining survey superintendent said he's now lost 12 different drones to eagle attacks, costing his employer $210,000. Another drone was actually attacked by nine different eagles, and its pilot estimates eagles are now attacking 20% of all drone flights in rural Australia.
Nothing a 10 gauge goose gun can't fix.
The problem is $80k drones. Put the sensors in a separate package and fly them under a $100 slow stick, attach parachute to sensor package and done. Who cares if the eagles destroy some styrofoam, it's cheap.
If you need more weight, upgreyedd the airframe.
I'm dismayed you'd think it necessary to use projectile weapons. When instead you could use nitinol rotors with retractable guards. Yes, it blends!
This is apparently _not_ a quad copter, it's a bunch of fixed wing drones.
I'm most dreadfully embarrassed.
I hope the eagles knock each and every one of these machines out of the sky. I hope it ends up costing these companies millions, and there's not a fucking thing they're going to be able to do about it. Drone operators/owners are some of the most selfish, self-entitled assholes around, and every time one of them loses one of their drones, I cheer. Good riddance.
Anybody got a good recipe for eagle?
Your right, 'shoot, shovel and shutup' is the way to go. Birds of prey are pretty inedible anyhow.
Would pepper spray even work on an eagle? Birds can't taste capsaicin; if anything, it's numbing to them.
It's interesting to see how territorial these birds are. You can find lots of videos on Youtube of them doing things like attacking ultralights [youtube.com] and such. I think they're simply going to have to "eagleproof" their drones. Which unfortunately will make them need to be bigger (and more expensive) for a given-sized payload, since a greater chunk of the mass fraction will need to go into structure.
and some pilots have even considered arming drones with pepper spray or noise devices to ward off eagles.
Or, you know, they could just leave the eagles alone and fly somewhere else...
Then map the area in a way that doesn’t fuck with the wildlife. Otherwise, boo-fucking-hoo that the pissed off eagles are downing your drones. These people deserve nothing but crocodile tears.
The question is then what they did before they had drones, which cost even more than a cool $80,000?
. .
..seems like there could be a video game in that. . . .. . .Oh. Nevermind. . . (grin)
and they know it. They are defending their position as the master of the sky, deadliest flying living creature.
They are smart and cunning and strong. They use their ability to fly high to develop a ton of momentum and tear apart their prey.
Pretty hard to defend against them, they won't back down.
Seems like you probably shouldn't fly expensive droves in those areas.
Aren't birds immune to pepper spray? Wouldn't simply being a drone add a lot of defense? I'd think rotors would break bird bones like twigs or at least hurt really bad.
The machine
... resembled a stealth bomber.
Tragically, though flying in broad daylight, it was not escorted by a protective formation of fighter drones, making it an easy pick for the latest Talon strike fighters of the austral Aquiline air force.
to fool Mother Nature.
Hands up if you're old enough to remember that TV commercial!