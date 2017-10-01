Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Bold Eagles: Angry Birds Are Ripping $80,000 Drones Out of the Sky (cetusnews.com) 38

Posted by EditorDavid from the very-angry-birds dept.
schwit1 found this story in the Wall Street Journal: Daniel Parfitt thought he'd found the perfect drone for a two-day mapping job in a remote patch of the Australian Outback. The roughly $80,000 machine had a wingspan of 7 feet and resembled a stealth bomber. There was just one problem. His machine raised the hackles of one prominent local resident: a wedge-tailed eagle. Swooping down from above, the eagle used its talons to punch a hole in the carbon fiber and Kevlar fuselage of Mr. Parfitt's drone, which lost control and plummeted to the ground... "It ended up being a pile of splinters"...

These highly territorial raptors, which eat kangaroos, have no interest in yielding their apex-predator status to the increasing number of drones flying around the bush. They've even been known to harass the occasional human in a hang glider... Camouflage techniques, like putting fake eyes on the drones, don't appear to be fully effective, and some pilots have even considered arming drones with pepper spray or noise devices to ward off eagles.
One mining survey superintendent said he's now lost 12 different drones to eagle attacks, costing his employer $210,000. Another drone was actually attacked by nine different eagles, and its pilot estimates eagles are now attacking 20% of all drone flights in rural Australia.

  • See subject line

  • and some pilots have even considered arming drones with pepper spray or noise devices to ward off eagles.

    Or, you know, they could just leave the eagles alone and fly somewhere else...

  • . . ..seems like there could be a video game in that. . . .. . .Oh. Nevermind. . . (grin)

  • and they know it. They are defending their position as the master of the sky, deadliest flying living creature.

    They are smart and cunning and strong. They use their ability to fly high to develop a ton of momentum and tear apart their prey.

    Pretty hard to defend against them, they won't back down.

  • Seems like you probably shouldn't fly expensive droves in those areas.

  • Aren't birds immune to pepper spray? Wouldn't simply being a drone add a lot of defense? I'd think rotors would break bird bones like twigs or at least hurt really bad.

    • wedge-tailed eagles strike at speed with incredible power as they rely on this to stun/kill, they are also very large birds which can weigh up to around 6kg and while the rotors may do some damage the drone will still be destroyed by the impact. They are also a protected species

  • That was a case of bad mission planning (Score:3)

    by Picodon ( 4937267 ) on Sunday October 01, 2017 @07:50PM (#55289565)

    The machine ... resembled a stealth bomber.

    Tragically, though flying in broad daylight, it was not escorted by a protective formation of fighter drones, making it an easy pick for the latest Talon strike fighters of the austral Aquiline air force.

  • It's not nice (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Sunday October 01, 2017 @08:06PM (#55289625)

    to fool Mother Nature.

    Hands up if you're old enough to remember that TV commercial!

