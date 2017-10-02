Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation The Military

Russian Defense Company Demos A One-Person Flying Car (futurism.com) 5

Posted by EditorDavid from the I-believe-I-can-hover dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Futurism: Russian defense company Kalashnikov has revealed their single-person flying car... As reported by Popular Mechanics, its body consists of a simple metal frame with a set of eight rotors used to lift it off the ground. A pair of joysticks are used to control the craft, while a set batteries found beneath the rider's seat provide the necessary power... Using electricity makes it lighter than a craft that relies on gasoline or a diesel engine, but as noted by DefenseNews, the batteries probably only enable it to fly for about 30 minutes before it needs to land.
There's video footage on YouTube of the flying craft lifting off.

Russian Defense Company Demos A One-Person Flying Car More | Reply

Russian Defense Company Demos A One-Person Flying Car

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun.

Close