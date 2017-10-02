Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Telco Fined $3 Million in Domain Renewal Blunder

Posted by msmash
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Sorenson Communications, a Utah-based telecommunications provider, received a whopping $3 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last week for failing to renew a crucial domain name used by a part of the local 911 emergency service. The affected service was the Video Relay System (VRS), a video calling service that telecommunication firms must provide to deaf people and others people with vocal disabilities so they can make video calls to 911 services and use sign language to notify operators of an emergency or crime. According to the FCC, on June 6, Sorenson failed to notice that the domain name on which the VRS 911 service ran had expired, leading to the entire system collapsing shortly after. Utah residents with disabilities were unable to reach 911 operators for almost three days, the FCC discovered. Sorensen noticed its blunder and renewed the domain three days later, on June 8.

  • They can't count, either. (Score:3)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @01:48PM (#55294339)
    "on June 6, Sorenson failed to notice... Sorensen noticed its blunder and renewed the domain three days later, on June 8."

    Uh, want to try that arithmetic again?

