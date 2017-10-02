Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AMD IT Technology

Super Fast NVMe RAID Comes To Threadripper (zdnet.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the racing-up dept.
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for ZDNet: A week later than planned, AMD has released a free driver update for the X399 platform to support NVMe RAID. The driver allows X399 motherboards to combine multiple NVMe SSDs together into a RAID 0, 1, or 10 array, which will greatly enhance disk performance or data integrity. Benchmarking carried out by AMD shows that the platform allows for a throughput of 21.2GB/s from six 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSDs in RAID0. But there are a couple of caveats. The first is that X399 motherboards will require BIOS updates before they will support NVMe RAID, so when it will be available for your system will depend on your motherboard vendor. The second -- and perhaps more important -- is that currently the NVMe RAID driver is in beta, and as such things may go wrong, so you might want to test this before rolling it out onto systems you rely on.

  • While it's annoying that I had to push the Threadripper upgrade further down the line, at least AMD is polishing the hell out of it until I'm ready to buy. Ir Zen2 will be a thing by then and everything starts anew :D.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cb88 ( 1410145 )
      They are doing a refresh of Zen in early 2018 on 12nm ....should require only minimal changes firmware wise zen 2 is more of a late 2018-2019 architectural update even then probalby the same socket so not that many changes. The thing with Zen is it was a whole new platform.

  • I assume they're talking about bootable nvme fakeraid, which I think is underrated. Still, I've had regular trouble getting operating systems to work with it. I don't know why that is. It's enthusiast level stuff, not bleeding edge supercomputer stuff.

    • If you have the bandwidth you can do the same with your OS based RAID instead of BIOS based. Whether you load your couple MB of boot code from a RAID or a single drive won't matter.

  • So, Raid 0,1, 10 are simple... Just throw the data into different drives in a certain way and wa la -> Raid... Not much for the hardware to do. Seriously AMD, can we get Raid 5 support with hardware offload to calculate the parity results that are needed across the stripe so we can simply write a single write to the hardware level and have the hardware offload handle the Raid 5 calculation and put the stripes into the correct hardware locations?

    Pretty Please

  • bios fake raid sucks and needs a driver to hide it (Score:4, Informative)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @04:04PM (#55295861)

    bios fake raid sucks and needs a driver to hide the disks from the os.

    you are better at least on Linux with os level software raid or an hardware raid card that only shows the os the raided disk and does not need to hide the backing disks with a driver.

