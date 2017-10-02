Super Fast NVMe RAID Comes To Threadripper (zdnet.com) 29
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for ZDNet: A week later than planned, AMD has released a free driver update for the X399 platform to support NVMe RAID. The driver allows X399 motherboards to combine multiple NVMe SSDs together into a RAID 0, 1, or 10 array, which will greatly enhance disk performance or data integrity. Benchmarking carried out by AMD shows that the platform allows for a throughput of 21.2GB/s from six 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSDs in RAID0. But there are a couple of caveats. The first is that X399 motherboards will require BIOS updates before they will support NVMe RAID, so when it will be available for your system will depend on your motherboard vendor. The second -- and perhaps more important -- is that currently the NVMe RAID driver is in beta, and as such things may go wrong, so you might want to test this before rolling it out onto systems you rely on.
While it's annoying that I had to push the Threadripper upgrade further down the line, at least AMD is polishing the hell out of it until I'm ready to buy. Ir Zen2 will be a thing by then and everything starts anew
That's a mighty powerful FREE program, but whew...it eats up resources.
It appears Resolve now also works on Linux for the free version. I'd really like to play with that.
muilt node ceph better can do update with reboots (Score:2)
muilt node ceph better can do update with reboots with no storage down time.
Indeed - and if I didn't use ZFS, I'd use good old MD-RAID. I don't like to be beholden to non-portable RAID, whether it's BIOS-based or a hardware controller.
On the other hand, portability is a bit less of an issue when the drives are bolted down to the motherboard, and my recent Ryzen 7 build doesn't really have enough lanes to fully take advantage of a second M.2 drive. I'd have loved a Threadripper, but that's a bit too luxurious for my budget, and a Ryzen 7 1700 is still a huge upgrade from an FX-6100.
You can use it as a boot drive. You may be given greater flexibility for the sector sizing; huge sectors are nice for video. Some may find it easier to configure. It may not be superior to do it in UEFI, but neither is it particularly inferior.
Don't lock yourself into anything. Use the hardware you have to its fullest and have a backup regimen. Hardware goes tits up? Replace and restore.
Excellent (Score:2)
I assume they're talking about bootable nvme fakeraid, which I think is underrated. Still, I've had regular trouble getting operating systems to work with it. I don't know why that is. It's enthusiast level stuff, not bleeding edge supercomputer stuff.
If you have the bandwidth you can do the same with your OS based RAID instead of BIOS based. Whether you load your couple MB of boot code from a RAID or a single drive won't matter.
You are absolutely right, but isn't this the kind of thing that would bug any enthusiast?
on any pci-e cpu or chipset or just chipset pci-e? (Score:2)
on any pci-e cpu or chipset or just chipset pci-e?
still better then intel that is intel disk only + DMI feed chipset only that also needs a $$ raid key.
Where is the Raid 5 offload support (Score:2)
and wa la -> Raid...
Sadly, the first Google hit to "wa la" is "Voilà".
Hardware RAID is obsolete. Even the big boys like NetApp use SW RAID with SIMD instructions on standard CPUs these days.
Combining RAID 5 with SSD is ignorant.
bios fake raid sucks and needs a driver to hide it (Score:4, Informative)
bios fake raid sucks and needs a driver to hide the disks from the os.
you are better at least on Linux with os level software raid or an hardware raid card that only shows the os the raided disk and does not need to hide the backing disks with a driver.