T-Mobile Won't Stop Claiming Its Network Is Faster Than Verizon's
T-Mobile says it will continue to claim it has the country's fastest LTE network even after the National Advertising Division, a telecom industry watchdog group, "recommended" that it stop doing so in print, TV, and web advertisements. In a statement given to Ars Technica, "NAD previously recognized third-party crowdsourced data as a way to look at network performance, so we looked at the latest results, and verified what we already knew. T-Mobile is still the fastest LTE network and we'll continue to let consumers know that." The Verge reports: The dispute arose earlier this year as part of a T-Mobile ad campaign that insinuated that Verizon's network was older and slower, and that its service did not feature unlimited plans. Verizon then filed a complaint with the NAD, which is a self-regulatory body of the telecom industry designed to settle disputes, avoid litigation, and protect against unwanted government regulation. Verizon said at the time that because T-Mobile was relying on crowdsourced data from third-party speed test providers Ookla and OpenSignal, the data was skewed in favor of T-Mobile. The data was pulled from a one-month period after Verizon first reintroduced its unlimited plans. Verizon's logic wasn't super bulletproof: the company claimed that because it had never before offered unlimited plans, T-Mobile customers -- who were familiar with the concept of throttling after a certain data threshold -- were more likely to be sampled in the crowdsourced data set provided to the NAD. Still, T-Mobile discontinued the disputed commercial, and the NAD felt the need to offer guidelines last week, advising the company not to claim its network was faster or newer. In addition, the NAD also told T-Mobile to modify its claim that it covered 99.7 percent of Verizon customers to make clear that the coverage is by population and not geographic area.
Why would anyone think anything else? X percent of Y refers to Y, not Z.
Because people will easily conflate "hey it covers 99.7% of the people" with "hey, it works almost everywhere that verizon does", which as a t-mobile customer I am painfully aware that coverage is much more spotty as I go to rural areas with t-mobile than my family members that use verizon. For a large portion of the population, *where* it works as they travel is critically important. On the other hand it pretty much doesn't matter *who* it can work for apart for yourself, so 99.7% of other people isn't a
I gotta admit, this made me chuckle.
AT&T used to have ads which claimed to cover 99% of all Americans. Not America--Americans. Sprint has some similar ads, stating that they're within 1% of all of Verizon's customers.
At one point, I was thinking of a Verizon ad which played on AT&T's old slogan, "We're everywhere you want to be" by saying that, "We're also everywhere you want to be--as well as a lot of places you don't want to be!" with a picture of a car broken down by the side of the road out in
That sentence made me do a double-take. How can T-Mobile cover 99,7 percent of Verizon customers without also covering 99,7 percent (or something very close) of the same geographic area? I suppose if Verizon had a small number of customers spread over a very large area it would be possible to cover 99,7 percent of Verizon customers but only, for example, 75 percent of the geographic area covered by Verizon. Still, I just do not understand how it can be in practice anything beyond a rounding error differen
Because people don't use their cell phones exclusively at their billing address, which is what TMo is looking at. When I travel out of an urban area, I'm still covered by VZW. Not so much for those I know with TMo.
If a cell phone only had coverage in a metropolitan area where phone service is normally had by many means, a cell phone has little use.
However, if the cell phone has coverage out beyond the city limits, or areas where one is likely to be without access to a phone otherwise, then the cellular phone has significant value. So it is something
