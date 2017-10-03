Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Facebook Politics

Facebook Says 10 Million US Users Saw Russia-linked Ads (reuters.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the assuming-responsibility dept.
Some 10 million people in the United States saw politically divisive ads on Facebook that the company said were purchased in Russia in the months before and after last year's U.S. presidential election, Facebook said on Monday. From a report: Facebook, which had not previously given such an estimate, said in a statement that it used modeling to estimate how many people saw at least one of the 3,000 ads. It also said that 44 percent of the ads were seen before the November 2016 election and 56 percent were seen afterward. The ads have sparked anger toward Facebook and, within the United States, toward Russia since the world's largest social network disclosed their existence last month. Moscow has denied involvement with the ads.

Facebook Says 10 Million US Users Saw Russia-linked Ads More | Reply

Facebook Says 10 Million US Users Saw Russia-linked Ads

Comments Filter:

  • FFS (Score:3)

    by Neo-Rio-101 ( 700494 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @01:07AM (#55299009)

    Anybody can post politically divisive content on Facebook.
    That's the whole point!

  • Facebook admitted to promoting pro-Hillary and suppressing pro-Trump stories/outlets. Where is the investigation and media attention for that?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Even if your claim were true (cough), it's not illegal for a US corporation to give a political opinion (for good or bad).

    • Facebook admitted to promoting pro-Hillary and suppressing pro-Trump stories/outlets. Where is the investigation and media attention for that?

      Comey admits to leaking classified information, gets a sweet book deal [politico.com]. Reality winner leaks classified information, sits in jail denied bond [wikipedia.org].

      The DNC siphoned $60 million from down-ballot elections into Hillary's campaign to fight Sanders, which would appear to be a violation of FEC rules on its face(*).

      Susan Rice unmasked wiretaps of Trump and advisors without a warrant, which was then leaked to the press.

      Bill Clinton had an "on the tarmac" meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch while Lynch was i

  • The only ameliorating factor in this is how millions of those ads were probably never seen by a human but instead rendered onto an offscreen bitmap in video memory by a fraudulent ad bot designed to extract the most funds out of unsuspecting advertisers, in this case Russia but usually clueless Madison Ave. companies.

  • Definitely affected my vote [youtube.com]

  • The total cost of a presidential campaign is estimated to be around $2.65 billion. So now we are supposed to believe that the $100K spent on Facebook ads by Russia (56% of which were only seen *after* the election) were a key factor that determined the outcome? This is a total non issue but it will be hammered non stop for months by the traditional media simply because they are dying and will seek any opportunity to make the government regulate Facebook, Google and the other digital companies that are kill

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      So now we are supposed to believe that the $100K spent on Facebook ads by Russia... were a key factor that determined the outcome?

      Who is claiming that? Also, Facebook is just one of many avenues they pursued.

Slashdot Top Deals

Your files are now being encrypted and thrown into the bit bucket. EOF

Close