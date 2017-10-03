Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Says 10 Million US Users Saw Russia-linked Ads

Some 10 million people in the United States saw politically divisive ads on Facebook that the company said were purchased in Russia in the months before and after last year's U.S. presidential election, Facebook said on Monday. From a report: Facebook, which had not previously given such an estimate, said in a statement that it used modeling to estimate how many people saw at least one of the 3,000 ads. It also said that 44 percent of the ads were seen before the November 2016 election and 56 percent were seen afterward. The ads have sparked anger toward Facebook and, within the United States, toward Russia since the world's largest social network disclosed their existence last month. Moscow has denied involvement with the ads.

  • FFS (Score:3)

    by Neo-Rio-101 ( 700494 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @01:07AM (#55299009)

    Anybody can post politically divisive content on Facebook.
    That's the whole point!

  • Facebook admitted to promoting pro-Hillary and suppressing pro-Trump stories/outlets. Where is the investigation and media attention for that?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Even if your claim were true (cough), it's not illegal for a US corporation to give a political opinion (for good or bad).

    • Facebook admitted to promoting pro-Hillary and suppressing pro-Trump stories/outlets. Where is the investigation and media attention for that?

      Comey admits to leaking classified information, gets a sweet book deal [politico.com]. Reality winner leaks classified information, sits in jail denied bond [wikipedia.org].

      The DNC siphoned $60 million from down-ballot elections into Hillary's campaign to fight Sanders, which would appear to be a violation of FEC rules on its face(*).

      Susan Rice unmasked wiretaps of Trump and advisors without a warrant, which was then leaked to the press.

      Bill Clinton had an "on the tarmac" meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch while Lynch was i

    • Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

  • The only ameliorating factor in this is how millions of those ads were probably never seen by a human but instead rendered onto an offscreen bitmap in video memory by a fraudulent ad bot designed to extract the most funds out of unsuspecting advertisers, in this case Russia but usually clueless Madison Ave. companies.

  • Definitely affected my vote [youtube.com]

  • The total cost of a presidential campaign is estimated to be around $2.65 billion. So now we are supposed to believe that the $100K spent on Facebook ads by Russia (56% of which were only seen *after* the election) were a key factor that determined the outcome? This is a total non issue but it will be hammered non stop for months by the traditional media simply because they are dying and will seek any opportunity to make the government regulate Facebook, Google and the other digital companies that are kill

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      So now we are supposed to believe that the $100K spent on Facebook ads by Russia... were a key factor that determined the outcome?

      Who is claiming that? Also, Facebook is just one of many avenues they pursued.

    • Imagine for a second it wasn't only $100k. That shouldn't be hard, because you're imagining the number $100k in the first place. You have no idea how much 10 million targeted ad views costs. You have no frame of reference, so just for the sake of the mental exercise, imagine it was say, a lot more, like say, $400 million. Gosh; wow! That's nearly half a billion dollars! Now, imagine it wasn't even mostly sold to traffic bots or ad blockers, because the people who bought these ads aren't idiots and they

      • Imagine that multinational corporations are just like foreign countries and then you'll catch up with the rest of the class on what to be outraged about.
  • This whole interference thing is a joke. So what, how many elections has the US interfered with in the last 100 years. Probably can't count it with all your fingers and toes. Heck Billy boy meddled in the Russian elections for Yeltsin during his presidency. This article from the LA Times might shed some light on some of out meddling. http://www.latimes.com/nation/... [latimes.com] The witch hunts are all show to distract the public and the Presidency from what is happening around the world.

  • Given that this is Facebook we're talking about, plus their bungled attempts so far to save face over their part in this debacle, this estimate seems egregiously low, by a factor of 5 to 8 or more.

