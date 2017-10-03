Google and Facebook Failed Us (theatlantic.com) 85
The world's most powerful information gatekeepers neglected their duties in Las Vegas. Again. From a report: In the crucial early hours after the Las Vegas mass shooting, it happened again: Hoaxes, completely unverified rumors, failed witch hunts, and blatant falsehoods spread across the internet. But they did not do so by themselves: They used the infrastructure that Google and Facebook and YouTube have built to achieve wide distribution. These companies are the most powerful information gatekeepers that the world has ever known, and yet they refuse to take responsibility for their active role in damaging the quality of information reaching the public. BuzzFeed's Ryan Broderick found that Google's "top stories" results surfaced 4chan forum posts about a man that right-wing amateur sleuths had incorrectly identified as the Las Vegas shooter. 4chan is a known source not just of racism, but hoaxes and deliberate misinformation. In any list a human might make of sites to exclude from being labeled as "news," 4chan would be near the very top. [...] Of course, it is not just Google. On Facebook, a simple search for "Las Vegas" yields a Group called "Las Vegas Shooting /Massacre," which sprung up after the shooting and already has more than 5,000 members. The group is run by Jonathan Lee Riches, who gained notoriety by filing 3,000 frivolous lawsuits while serving a 10 year prison sentence after being convicted for stealing money by impersonating people whose bank credentials had been phished. Now, he calls himself an "investigative journalist" with Infowars, though there is no indication he's been published on the site, and given that he also lists himself as a former male underwear model at Victoria's Secret, a former nuclear scientist at Chernobyl, and a former bodyguard at Buckingham Palace, his work history may not be reliable. The problems with surfacing this man's group to Facebook users is obvious to literally any human. But to Facebook's algorithms, it's just a fast-growing group with an engaged community.
Actually Google shouldn't be sourcing news from 4chan. Sounds like a bug.
actually google should be sourcing from 4chan and any other alleged "fake news" site. it should source from everything
no source is ever guaranteed to be 100% (or even 75%)correct. also, whatever the track record ( and track record of all the sources, starting from legacy news sources like nyt,wapo,cnn etc, are pretty bad) , there is always the chance any source can be the exclusive accurate source for some new item.
google should reflect and prioritize what the people in internet are looking at , linking to
People are suppose to think for themselves. Just because it's printed on-line DOES NOT mean it's true. Jesus tap dancing christ people understood that 20 years ago when the world wide web started! Just because you read it on a web site does not make it true. That also applies to newspapers and media outlets. You need to have a criti
Exactly. Google is a search engine. All it does, and all it SHOULD do, is return indexed results based on the query the user gave it. I don't want a search engine to try and apply some kind of arbitrary "truthyness" filter, I want it to give me everything it can find that has the words I requested contained within it.
Agreed. As we have seen in the past time and again, absolute power corrupts absolutely. Do I want to see a couple of large (and OBVIOUSLY biased) companies determine what I can and can not see? That I believe is the question that should be asked.
Another is WHY did 4chan show up so high in the results list? Did they game the current algorithm that companies are currently using? I would say yes.
We can blame Google and Facebook for displaying click-bait as "top stories."
If they want their "top stories" to be more credible they should have humans review them for veracity and logical conclusions before they're shown to users.
Also, they should post conflicting versions of stories and events to help readers make better informed decisions as to whether or not a news item is believable.
Wait... why?
Since when do we need a digital Mommy and Daddy to decide for us what is real and/or fake?
It's not your job (nor Google's, nor Facebook's) to become the Ministry of Truth for the masses. Be an adult and do it for yourself.
Anyhow: "... post conflicting versions of stories and events
The whole exercise is good training for Internet users in general:
You can't trust the first thing you read on the Internet - even if you see it repeated 100 times.
Sources matter.
I was thinking the same thing. This is like blaming the mail man for bringing you junk mail or the phone provider for connecting a telemarketer to your phone. They're pointing the finger at the wrong people. Now if these two sold ads that were spreading misinformation then I'd agree, but you can't blame them for an algorithm that is designed to upvote popular content when we've demonstrated time and time again that the population is no longer driven or even cares about facts, just hyperbolic finger pointing
WAIT A FUCKING MINUTE.
This stuff has been on the net for ages. Everyone who surfs the net knows jokes, proofs, and the like are online. Why are they making it an issue, when we know to be on the look out for such information on line? Why is it not obvious a joke when someone lists working for many different places it would be obvious he didn't work for? Who would ever believe it anyway? WTF?
Feature, not bug (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the way free information works... most of it is crap. You can't have a system where it is possible for people to post unverified stories about life behind a dictatorial regime that is also moderated.
The answer to the "problem of free speech" is more free speech.
This is the way free information works... most of it is crap. You can't have a system where it is possible for people to post unverified stories about life behind a dictatorial regime that is also moderated.
Exactly right. Who exactly do you want to decide which news is "fake", and then suppress it? Gee, what could go wrong with that?
Anyway, it's not like the mainstream news media never get initial reports wrong; they do, often. But they get a pass, because reasons.
(Not to mention Dan Rather still standing by that Microsoft Word document from the 70s that just so happened to prove what he wanted to be true.)
world's most powerful information gatekeepers? (Score:2)
No thanks, I don't want to live in China.
Flawed premise (Score:4, Interesting)
These companies are the most powerful information gatekeepers...
(Emphasis added)
This is what is commonly referred to as a flawed assumption. Everything that proceeds after it is therefore suspect.
It's not a flawed assumption, it's an unwelcome observation. Google does a lot to filter data, but not in the timeframe the article author wants.
Google does have an automated search engine, and a scripted page ranking feature, but there is a lot of manual adjustment of the result list. Look at the different result lists for certain (Tienanmen) search results based on whether you are using a a proxy through China or Canada.
That's not their job (Score:2)
It isn't incumbent upon Google or Facebook to separate fact from fiction, never mind deal in shades of grey. It isn't their job to think for us, and anyone who thinks so, clearly isn't thinking.
It isn't their job to think for us, and anyone who thinks so, clearly isn't thinking.
Traditional media outlets like The Atlantic or the New York Times do indeed want to think for us, or at least tell us what to think.
They are wise mandarins, and we would be foolish not to pay close attention to what they tell us.
Censorship, no thanks (Score:2)
If it's all the same to you, I'd really rather not entrust censorship to Google, Facebook or any entity.
Perhaps people can stop being so fucking gullible instead?
Failed US? (Score:5, Insightful)
We're not their customers. We're their PRODUCT.
Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. Just because you don't use Facebook doesn't mean that they don't have any information on you. And it doesn't mean that Google doesn't indirectly or directly shape your search results.
This isn't new (Score:2)
It's not even limited to Google, Facebook, Twitter, et al.
The momentary news cycle is leading to the rush-to-publish, with the inevitable errors. When you measure the news cycle by minutes or even less, you will get this. Somehow lamenting that we are not getting accurate, to the second valid reporting is not a symptom, it is THE problem.
Learn to let go. Let a story be reported with valid, accurate facts, which may take up to an hour, God forbid. Accept that initially you will get only general statements,
The internet that we want must be open and free and there is also a thing in some places called free speech.
Agreed. Let's talk about it.
Social media are evil. (Score:1)
I don't use Facebook or twitter anymore, I never really liked them but I had to try it of couse, but once you had found your old classmates, had a party, discovered that you had notning in common, I really disliked most people when they were on facebook, or at least the facebook version of them.
I feel like these social media platforms encourage people to be narcissistic assholes. Being a genuinely good person of value to your surroundings and local community are of no value, unless of course that you are re
It's not their job to be gatekeepers. (Score:1)
4chan is a known source of [news that others won't cover].
4chan has managed to be right more than they've been wrong. They're not bound by narrative like many gatekeepers - which frees them to crowdsource media-unfriendly facts.
That alone shows something wrong with the media and its bias. If Buzzfeed has a problem with 4chan, that's their problem and nobody else's.
They rank it by how many people view it (Score:2)
EDL (Score:2)
Don't try to make Google to do your censoring.
If you really want a censored internet, then publish an Edit Decision List for it, a.k.a. moderation, a.k.a. RBL, a.k.a. boycott list.
If your list has value, then other people will use it.
Human nature (Score:2)
It's not censorship (Score:2)
When everyone read newspapers and had the same 3 main channels for the evening news, the level of understanding of the world was somewhat better. You can make the point—and it's a fair point—that our curated news stream also robbed us of knowing things that the powers-that-be didn't want us to know. But in general, the news that was reported was the news that actually happened.
We have precious few trusted sources now, and part of the problem is that Google represents itself—or at the very
than let governments in the world do it. And they WILL do it if the corporations don't.
Said governments do not have the right to do that.
Let them try, though. There's no harm in governments having even less credibility. We'll make sure the word continues to get out.
History lesson: New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN all promoted the Weapons of Mass Destruction lie of the Bush Administration that led us into war with Iraq. So no they did not reported the news that actually happened.
Buzzfeed, YHBT. (Score:1)
and given that he also lists himself as a former male underwear model at Victoria's Secret, a former nuclear scientist at Chernobyl, and a former bodyguard at Buckingham Palace, his work history may not be reliable.
Which is satire. The more disturbing thing is that Buzzfeed thinks that those were meant to be factual statements.
Cat5 and Wi-Fi Have Failed Us Again (Score:1)
Much of the fake news was carried on Cat5 ethernet cable and over Wi-Fi.
Thus, Cat5 and Wi-Fi have failed us again! When will we learn???
It is YOUR fault! (Score:3)
You demanded instant information, and this is what you get. It isn't Google or Facebook's fault, it is yours-- for wanting to know things instantly while details are still foggy and people who want to make a name for themselves or spread an agenda can dominate with their canned story.
You want Facebook to help-- get them to brand people as "unreliable" or "has difficulty separating facts from fantasy" or "lacks critical thinking skills." But don't complain when you mistake data for information and bear the brand as well.
Busybody moralizers are worse than terrorists (Score:1)
Google is not a gatekeeper, you fucking retard.
The power they have, which you so obviously covet, is an unfortunate side-effect of their popularity. It is not a feature, it is the failure of their competition.
They're an ad company that places paid favored links towards the top of their searches, so yes they are a gatekeeper.
Soft Censorship (Score:4, Interesting)
Lemme get this straight: (Score:3)
Censorship is good, as long as only the "bad" stories are censored? Good luck keeping that pandora's box in check...
Use your head. If news seems fantastic and outrageous, it probably is. If news seems reasonable, remember that everyone has a limited perspective and the story has inevitably been told from some writer's or editor's point of view.
Informational noise has existed since people began sharing information. The Internet has made sharing information easier--that is all. There is quite literally nothing new to see here.
The Gatekeeper of Ignorance (Score:2)
Those arguing that "gatekeepers" failed you, should be careful what you ignorantly accuse and demand from information providers.
Especially when you're rather busy protesting censorship and promoting free speech.
But not Slashdot? (Score:2)
I find it amusing that this was posted here, with no mention whatsoever about how hard Slashdot failed us as well during the same period. It was so pwned by low-uid posters with pro-Russian (and only incidentally pro-Trump) posts that I had to quit reading. Anything sensible got modded down to oblivion, and the only way you even knew it ever existed at all was if a Russian ridiculing it got modded +5 insightful.
Previous elections I really relied on
/. for good well-reasoned statements of positions on both
The Atlantic is upset about competition (Score:2)
The Atlantic doesn't give a shit about news or impartiality. They sell news and opinion via various media and are upset that the barriers to entry in their chosen field have been lowered by Google and Facebook and 4Chan.
This horse left the barn a long time ago. Anyone can report news in real-time thanks to their smartphone.
The Atlantic isn't really upset about Google and Facebook - they are upset that anyone can report news and can broadcast an opinion of that news to the entire world.
The high-priests of