Missouri Considers Hyperloop Route Between St. Louis and Kansas City (theverge.com) 43
Missouri officials are forming a public-private partnership to study the feasibility of building a hyperloop route between St. Louis and Kansas City. The study is being supported by Hyperloop One, and conducted by a consortium of groups, including the Missouri Department of Transportation, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the KC Tech Council, the University of Missouri System, and the Missouri Innovation Center in Columbia. The Verge reports: St. Louis to Kansas City is a 248-mile route that takes around three hours and 40 minutes by car, or about 55 minutes by plane (not including time spent traveling to the airport, security lines, etc.). Hyperloop One claims the trip would just take 31 minutes using its system of aerodynamic pods traveling through nearly airless tubes at speeds of up to 760 mph. Of course, that depends on building hundreds of miles of tubes, either above ground on pylons along a highway like I-70, or through underground tunnels. The Missouri study will explore all these options, as well the amount of state money that would be needed to build it. The study will cost about $1.5 million, and will be paid for using private funds, Missouri officials said.
I do believe you're kidding yourself if you think TSA will allow very expensive Hyperloops to operate without forcing security checkpoints and security screening on everyone using them.
You can't hijack a hyperloop and crash it in to a building.
While the cost of damage would be very high, the risk to life isn't really any different than a bus or train full of people. How hard would it be to derail a passenger train with an IED on the tracks? You only need enough explosive to cut through a single rail.
Perhaps you missed that [tsa.gov] TSA is involved with trains. Hyperloop, due to its huge pricetag and high tech, will be a prime target. While you can't hijack a car, you can certainly make it disintegrate in a spectacular way.
It will not be TSA that pushes for their control of security checkpoints for Hyperloop terminals, it will be people, once the first hyperloop train is destroyed by anyone who can have a political agenda attached to them. Even if not. There are already calls for tighter security in HOTELS beca
And what do you think happens when somebody blows up a very fast capsule in a "nearly airless" very long tube?
Incidentally, an IED does nothing to train-rails. You vastly underestimate how tough they are. You need to cut a length out of the rails and that can (and has been in the past) be detected by standard monitoring systems after the first cut. It takes a while to do each of both cuts while sparks fly everywhere. This is just way too hard to do without getting caught and you need special equipment (can
Indeed. Expect at least 1 hour of additional wait time. On the other hand, in most of Europe, you can just get on a high-speed train as soon as you have a ticket, no security check whatsoever, because trains are very hard to derail from the inside.
Serious question (Score:5, Funny)
Why would anyone want to go from St Louis to Kansas City, or vice versa? And if there is some reason that you actually need to make that trip, why would you want to do it in such a hurry?
I'm not trying to make a joke here. I really need to know.
My guess is it has something to do with Kansas City being the biggest city in Missouri, but St Louis being the capital. Lots of travel between the two, and nothing important in between.
Great, except Jefferson City is the capital....
KC and STL are the two largest cities in MO though.
Hyperloop is a terrible idea. Just increase the speed limit on I-70 to 120 mph. Problem solved. A lot of people already think that's the limit anyways.
Oh, I can see Chicago - St Louis. People want to come up to Wrigley Field to see the Cards play the Cubs and Chicagoans travel to St Louis to buy meth and guns.
Reading between the lines. Someone got a grant, their employer has a publicist (good old Mizzou), 'theVerge' has no bullshit filter.
Bottom line, someone and his/her grad students will be living it up for the next few years. I-70 is a busy highway. They will conclude that it makes no sense if not part of a bigger system, getting it half right.
KC BBQ
Little-known fact: St Louis has better BBQ than Kansas City.
That is a joke; get over it.
Series of Tubes (Score:3)
Transportation is merely just a series of tubes!
I can help with that. (Score:2)
No. Now where's my $1m for the study?
The monorail of our time.
A high-speed rail could basically do the same (Score:3)
And with far less time to get onto the vehicle and out again probably in the same more realistic time (about 1h). And it could be done with reliable, established technology that you can buy on the market instead of some fantasy-construct that may or may not ever work well or safely.
Yeah a nice Shinkansen would beat this route in the same time as an airplane but without the annoying checkins.
Indeed. Or ICE, TGV, CRH, Sapsan, etc. This is market with a lot of established known-to-work options. If you want something really flashy going at 500km/h but still being essentially a train from a passenger POV, get a Transrapid. Although that has some rather bad limitations compared to trains.
The US is _very_ late to this game. Magically thinking that the "Hyperloop" hyper-hype will make up for that is just plain stupid. Be rational and select one from the established options and then (if you insist) lea
Good for business (Score:2)
The Hyperloop idea sure has been good for business lately... the "conduct a study" business, that is. How do I get in on some of that action?
Takes years of asskissing. Politiking a committee, not fucking any committee member's daughters etc. Convince them your dissertation is up to their standards of incomprehensibility and weight (not intellectual 'weight', mass). Read some entrails, dance naked about and jump over bonfires (with large dangerous fireworks glued to your pubic hair). Hop skip and puke contests. etc.
Finally something related to this that makes sense (Score:2)
Walmart.
Got its start by concentrating in rural towns. Flying under the radar of competition and big city politicians with their grubby little hands out. Could work for Hyperloop as well.
Death Machine Excellent PR Machine (Score:2)
The Hyperloop has already been proven to be a death trap, via physics. But Hyperloop One is still working up funding for the thing. Must be a curious history behind that one.
About St. Louis, Two Kansas Cities, Hyperloop (Score:2)
Those of us who live on the coasts might discount St. Louis and the two Kansas Cities as fly-over country. However, both are relatively big cities. St. Louis has a large university, a regional medical complex that covers 7 or 8 square blocks, working mass transit, and a good deal of industry. Last month when I was there, helicopters never stopped flying in and out of the hospital heliport.
Kansas City is two cities straddling a river and state border: Kansas City Kansas, and Kansas City Missouri. It has more