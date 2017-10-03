Yahoo Triples Estimate of Breached Accounts To 3 Billion (engadget.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc. said on Tuesday. The figure, which Verizon said was based on new information, is three times the 1 billion accounts Yahoo said were affected when it first disclosed the breach in December 2016. The new disclosure, four months after Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo, shows that executives are still coming to grips with the extent of the security problem in what was already the largest hacking incident in history by number of users.
A spokesman for Oath, the new name of Verizon's Yahoo unit, said the company determined last week that the break-in was much worse than thought, after it received new information from outside the company. He declined to elaborate on the source of that information. Compromised customer information included usernames, passwords, and in some cases telephone numbers and dates of birth, the spokesman said.
3 billion? (Score:2)
I didn't even know Yahoo still existed, so these 'accounts' must be from last millennium, no?
Re: (Score:2)
2. Claim you have more "active" users so things must be going well.
3. Profit?
Waiting for Equifax hearing to pass this news (Score:2)
Headline next week (Score:2)
"Yahoo announces leak of personal details for next several generations of humanity".
Moral of story: Do not send your data back in time as a form of offsite backup, no matter how secure you think your future quantum encryption is.