Google Unveils Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL With No Headphone Jack

From a report: Google product chief Mario Queiroz today unveiled two new Android 8.1 Oreo smartphones at the company's annual hardware event: the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The smaller Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch, 1080p display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio that was until this year the standard on Android flagships. The larger Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, has a 6-inch, QHD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, in line with 2017's flagship smartphones. The Pixel 2 thus still has a large bezel while the Pixel XL 2 has a noticeably reduced bezel profile, although certainly not the smallest we've seen. As always, smartphone size also dictates battery capacity: 2700 mAh for the Pixel 2 and 3520 mAh for the Pixel 2 XL. Here's the rundown: Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 12-megapixel rear camera, front stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner on the back, a USB-C port on the bottom, and no headphone jack. "Use your existing analog headphones with the included adapter," Queiroz said. [...] The HTC-manufactured Pixel 2 will be available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue on October 19. The LG-manufactured Pixel 2 XL will ship in Just Black and Black & White on November 15. The Pixel 2 will be available for $649 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) while the Pixel 2 XL will come in $849 (64GB) and $949 (128GB) flavors.

  • Bye (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OverlordQ ( 264228 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @02:02PM (#55309815) Journal

    Fi-licia.

    "You dont need SD cards, put it all in the cloud! Oh by the way, data is $10/GB"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dknj ( 441802 )

      just another digital rights grab by the music industry. too little, too late. the worry is when android ceases to stop supporting the analog headphone jack, this is what google is setting up for

      -dk

    • Not only to mention that I can't reach the cloud from TWRP if I need to re-flash a ROM or a software package. Fuck this shit. Phones are practically mini computers, and they should be able to function as such.

    • and $15-$20/meg roaming!

    • Even my flip phone had a screen with more than 2 pixels. I don't care if they are XL sized pixels. You can;t even write an ascii charcter with that. let me know when they reach VGA quality

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I think you're overestimating the need for the SD storage - for non-technical people its more complex to manage, it can affect performance and it turned out to not be necessary for most users. As someone who buys the base storage on every mobile device I've only run out of storage once - a 2-year old tablet when I downloaded a bunch of video for a trip.

  • Do they have an ugly notch at the top of the screen as well?

  • In the beginning I really thought I would be bothered by the next gen Pixel not having a headphone jack, but all my connected devices are bluetooth (Bose and Jabbra). I currently own the Pixel XL and I haven't used the headphone jack once since i picked it up.
    • I still use my headphone jack in my car when listening to free digital music streams. That way, I can flip to something else on the radio during the free stream commercials and flip back later without the Bluetooth sync time or the music app stopping the commercial play. (I just hit "Aux" after the commercials sdhould have finished and the free stream is playing again.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbialac ( 320955 )
      By using bluetooth, you lose out on high-fidelity audio. A simple test: listen to a high-quality recording via bluetooth on your car, then try listening to the same audio through the AUX without the volume turned up too high as this can also create a different type of distortion. The muffling of the bass with bluetooth will be clear as daylight. This is why I never use bluetooth audio.

    • Well, half of my connected devices are wired and I don't intend to change that. All BT headphones are tried are either too expensive for what they are or not comfortable to wear. I want to continue using my audiphile grade wired Sennheiser PX-100II or Koss porta pros.

  • Google, we need AFFORDABLE Android phones! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google, please, we need AFFORDABLE Android phones! And by "affordable" we don't mean trashy third-world shit phones, either.

    All we want is the next generation of what the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5 phones were. Give us reasonably sized phones that have reasonably good displays and reasonably good performance with reasonably good cameras and with reasonably good quality at a reasonably good price.

    We don't need top-end everything, but nor do we want bottom-end shit, either. Give us a good middle-of-the-road phone.

    It

    • Give us reasonably sized phones that have reasonably good displays and reasonably good performance with reasonably good cameras and with reasonably good quality at a reasonably good price.

      They have already arrived: Moto G5S Plus [tomsguide.com] and Huawei Honor 6X [tomsguide.com].

    • So there's a bit of background first.

      Have you noticed that Apple has stopped trying to remove all of the Google related things from them? Apple made their version of a map app, started poorly but got better and ultimately didn't matter. Google was and remains so far ahead that catching up isn't feasible w/o expending a supreme amount of resources. It didn't matter what Apple tried. Unverifying the app only alienated their customer base. Dropping it from the store only saw articles on how to sideload it prol

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PCM2 ( 4486 )

        And making it run poorly in the native web browser saw Chrome for iOS get downloaded more.

        I thought Chrome for iOS still used Apple's built-in WebKit?

  • I use the headphone jack all the time.
    Music while working in the garage, plug into the stereo.
    Music on the train, plug in the cheap headphones that never need an adaptor, or a charge.
    Break my headphones on the road, pick up a cheap replacement set anywhere.

    Nope, I am not ready to give up the headphone jack for something worse.

    • Or, just like the iPhone, simply use an adaptor if you prefer wired headphones. I only have one pair I like to use so I keep the adaptor on it, therefore it's no different than simply plugging in the headphones as before... but I just recently ended up switching to Bluetooth anyway because it really is superior in use.

    • Damn you consumers and your requirements for cheap, simple and easy solutions!

      Signed,
      Apple executive
      Also, Google executive

  • Decent (Score:2)

    by Reid ( 629 )

    Don't regret buying a Note 8 based on those stats.

  • Ballsy Move (Score:4, Informative)

    by pi_rules ( 123171 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @02:15PM (#55309925)

    Given that the original Pixel is absolutely horrible at playing back music via Bluetooth I'd call this a pretty ballsy move. Google doesn't appear to have any idea how to fix the problem on the Pixel either. Mine will start skipping during music so bad you'd think I was listening to a CD player in 1994 going down a gravel road.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Given that the original Pixel is absolutely horrible at playing back music via Bluetooth I'd call this a pretty ballsy move.

      So it took courage to do it?

  • Use your existing analog headphones with the included adapter ...

    Which is a separate Bluetooth-enabled feature phone, with a headphone jack.

  • For a device that starts at $600+, I expect a minimum of 6GB RAM. You get 4GB in devices in the $200 ballpark. Plus, these Pixel phones do not take SD cards. Thanks but, no, thanks.

  • Misses the REAL story (Score:3)

    by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @02:28PM (#55310031) Homepage
    The lack of a headphone jack gets all the attention. I think Google left off the headphone jack as a distraction. The real story is that Clips camera. It decides when to take pictures of what is "interesting"? How is that done? Does everything potentially interesting get streamed to the mother ship so that Google's algorithm can determine if it is "interesting" or not? And what exactly is the definition of "interesting"?

    Maybe Google has two different "interesting" filters. One that the consumer sees the results of. And one that Google privately keeps the results of.

    But not to worry. It's all okay. Google says it's not evil. And you can trust Google to tell you the truth. Because Google is not evil. I know Google is not evil because Google says so. And I can trust Google's statement because Google is not evil.

  • ...Even with a 10ft pole.

    And that because of one reason: The lack of that 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Google unveils $159 Pixel Buds, its answer to Apple AirPods

    How did I already know that?

  • They'd have to include a sleeve that includes the jack in a more proper place, or sell it at nominal cost.

