Google Unveils Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL With No Headphone Jack (venturebeat.com) 58
From a report: Google product chief Mario Queiroz today unveiled two new Android 8.1 Oreo smartphones at the company's annual hardware event: the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The smaller Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch, 1080p display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio that was until this year the standard on Android flagships. The larger Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, has a 6-inch, QHD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, in line with 2017's flagship smartphones. The Pixel 2 thus still has a large bezel while the Pixel XL 2 has a noticeably reduced bezel profile, although certainly not the smallest we've seen. As always, smartphone size also dictates battery capacity: 2700 mAh for the Pixel 2 and 3520 mAh for the Pixel 2 XL. Here's the rundown: Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 12-megapixel rear camera, front stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner on the back, a USB-C port on the bottom, and no headphone jack. "Use your existing analog headphones with the included adapter," Queiroz said. [...] The HTC-manufactured Pixel 2 will be available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue on October 19. The LG-manufactured Pixel 2 XL will ship in Just Black and Black & White on November 15. The Pixel 2 will be available for $649 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) while the Pixel 2 XL will come in $849 (64GB) and $949 (128GB) flavors.
"You dont need SD cards, put it all in the cloud! Oh by the way, data is $10/GB"
just another digital rights grab by the music industry. too little, too late. the worry is when android ceases to stop supporting the analog headphone jack, this is what google is setting up for
and $15-$20/meg roaming! (Score:2)
and $15-$20/meg roaming!
Just two pixels (Score:2)
Even my flip phone had a screen with more than 2 pixels. I don't care if they are XL sized pixels. You can;t even write an ascii charcter with that. let me know when they reach VGA quality
Includes an adapter for wired headphones (Score:2)
I didn't want to listen to reliably music anyways.
Like Apple, wired is still an option with Google using an included adapter.
Definition of Courage (Score:2)
Courage was going first. Google (and soon Samsung) are just copying.
As I've said before, it did take Courage take take on all the initial Nerd Rage generated by removing an ancient obsolete port that the Nerd Hipsters all love and want to keep forever.
Even when we are beings of pure energy they will manifest a physical ear and one audio jack specifically so they can use a wired headset and feel superior.
Dammit Google (Score:2)
Do they have an ugly notch at the top of the screen as well?
Do they have an ugly notch at the top of the screen as well?
In the $1,000 Pixel X, they probably will
"$949 (128GB)"
That is fairly close to the $1000 mark The $51.00 difference on the grand scheme of things isn't that much of an issue.
Oh, and they even introduced their own overpriced Bluetooth earbuds for $159!
No Jack No Problem (Score:1)
Well, half of my connected devices are wired and I don't intend to change that. All BT headphones are tried are either too expensive for what they are or not comfortable to wear. I want to continue using my audiphile grade wired Sennheiser PX-100II or Koss porta pros.
Google, we need AFFORDABLE Android phones! (Score:1)
Google, please, we need AFFORDABLE Android phones! And by "affordable" we don't mean trashy third-world shit phones, either.
All we want is the next generation of what the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5 phones were. Give us reasonably sized phones that have reasonably good displays and reasonably good performance with reasonably good cameras and with reasonably good quality at a reasonably good price.
We don't need top-end everything, but nor do we want bottom-end shit, either. Give us a good middle-of-the-road phone.
Give us reasonably sized phones that have reasonably good displays and reasonably good performance with reasonably good cameras and with reasonably good quality at a reasonably good price.
They have already arrived: Moto G5S Plus [tomsguide.com] and Huawei Honor 6X [tomsguide.com].
That and Fi.
It's not going to happen (Score:2)
So there's a bit of background first.
Have you noticed that Apple has stopped trying to remove all of the Google related things from them? Apple made their version of a map app, started poorly but got better and ultimately didn't matter. Google was and remains so far ahead that catching up isn't feasible w/o expending a supreme amount of resources. It didn't matter what Apple tried. Unverifying the app only alienated their customer base. Dropping it from the store only saw articles on how to sideload it prol
And making it run poorly in the native web browser saw Chrome for iOS get downloaded more.
I thought Chrome for iOS still used Apple's built-in WebKit?
I will be skipping this one. (Score:1)
Music while working in the garage, plug into the stereo.
Music on the train, plug in the cheap headphones that never need an adaptor, or a charge.
Break my headphones on the road, pick up a cheap replacement set anywhere.
Nope, I am not ready to give up the headphone jack for something worse.
Or, just like the iPhone, simply use an adaptor if you prefer wired headphones. I only have one pair I like to use so I keep the adaptor on it, therefore it's no different than simply plugging in the headphones as before... but I just recently ended up switching to Bluetooth anyway because it really is superior in use.
Decent (Score:2)
Don't regret buying a Note 8 based on those stats.
Ballsy Move (Score:4, Informative)
Given that the original Pixel is absolutely horrible at playing back music via Bluetooth I'd call this a pretty ballsy move. Google doesn't appear to have any idea how to fix the problem on the Pixel either. Mine will start skipping during music so bad you'd think I was listening to a CD player in 1994 going down a gravel road.
Given that the original Pixel is absolutely horrible at playing back music via Bluetooth I'd call this a pretty ballsy move.
So it took courage to do it?
Included adapter (Score:2)
Use your existing analog headphones with the included adapter
Which is a separate Bluetooth-enabled feature phone, with a headphone jack.
Only 4GB RAM? (Score:2)
Misses the REAL story (Score:3)
Maybe Google has two different "interesting" filters. One that the consumer sees the results of. And one that Google privately keeps the results of.
But not to worry. It's all okay. Google says it's not evil. And you can trust Google to tell you the truth. Because Google is not evil. I know Google is not evil because Google says so. And I can trust Google's statement because Google is not evil.
I won't touch those Google phones.... (Score:2)
...Even with a 10ft pole.
And that because of one reason: The lack of that 3.5mm headphone jack.
And the very next article at the link... (Score:2)
Google unveils $159 Pixel Buds, its answer to Apple AirPods
How did I already know that?
An adapter won't do. (Score:1)