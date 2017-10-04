Google Wants Its New Pixelbook to Win the Laptop and Tablet Battle

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google is once again trying to make a big splash with laptop computers, this time with its new Pixelbook. From a report: Google debuted its Pixelbook, a new laptop-tablet hybrid during its Pixel 2 event in San Francisco on Wednesday, a high-end version of its barebones Chromebook laptops that rely on Google's Chrome operating system (OS). Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops. With Google's low-end Chromebooks, the company supplies the OS while third-party companies like HP Inc. and Dell build the devices. But Chromebooks are bulky, short on processing power, have limited storage, and are incompatible with Google's new Pixelbook stylus pen for drawing digital images on touchscreens. Matt Vokoun, Google's director for Chromebooks, emphasized that his company is serious about the Pixelbook. Although Google previously sold both high-end laptops and tablets, they were mostly "demonstration-oriented," he said, meaning Google didn't produce many of them and that they were instead for showing to potential manufacturers to get them on board with the idea.

  • Not at those prices (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:27PM (#55310463)
    If you want to win "the laptop and tablet battle" you are messing with the wrong end of the price spectrum.

    • This is a pretty expensive thin client. For a little bit more, I can buy a MacBook with 16 gigs of RAM, an i7, and 512 GB of SSD. It won't be a barnburner, but it definitely can do whatever tasks are needed when being remote. To boot, if I do not have Internet access, I'm still free to work offline without being tied to the cloud or running in a limited offline mode. I could buy a Surface laptop and at have similar functionality.

      For me, Chromebooks have their spot... as Citrix clients and thin clients f

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by u19925 ( 613350 )

      Hey, I am just copying Apple. Blame them for high price.

  • No thanks. (Score:3)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:27PM (#55310473)
    I don't want a tablet. I don't want a laptop that acts like a tablet. I don't want google spyware pre-installed. I don't want chromeOS.

    I do want a powerful and open laptop.

    So there is nothing to like about this product.

    • Maybe you shouldn't buy it then?
      For some folks it has some attractive features.

    • good investment (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I love ChromeOS. No viruses, no ransomware, and boots very quickly and mine has about 8 hour battery life(8 hours of continuous use) and can be dropped without trouble. Now that it's 2 1/2 years old, the $149 I spent for it was a good investment! Not sure a $1,000 one would be a good investment. They mention their old high cost ones were for demonstrations to manufacturers, but no manufacturers came out with ones that high priced.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      I don't want google spyware pre-installed.

      So you might go for Microsoft's instead? The Surface Pro 4 is in a similar price range.

      • I don't want google spyware pre-installed.

        So you might go for Microsoft's instead? The Surface Pro 4 is in a similar price range.

        :%s/google/$manufacturer/

    • if nothing else it represents competition to MS/Apple, and competition is always a good thing for consumers.

  • Well, no (Score:3)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:32PM (#55310515) Homepage Journal

    Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops.

    Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops are OS-agnostic, OSX aside. You can run Windows or Linux on them without having to worry about hitting the wrong key at boot time and wiping out your installation. Google's value proposition is based on collecting data about you and advertising to you; are they going to let you escape their clutches, and install another operating system on the device without extreme hazard at every boot time?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Take it from someone who has run Windows on Macbooks from work since 2010 - don't do it. Apple intentionally cripples battery life and provides half-assed drivers.

    • Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops.

      Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops are OS-agnostic, OSX aside. You can run Windows or Linux on them without having to worry about hitting the wrong key at boot time and wiping out your installation. Google's value proposition is based on collecting data about you and advertising to you; are they going to let you escape their clutches, and install another operating system on the device without extreme hazard at every boot time?

      Chromebooks have always had a "dev screw", a switch (originally a screw) that allows you to switch the device into "dev mode". In that mode, all verification of the bootloader and OS is disabled and you're free to install anything you want on it.

      Google engineering actually has a pretty strong cultural belief that it's important that users be able to fully "own" their devices. Google can't force that view on Android device makers, but actually has managed to force it on Chromebook makers. So you can be cer

  • advertising company (Score:4, Interesting)

    by anthony_greer ( 2623521 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:36PM (#55310543)

    I would rather not get my hardware and OS from a company that generates over 90% of its income from advertisements.

    Apple and Windows/amd64 OEMa have their issues but they do at least, for the most part, treat teh person buying the device as the customer, not the person buying the spy data.

    • Re:advertising company (Score:4, Informative)

      by emacsomancer ( 5107885 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:47PM (#55310643)
      At least with Windows 10, I don't think one can make that claim for Microsoft. Perhaps for Apple. So far.

    • I would rather not get my hardware and OS from a company that generates over 90% of its income from advertisements.

      Apple and Windows/amd64 OEMa have their issues but they do at least, for the most part, treat teh person buying the device as the customer, not the person buying the spy data.

      *sigh*, this trope is getting pretty dull. Why are you willing to trust *any* company? Do we actually have any evidence of Google acting badly with people's data? Should be some by now. I get that modern tech trends are worrying - but I can't bring myself to be any more scared of Google than Microsoft or Apple, especially since MS have turned into a data company now too.

      • Because Apple is betting the farm on their reputation as protectors of users privacy and SO FAR there has been no indication they have been lying.

        • I have to admit, with the direction that Microsoft and Google are going, that Apple is getting more and more attractive every day.

          I don't like Apple's user interfaces and have avoided them because of that, but there comes a point at which the UI isn't the most important thing anymore.

  • What can you do when offline? (Score:3)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:42PM (#55310587)

    Just curious.

    Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?

    • Google can't spy on you if you are offline. Why do you think they created ChromeOS?

    • Just curious.

      Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?

      It's pretty straightforward. I haven't tried VMs though

      https://www.lifewire.com/insta... [lifewire.com]

  • Google will be.... (Score:3)

    by brennz ( 715237 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @03:46PM (#55310635)

    Spying on everything you can possibly do with this chromebook, because Google is in the business of marketing your personal information to advertisers. This will probably better enable them to link your credit card to your devices to your viewing preferences, to your buys, to your everything.

    Considering that Google is an anti-science SJW organization, I wouldn't be surprised if they disabled these devices for libertarians and right wingers.

    However, this isn't just a left or right thing. If there is an upcoming election, you can count on this piece of ..... to be pushing Hillary Clinton ads, and suppressing Bernie content, yet again.

    Google is an amoral company. Don't buy their products, or use their services. Block all their crooked websites, their performance-sapping ad campaigns, and their duplicitous products.

    http://www.newsweek.com/assang... [newsweek.com]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    https://www.salon.com/2014/02/... [salon.com]

    • Wow, this post is like a shitcrazy hamburger. The buns on either side are stale as fuck and the meat is this weird chimera of conspiracy and lack of awareness.

      3/10 would not eat again.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by brennz ( 715237 )
        Hello Google Apologist. [slashdot.org] Apparently you drank the Koolaid

        Please, if you are going to defend Googal at every turn, by all means, come out and admit you are a shareholder, a fanboi, or employed there. No doubt their tools are useful, but they are corrupting some signficant processes e.g. Democratic nominations and open conversations on policy.
        • Well, using your own particular logic that makes you a Bing fanboi, right? Oh wow, I see now why you view the world in such a manichean fashion, it feels so good!

    • Delusion much?

  • Google is definitely serious about this. At least for another 8 months, after which they will get bored of it and cancel the whole idea.
  • No shit, sherlock. Thanks for figuring that out for us. Pretty much every company that has made a product has such goals. In other news, water is still wet.

  • I have a 2015 MacBook Pro that I like quite a bit. I've always liked Mac keyboards (well... until post 2015), I like having a variety of ports, it runs Unix, it's nice and light and has superb battery life (> 10 hours for me).

    But that laptop is in the shop right now, and I'm using a late 2016 MacBook Pro... which I really don't like at all. The low-travel keyboard is sub-optimal, the touch bar is just stupid (having a virtual ESC key is asinine!), the lack of an SD card slot is an annoyance, etc.

    AND that

  • I am getting Google privacy at Apple price point.

  • Google is facing a real uphill battle to get into a saturated market. I see no real benefit to buying Google hardware because you get tied to their platform. I could see a purchasing a dirt cheap, sub 200.00 laptop but not at those prices.

  • How long can warranties be extended?
    How long will particular models be available?
    How long is Google commiting to make parts available?
    How long will Google provide Tier-1 software updates?

    aside: Do the power connectors all break off like the Chromebooks?

  • So it's 16GB RAM, running an i5 or an i7 - and it can run Chrome, or a variation thereof.

    It can also run Android apps.

    All that for only $1000 - $1649?

