Google Wants Its New Pixelbook to Win the Laptop and Tablet Battle (fortune.com) 68
Google is once again trying to make a big splash with laptop computers, this time with its new Pixelbook. From a report: Google debuted its Pixelbook, a new laptop-tablet hybrid during its Pixel 2 event in San Francisco on Wednesday, a high-end version of its barebones Chromebook laptops that rely on Google's Chrome operating system (OS). Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops. With Google's low-end Chromebooks, the company supplies the OS while third-party companies like HP Inc. and Dell build the devices. But Chromebooks are bulky, short on processing power, have limited storage, and are incompatible with Google's new Pixelbook stylus pen for drawing digital images on touchscreens. Matt Vokoun, Google's director for Chromebooks, emphasized that his company is serious about the Pixelbook. Although Google previously sold both high-end laptops and tablets, they were mostly "demonstration-oriented," he said, meaning Google didn't produce many of them and that they were instead for showing to potential manufacturers to get them on board with the idea.
Don't know about the HPs, but the low-end Acer and Lenovos can (I have one of each and they both run Linux just fine)
This is a pretty expensive thin client. For a little bit more, I can buy a MacBook with 16 gigs of RAM, an i7, and 512 GB of SSD. It won't be a barnburner, but it definitely can do whatever tasks are needed when being remote. To boot, if I do not have Internet access, I'm still free to work offline without being tied to the cloud or running in a limited offline mode. I could buy a Surface laptop and at have similar functionality.
No thanks. (Score:3)
I do want a powerful and open laptop.
For some folks it has some attractive features.
good investment (Score:1)
I love ChromeOS. No viruses, no ransomware, and boots very quickly and mine has about 8 hour battery life(8 hours of continuous use) and can be dropped without trouble. Now that it's 2 1/2 years old, the $149 I spent for it was a good investment! Not sure a $1,000 one would be a good investment. They mention their old high cost ones were for demonstrations to manufacturers, but no manufacturers came out with ones that high priced.
You just made a great argument for an iPad, which all models of would be cheaper than this Chromebook and more capable.
So you might go for Microsoft's instead? The Surface Pro 4 is in a similar price range.
I don't want google spyware pre-installed.
if nothing else it represents competition to MS/Apple, and competition is always a good thing for consumers.
Well, no (Score:3)
Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops are OS-agnostic, OSX aside. You can run Windows or Linux on them without having to worry about hitting the wrong key at boot time and wiping out your installation. Google's value proposition is based on collecting data about you and advertising to you; are they going to let you escape their clutches, and install another operating system on the device without extreme hazard at every boot time?
You cannot get Linux to run all the hardware on recent MacBooks.
While that's true, it's a driver issue, rather than a purposeful lock out. Stuff that is/isn't working on the 2016/2017 MBP's: https://github.com/Dunedan/mbp... [github.com]
The Chromebooks all have to be put into developer mode to boot another OS, and a bad button press can wipe out the system. So, while you can still put Linux on them, it's certainly not ideal.
Carry two flash drives with your Chromebook (Score:2)
The Chromebooks all have to be put into developer mode to boot another OS, and a bad button press can wipe out the system.
As BarbaraHudson wrote in a reply to me [slashdot.org], wiping the drive if you are dumb enough to follow the prompts is a feature. It helps ensure that the majority of people, who are unfamiliar with Chrome OS, will not access private data that you have stored on the device's internal storage. Just make sure to carry two USB flash drives with your developer mode Chromebook: one with reinstallation media for the operating system and applications, and the other to back up data that you expect to persist for more than five
Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops are OS-agnostic, OSX aside. You can run Windows or Linux on them without having to worry about hitting the wrong key at boot time and wiping out your installation. Google's value proposition is based on collecting data about you and advertising to you; are they going to let you escape their clutches, and install another operating system on the device without extreme hazard at every boot time?
Chromebooks have always had a "dev screw", a switch (originally a screw) that allows you to switch the device into "dev mode". In that mode, all verification of the bootloader and OS is disabled and you're free to install anything you want on it.
Google engineering actually has a pretty strong cultural belief that it's important that users be able to fully "own" their devices. Google can't force that view on Android device makers, but actually has managed to force it on Chromebook makers. So you can be cer
advertising company (Score:4, Interesting)
I would rather not get my hardware and OS from a company that generates over 90% of its income from advertisements.
Apple and Windows/amd64 OEMa have their issues but they do at least, for the most part, treat teh person buying the device as the customer, not the person buying the spy data.
Re:advertising company (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Apple and Windows/amd64 OEMa have their issues but they do at least, for the most part, treat teh person buying the device as the customer, not the person buying the spy data.
*sigh*, this trope is getting pretty dull. Why are you willing to trust *any* company? Do we actually have any evidence of Google acting badly with people's data? Should be some by now. I get that modern tech trends are worrying - but I can't bring myself to be any more scared of Google than Microsoft or Apple, especially since MS have turned into a data company now too.
Because Apple is betting the farm on their reputation as protectors of users privacy and SO FAR there has been no indication they have been lying.
I have to admit, with the direction that Microsoft and Google are going, that Apple is getting more and more attractive every day.
I don't like Apple's user interfaces and have avoided them because of that, but there comes a point at which the UI isn't the most important thing anymore.
What can you do when offline? (Score:3)
Just curious.
Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?
Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?
Yes [linux.com]. That one is a chroot system running under ChromeOS' Linux OS, but there are other approaches. Crouton is great as a dev environment.
Also note that ChromeOS works just fine offline as long as the Chrome apps you're using support it. Most do.
In addition, there's always the option of flipping the device to dev mode and replacing ChromeOS with whatever you like (and can get to run; many Linux and *BSD distros work fine on Chromebooks. I'm not sure you could get Windows to run and I would be amazed if
Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?
It's pretty straightforward. I haven't tried VMs though
https://www.lifewire.com/insta... [lifewire.com]
Google will be.... (Score:3)
Spying on everything you can possibly do with this chromebook, because Google is in the business of marketing your personal information to advertisers. This will probably better enable them to link your credit card to your devices to your viewing preferences, to your buys, to your everything.
Considering that Google is an anti-science SJW organization, I wouldn't be surprised if they disabled these devices for libertarians and right wingers.
Google is an amoral company. Don't buy their products, or use their services. Block all their crooked websites, their performance-sapping ad campaigns, and their duplicitous products.
http://www.newsweek.com/assang... [newsweek.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://www.salon.com/2014/02/... [salon.com]
Please, if you are going to defend Googal at every turn, by all means, come out and admit you are a shareholder, a fanboi, or employed there. No doubt their tools are useful, but they are corrupting some signficant processes e.g. Democratic nominations and open conversations on policy.
a laptop/tablet that can play modern 3d games at modern resolutions
Nintendo Switch is a "tablet that can play modern 3d games at modern resolutions".
"Serious" (Score:2)
So, as a Mac user (Score:2)
I have a 2015 MacBook Pro that I like quite a bit. I've always liked Mac keyboards (well... until post 2015), I like having a variety of ports, it runs Unix, it's nice and light and has superb battery life (> 10 hours for me).
But that laptop is in the shop right now, and I'm using a late 2016 MacBook Pro... which I really don't like at all. The low-travel keyboard is sub-optimal, the touch bar is just stupid (having a virtual ESC key is asinine!), the lack of an SD card slot is an annoyance, etc.
This is a great deal.... (Score:2)
I am getting Google privacy at Apple price point.
Uphill battle (Score:2)
How Serious? (Score:2)
How long can warranties be extended?
How long will particular models be available?
How long is Google commiting to make parts available?
How long will Google provide Tier-1 software updates?
aside: Do the power connectors all break off like the Chromebooks?
Really impressive bit of kit (Score:2)
So it's 16GB RAM, running an i5 or an i7 - and it can run Chrome, or a variation thereof.
It can also run Android apps.
All that for only $1000 - $1649?