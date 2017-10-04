Google Wants Its New Pixelbook to Win the Laptop and Tablet Battle (fortune.com) 28
Google is once again trying to make a big splash with laptop computers, this time with its new Pixelbook. From a report: Google debuted its Pixelbook, a new laptop-tablet hybrid during its Pixel 2 event in San Francisco on Wednesday, a high-end version of its barebones Chromebook laptops that rely on Google's Chrome operating system (OS). Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops. With Google's low-end Chromebooks, the company supplies the OS while third-party companies like HP Inc. and Dell build the devices. But Chromebooks are bulky, short on processing power, have limited storage, and are incompatible with Google's new Pixelbook stylus pen for drawing digital images on touchscreens. Matt Vokoun, Google's director for Chromebooks, emphasized that his company is serious about the Pixelbook. Although Google previously sold both high-end laptops and tablets, they were mostly "demonstration-oriented," he said, meaning Google didn't produce many of them and that they were instead for showing to potential manufacturers to get them on board with the idea.
I do want a powerful and open laptop.
So there is nothing to like about this product.
Maybe you shouldn't buy it then?
For some folks it has some attractive features.
I love ChromeOS. No viruses, no ransomware, and boots very quickly and mine has about 8 hour battery life(8 hours of continuous use) and can be dropped without trouble. Now that it's 2 1/2 years old, the $149 I spent for it was a good investment! Not sure a $1,000 one would be a good investment. They mention their old high cost ones were for demonstrations to manufacturers, but no manufacturers came out with ones that high priced.
So you might go for Microsoft's instead? The Surface Pro 4 is in a similar price range.
So you might go for Microsoft's instead? The Surface Pro 4 is in a similar price range.
:%s/google/$manufacturer/
Well, no (Score:3)
Google hopes its new Pixelbook, which sells for $999 to $1,649, will give it a viable challenger to Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops.
Apple's MacBooks and other premium laptops are OS-agnostic, OSX aside. You can run Windows or Linux on them without having to worry about hitting the wrong key at boot time and wiping out your installation. Google's value proposition is based on collecting data about you and advertising to you; are they going to let you escape their clutches, and install another operating system on the device without extreme hazard at every boot time?
advertising company (Score:3)
I would rather not get my hardware and OS from a company that generates over 90% of its income from advertisements.
Apple and Windows/amd64 OEMa have their issues but they do at least, for the most part, treat teh person buying the device as the customer, not the person buying the spy data.
Re:advertising company (Score:4, Informative)
*sigh*, this trope is getting pretty dull. Why are you willing to trust *any* company? Do we actually have any evidence of Google acting badly with people's data? Should be some by now. I get that modern tech trends are worrying - but I can't bring myself to be any more scared of Google than Microsoft or Apple, especially since MS have turned into a data company now too.
What can you do when offline? (Score:3)
Just curious.
Could one do software development and testing while offline, with one of these puppies? e.g. Can I have linux in a VM or use docker containers etc in chromeos?
It's pretty straightforward. I haven't tried VMs though
https://www.lifewire.com/insta... [lifewire.com]
Google will be.... (Score:2)
Spying on everything you can possibly do with this chromebook, because Google is in the business of marketing your personal information to advertisers. This will probably better enable them to link your credit card to your devices to your viewing preferences, to your buys, to your everything.
Considering that Google is an anti-science SJW organization, I wouldn't be surprised if they disabled these devices for libertarians and right wingers.
However, this isn't just a left or right thing. If there is an upc
3/10 would not eat again.
