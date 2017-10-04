Google Pixel Buds Are Wireless Earbuds That Translate Conversations In Real Time (arstechnica.com) 19
At its hardware event today, Google debuted new wireless earbuds, dubbed "Pixel Buds." These are Google's first wireless earbuds that give users access to Google Translate so they can have conversations with people who speak a different language. Ars Technica reports: Unlike Apple's AirPods, the Pixel Buds have a wire connecting the two earpieces. However, that wire doesn't connect to a smartphone or other device. Pixel Buds will pair via Bluetooth to the new Pixel smartphones -- and presumably any other devices that accept Bluetooth wireless earbuds. All of the Pixel Buds' controls are built in to the right earpiece, which is a common hardware solution on wireless earbuds. You can access Google Assistant by tapping or pressing on the right earbud, and the Assistant will be able to read notifications and messages to you through the Buds.
But the most intriguing feature of the Pixel Buds is the integrated Google Translate feature. Demoed on stage at Google's event today, this feature lets two Pixel Bud wearers chat in their native languages by translating conversations in real time. In the demo, a native English speaker and a native Swedish speaker had a conversation with each other, both using their native languages. Google Translate translated the languages for each user. There was barely any lag time in between the speaker saying a phrase and the Buds' hearing those words and translating them into the appropriate language. The Pixel Buds will use Google Translate to comprehend conversations in 40 different languages. Some other features include a 5-hour battery life, and a charging case that can hold up to 24 hours of battery life. They're available for preorder today for $159.
Lessee... (Score:2)
Number of times I wanted a translation in the past, Oh, I dunno, 50 years? 0.
Re: (Score:2)
Number of times I wanted to listen to music in the past week? 3.
On the other hand, it'll probably be a lot more useful than any of the new "features" they keep shoehorning into Firefox. (Just added lockPref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.enabled", false); to my mozilla.cfg file.)
Re: (Score:2)
The numbers are reversed for me. To each his own.
Re: (Score:2)
Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness,
Actually, with that in mind, it's probably safest if you continue to stay where you are.
Re: (Score:2)
Listen to music? About 8 hours a day.
Translations in the last two weeks? A few dozen (China, Malaysia). These would be awesome to have just for the translation capabilities.
Re: (Score:2)
There are many settings where this could be very useful outside of the UN. Like any business dealing with a multi-ethnic customer base (and no, I don't mean multi-national corporations only - it could apply to many corner stores in NYC for example). Or that country that you've wanted to visit but you don't speak the language of, and they don't speak English.
Re: (Score:2)
on-device or over-internet translation? (Score:1)
Happy ending (Score:3)
I could see where this could be useful. Just last week, I went to the Thai massage parlor and the girl asked me if I wanted "the works". When I said yes, they gave me a mop and bucket and told me to start in the lobby.
Re: (Score:1)
The march of progress (Score:2)
This is clearly the most high-tech way yet to say: "My hovercraft is full of eels"
Yoshi! (Score:1)
Any steps towards effective universal translators are most welcome!
So normal bluetooth headphones won't work for this (Score:2)
This sounds like you need the GOOGLE earbuds to allow translation services, which happens on the phone. Is this just an attempt at vendor lock-in? Or will this work with any bluetooth headphone supporting device? I don't see how it could.
This abandonment of the headphone jack really looks to be rather expensive and inconvenient to the end user. Almost feels like they are copying the inkjet printer refill fiasco.
Repackaged Google Translate Feature (Score:2)
You've been able to do more or less the same demo with an Android Gear watch and phone for a couple of years. The output was just text instead of spoken aloud. Honestly it would be a lot nicer if both people could just speak through a single phone. Their new ability to recognize speakers combined with language detection should be enough for that, you'd think. This just feels awkward. If you could invite a robot translator into a phone call, that would be awesome.