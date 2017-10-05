The ThinkPad At 25 (fastcodesign.com) 26
harrymcc writes: On October 5 1992, IBM released a laptop called the ThinkPad 700C. It sported an unusually good color screen, a pointing device called the TrackPoint II, and a distinctive black case. It was an immediate hit. And remarkably, many of the things that made that ThinkPad a ThinkPad remain true of today's models. I talked to some of the people responsible for the line -- which IBM sold to Lenovo in 2005 -- about why it's one of the few consistent brands of technology's last quarter century.
Won't buy a laptop without a trackpoint (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The trackpoint is cool -- did you know you can get it on desktop keyboards too? Could I shamelessly plug this ebay auction for an IBM Model M4-1 keyboard: http://www.ebay.com/itm/253185... [ebay.com]
(It's a charity auction, I do not make any money from the sale, so I hope this avoids the accusation of spamming.)
The M4-1 is also part of the "Model M" family, although it does not use buckling springs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I am a Thinkpad junkie. My personal laptop is a Thinkpad, and I use the trackpoint exclusively. I have the trackpad turned off. Annoys anyone else who tries to use it.
Amen brother! I'm typing this on a T420s. Dell has, (or had), some computers with trackpoints, but the buttons sucked. IBM / Lenovo seem to be the only ones who can do a trackpoint right. I've even done CAD, (schematics and PCB's), using a trackpoint. It's not as comfortable as using a mouse, but it's something I wouldn't even attempt on one of those annoying trackpads. Which, BTW, is turned off on my computer as well, because otherwise I get nuisance cursor movement when using the trackpoint. Thinkpads roc
Re: (Score:2)
I bought my first thinkpad in the late 90s. I bought my most recent one this year.
I got it with a touch screen so that my wife can use it when we travel. lol (so that I can leave the touchpad turned off; it annoys me)
I'm not really a fanboy though; I did shop around and look at the other laptops with a trackpoint equivalent. The thing is, nobody else wants to make one that is standards based so I can choose my own OS, looks like a boring business laptop, has a durable case, and is user serviceable. The touc
Story Denied: Please Refile Under "Lenovo" (Score:2)
Neat laptop? Meh. I still have one and it still works. (It's a durable prop for small-audience "retro computing" talks.)
Did it keep up with the times? Well, like most of IBM, that's a big fat "no". And does anyone care? Prolly not.
Early thinkpads (Score:2)
Re: Those were the days... (Score:2)
How in the heck do you accidentally delete command.com? I was a heavy DOS user in the 90s and am boggling at that.
Classics never go out of style (Score:2)
The ThinkPad is still my favorite laptop brand, even with the changes Lenovo has done to it in the past. I liked them even when they were ridiculously expensive IBM machines and I couldn't get employers to buy them for me. Yes, it's boxy and boring compared to a MacBook Pro or other consumer laptops, but having that extra build quality helps when you're travelling. Lenovo did cheapen it a little bit in the name of margin, but it's not nearly as flimsy as other laptops in its class. When they were IBM laptop
Re: (Score:2)
The Thinkpad remains a viable option when you don't quite need a Toughbook, but need something that can handle being lugged to random places daily and used on top of all manner of surfaces. Someone like an insurance adjuster, who does all of their real work at remote locations, is a good example of the Thinkpad demographic.
They're rugged, but not absurdly ruggedized like a pickup truck. If you need it to survive being handled like a briefcase, get a Toughbook.
The clitmouse is better than a t
Re: (Score:2)
The keyboard stuff is hilarious. I thought the chiclet keys would be awful, but they're great.
I bought one of the lowest rated models; I wanted a full keyboard with keypad, and it loses about 1.5 stars on Lenovo's own site because it is stuffed full of idiot reviews about hating having a full keyboard because when they put it on their lap(!) their hands are in a slightly non-optimal position.
The good thing is that keeps the model priced lower than the others, (it is actually cheaper than the exact same thin
Old Thinkpads (Score:1)
I am still looking forward to taking possession of my fathers old IBM Thinkpad. He passed away early this year and his Thinkpad is still on his desk, I suspect. I am four states away so I will need to wait until Christmas to get it. It's one of the Pentium 1 generation, which I don't know if that makes it first generation or not. He bought it with the IBM Employees Discount, though. I have had the fear for some months now that my mother will listen to some 'security moron' and have the hard drive on it
I'm solidly in the Apple ecosystem, (Score:2)
Thinkpads still rock (Score:2)
Even the old ones are still pretty great.
IBM PC Convertible II (Score:2)
That was my first computer.
I got it used shortly after the original Pentium came out. I loved it. Real mechanical keyboard with slightly smaller than normal keys, it was actually EASIER to type on than a normal keyboard. First IBM compatible PC with 3.5" floppies if I'm not mistaken. The half-height LCD screen made Battle Chess hilarious to play with all the little short-fat chess pieces. Using the function key was exceedingly easy and made far more sense than it does on a modern Think Pad, not to ment
Re: (Score:2)