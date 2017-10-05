Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet Technology

Cloudflare Ditches Sites That Use Coinhive Mining "malware" (betanews.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the drawing-lines dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Bitcoin has been in the news for some time now as its value climbs and drops, but most recently interest turned to mining code embedded in websites. The Pirate Bay was one of the first sites to be seen using Coinhive code to secretly mine using visitors' CPU time, and then we saw similar activity from the SafeBrowse extension for Chrome. The discovery of the code was a little distressing for visitors to the affected sites, and internet security and content delivery network (CDN) firm Cloudflare is taking action to clamp down on what it is describing as malware. Torrent proxy site ProxyBunker.online has contacted TorrentFreak to say that Cloudflare has dropped it as a customer. The reason given for ProxyBunker's suspension is that the site has been using Coinhive code on several of the domains it owns.

Cloudflare Ditches Sites That Use Coinhive Mining "malware" More | Reply

Cloudflare Ditches Sites That Use Coinhive Mining "malware"

Comments Filter:

  • Coinhive with no alert and option to disable is bullshit anyway.

    • Came here to say this.

    • Maybe it is, but it may also be a suitable alternative to ads for some people... For example, my main objection to them is not that use up my computer's resources (indeed, AdBlock often takes more [extremetech.com]) — it is the screen real-estate, that the ads occupy. (And the incessant blinking of some of them.)

      So, in exchange for accessing the content, I may be willing to let my computer do some coin-mining for the authors.

  • Genuinely interested (no strong opinion of my own - I have a gut feeling this software slows down your machine) - would you prefer ads or background JS running Bitcoin miners funding the websites you visit?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by PIBM ( 588930 )

      Personnally, I`m fine with coinhive. In no time we will have cpu caps at 5% of a core on browsers which we can waive for legit sites, so those miners costs us almost nothing, and no ads is great :) Also, the browser already has to fight for cpu against my own miners. Beside, it`s not as if we didn`t have tens of other cores available for what we need to do on our computers should we core lock stuff .. oh well, to me it's a non-issue.

  • I don't see the big deal about this as long as the site is up front about it. Who cares about a few CPU cycles compared to the onslaught of blinking ads and countless popups. Popups are the worst.
    So, if visiting TPB, or some other site, means an ad-free experience with a small spike in CPU use, I'm all for that.

  • Cloudflare must die. It's the ultimate cross-site tracking MITM — worse than ads and pixel beacons because there's no way around it — and its CAPTCHA mechanism makes Tor browsing a PITA.

Slashdot Top Deals

"It is better for civilization to be going down the drain than to be coming up it." -- Henry Allen

Close