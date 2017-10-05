Amazon Is Testing Its Own Delivery Service To Rival FedEx, UPS (bloomberg.com) 18
Longtime package delivery companies UPS and FedEx may have some new competition from Amazon. The company is experimenting with a new delivery service of its own intended to make more products available for free two-day delivery and relieve overcrowding in its warehouses. Bloomberg reports: The service began two years ago in India, and Amazon has been slowly marketing it to U.S. merchants in preparation for a national expansion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the U.S. pilot project is confidential. Amazon is calling the project Seller Flex, one person said. The service began on a trial basis this year in West Coast states with a broader rollout planned in 2018, the people said. Amazon will oversee pickup of packages from warehouses of third-party merchants selling goods on Amazon.com and their delivery to customers' homes, the people said -- work that is now often handled by UPS and FedEx. Amazon could still use these couriers for delivery, but the company will decide how a package is sent instead of leaving it up to the seller. Handling more deliveries itself would give Amazon greater flexibility and control over the last mile to shoppers' doorsteps, let it save money through volume discounts, and help avoid congestion in its own warehouses by keeping merchandise in the outside sellers' own facilities.
The only thing they need to do to win (Score:2)
is to treat the packages they transport with a bit more respect than UPS or FedEX does.
Many times I get a package delivered and it looks like they routed it through a war zone somewhere.
All they need to do is get it to me intact and damage free and I'll happily use them instead.
monopoly in the works (Score:2)
amazon seems bent on inviting anti trust scrutiny.
however, even without government intervention, amazon, like previous conglomerate histories demonstrate, will eventually get in to businesses it will not be able to manage efficiently as others that specialize in that business. its core competency will be made to subsidize its failures or also-rans in other areas.
sit back and enjoy.
Denver area (Score:2)
We've had it here for a while. My apartment complex has notified us twice that they Amazon service not only refuses to deliver to the door like FedEx and UPS but the delivery person just dumps packages in the office without notifying anyone or getting a signature. When I first saw the white vans with the Amazon logo I couldn't help but noticed the "Enterprise" sticker on the back. I guess they rent locally instead of owning a fleet? Maybe that was just a trial. Absolutely crazy logistics.
Amazon Logistics bad to Niagara Falls NY (Score:1)
they will have to pay union wages
I'm confused (Score:2)
Here in the Puget Sound area, this Amazon Delivery Service has been a thing for at least a year or two.
Also, I am pretty sure I've seen this same story here on Slashdot at least two previous times over that same period. And, with each story, I've felt compelled to share my experience regarding the suckitude of said service.