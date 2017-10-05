Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Transportation The Internet Technology

Amazon Is Testing Its Own Delivery Service To Rival FedEx, UPS (bloomberg.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the DIY dept.
Longtime package delivery companies UPS and FedEx may have some new competition from Amazon. The company is experimenting with a new delivery service of its own intended to make more products available for free two-day delivery and relieve overcrowding in its warehouses. Bloomberg reports: The service began two years ago in India, and Amazon has been slowly marketing it to U.S. merchants in preparation for a national expansion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the U.S. pilot project is confidential. Amazon is calling the project Seller Flex, one person said. The service began on a trial basis this year in West Coast states with a broader rollout planned in 2018, the people said. Amazon will oversee pickup of packages from warehouses of third-party merchants selling goods on Amazon.com and their delivery to customers' homes, the people said -- work that is now often handled by UPS and FedEx. Amazon could still use these couriers for delivery, but the company will decide how a package is sent instead of leaving it up to the seller. Handling more deliveries itself would give Amazon greater flexibility and control over the last mile to shoppers' doorsteps, let it save money through volume discounts, and help avoid congestion in its own warehouses by keeping merchandise in the outside sellers' own facilities.

Amazon Is Testing Its Own Delivery Service To Rival FedEx, UPS More | Reply

Amazon Is Testing Its Own Delivery Service To Rival FedEx, UPS

Comments Filter:

  • is to treat the packages they transport with a bit more respect than UPS or FedEX does.

    Many times I get a package delivered and it looks like they routed it through a war zone somewhere.
    All they need to do is get it to me intact and damage free and I'll happily use them instead.

  • amazon seems bent on inviting anti trust scrutiny.

    however, even without government intervention, amazon, like previous conglomerate histories demonstrate, will eventually get in to businesses it will not be able to manage efficiently as others that specialize in that business. its core competency will be made to subsidize its failures or also-rans in other areas.
    sit back and enjoy.

  • We've had it here for a while. My apartment complex has notified us twice that they Amazon service not only refuses to deliver to the door like FedEx and UPS but the delivery person just dumps packages in the office without notifying anyone or getting a signature. When I first saw the white vans with the Amazon logo I couldn't help but noticed the "Enterprise" sticker on the back. I guess they rent locally instead of owning a fleet? Maybe that was just a trial. Absolutely crazy logistics.

    • I've seen FedEx using rental vehicles during heavy delivery times (xmas, new year, etc) and also I've talked to guys who had a rental when too many trucks were down for repair and there were no spares.
  • N=1: I order a lot from Amazon Prime. About a year ago Amazon switched to Amazon Logistics, and since then a lot of the time things that were supposed to arrive in two days arrive whenever, maybe 4 days. There is no useful tracking number like FedEx or UPS, sometimes things are listed as "delivered" in my Amazon account when they are actually "out for delivery". On one occasion something was never delivered, got refunded, re-ordered, never delivered again; finally on the third go-round it was ordered and a

  • Here in the Puget Sound area, this Amazon Delivery Service has been a thing for at least a year or two.

    Also, I am pretty sure I've seen this same story here on Slashdot at least two previous times over that same period. And, with each story, I've felt compelled to share my experience regarding the suckitude of said service.

Slashdot Top Deals

The primary function of the design engineer is to make things difficult for the fabricator and impossible for the serviceman.

Close